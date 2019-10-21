Report: Celtics signing Jaylen Brown to four-year, $103M-$115M contract extension

Update: Jay King of The Athletic:
The Celtics hadn’t signed someone to a rookie-scale extension since Rajon Rondo in 2009. Avery Bradley, Jordan Crawford, Tyler Zeller, Jared Sullinger, Kelly Olynyk, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier all played out their contracts to restricted free agency.
When Jaylen Brown reportedly rejected a four-year, $80 million extension, it appeared that trend would continue.
But he and Boston struck a deal shortly before today’s 6 p.m. deadline.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
It’s tough to believe Brown is getting $115 million guaranteed – especially because that framing came from his agent. I’d be surprised if that’s not the top end with the deal incentive-heavy. The Kings and Buddy Hield provided a model for that type of contract earlier in the day.
A max offer sheet projected to be worth $125 million over four years. A max extension projected to be worth $130 million over four years.
This isn’t far below either mark. Considering the previous salary-cap projection didn’t include potential lost China revenue, $115 million could land near Brown’s max once it’s determined next summer.
Brown (No. 27 on our list the top 50 players in 5 years) has a promising future. He’s a versatile wing in a league where those are a hot commodity. He should fare better with lower-maintenance Kemba Walker replacing Kyrie Irving at point guard. Brown not playing for a new contract should also help chemistry.
Soon, we’ll see whether this is an exception or Boston has become a team more willing to grant rookie-scale extensions. Jayson Tatum (No. 12 on our list the top 50 players in 5 years) will be eligible next offseason.