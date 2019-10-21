Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Pacers, Domantas Sabonis reportedly agree to four-year, $77 million extension

By Kurt HelinOct 21, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
Indiana is going all-in on the idea of Domantas Sabonis playing the four next to Myles Turner at the five this season. The Pacers have put up the money, now we’re going to see if it can actually work.

After initial struggles to find common ground on a contract extension — leading to reports of the Pacers testing the trade waters for Sabonis — the two sides have come to terms on a four-year contract extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The exact figures here are still in flux.

How likely those bonuses are remains to be seen.

This is a pretty fair contract number, a little more than $19 million a year average for the man who came in second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting last season seems about right. Plus, if it doesn’t work out with Sabonis starting next to Turner, this is a very tradable contract and there would be interest in his services (he was harder to trade at his $3.5 million current salary and get anything of value to match that smaller number).

The Pacers hope it doesn’t come to that and Sabonis becomes part of one of the better, younger frontcourts in the league.

Sabonis is skilled and versatile on offense, a fantastic pick-and-roll or dribble hand-off guy who sets good screens then he rolls into open space. He’s strong around the basket and plays a crafty, high IQ game.

The concerns with Sabonis, and why some teams are not convinced he’s a starter, are twofold. First, he is not good defensively and is not a rim protector.

The second concern is that he does not space the floor (76.4 percent of his shots came within 10 feet of the basket last season, and he doesn’t make many beyond that range).

Indiana is betting on this core. They have inked big contracts with Turner (four-years, $72 million) and Malcolm Brogdon (four years, $85 million). Victor Oladipo will be coming up for an extension in a couple of years and, if he returns to pre-injury form, is a lock max player. Throw in this Sabonis contract and that is a lot of guaranteed money. Are these guys worth it?

We’ll find out soon enough, the Pacers have gone all-in with them

Report: Spurs signing Dejounte Murray to four-year, $64M extension

By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
In 2018, a 21-year-old Dejounte Murray became the youngest player ever to make an All-Defensive team. The following fall, he showed progress on his outside shooting and distributing. Everything was coming together for the young Spurs point guard.

Then, disaster struck.

Just before last season, Murray tore his ACL. He missed the entire year.

Yet, he’ll still get a contract extension in San Antonio.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Given his injury, it’d be difficult for Murray to reject this deal. It’s life-changing money. What if he lost significant athleticism or fails to hit his stride next season? That’d be a grim way to enter restricted free agency next summer.

But what if Murray picks up where he left off? This could be a major steal for the Spurs.

Given the wide range of potential outcomes, this extension seems fair. However, there’s also a reasonable chance Murray significantly underperforms or overperforms this deal. (That’s why it’s fair.)

Murray is a stout defender and elite rebounder for a guard. He can push the pace and slash to the rim. But it’s tough for lead guards who don’t shoot well from the perimeter. Murray’s playmaking for others must also improve, especially if San Antonio eventually transitions from an isolation-heavy offense around DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Murray is just 23. It’s OK he’s not a finished product. The Spurs should know better than anyone how to feel about his progress since the injury. They probably deserve benefit of the doubt in evaluating his value.

Still, long-term fit questions linger with Derrick White. White stepped up in Murray’s absence last season, especially in the playoffs. But White is another subpar 3-point-shooting guard. Can they play together? White will be eligible for his own rookie-scale extension next offseason.

San Antonio is mainly focused on the present, and Murray and White will factor prominently this season. They’re still just supporting players for now, though.

Long term, Murray’s extension is a key step toward whatever comes next for the Spurs.

Zion Williamson out 6-8 weeks after surgery to repair torn right lateral meniscus

By Kurt HelinOct 21, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Much like his absence did at Summer League, this news sucks some of the air out the excitement around the start of the NBA season.

Zion Williamson, who tore it up for New Orleans in the preseason, also tore up his right lateral meniscus and had surgery on Monday to repair it, the team announced.

The smart money is on it being closer to the eight weeks because the Pelicans are going to abundantly cautious the future of the franchise. The Pelicans had originally said Williamson had a sore knee, then said he would be out weeks but avoided serious knee issues. This could be worse but is serious enough to require surgery.

This preseason, Williamson instantly took advantage of the greater spacing in the NBA game (Duke was not loaded with great shooters last season) and found lanes to attack and dominate. Williamson scored 55 points on 71 percent shooting across two preseason games, and defenses just were not sure how to stop him.

His loss is a setback to a Pelicans team that has playoff aspirations, despite its youth.

There are still young players with a lot to prove in New Orleans — Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram — and some solid veterans in Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick. But the Pelicans will just not be the same — or as much fun.

This opens up the Rookie of the Year race, at least a little bit. NBC’s own Dan Feldman and I discussed this very topic on our predictions podcast: How many games does Zion need to play, and be dominant in, to win ROY? Probably around 50 (remember Joel Embiid could not pull it off with a dominant 31 games and Malcolm Brogdon won that year). If Zion is out the full two months, meaning a return just before Christmas, then he would miss about 30 games. Putting him on the bubble for the award. Other players such as Ja Morant in Memphis, RJ Barrett in New York, or maybe even Tyler Herro in Miami or Rui Hachimura in Washington can jump into the conversation.

That conversation is just a little less entertaining without Williamson.

Report: Celtics signing Jaylen Brown to four-year, $103M-$115M contract extension

By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

Update: Jay King of The Athletic:

 

 

 

The Celtics hadn’t signed someone to a rookie-scale extension since Rajon Rondo in 2009. Avery Bradley, Jordan Crawford, Tyler Zeller, Jared Sullinger, Kelly Olynyk, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier all played out their contracts to restricted free agency.

When Jaylen Brown reportedly rejected a four-year, $80 million extension, it appeared that trend would continue.

But he and Boston struck a deal shortly before today’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

It’s tough to believe Brown is getting $115 million guaranteed – especially because that framing came from his agent. I’d be surprised if that’s not the top end with the deal incentive-heavy. The Kings and Buddy Hield provided a model for that type of contract earlier in the day.

A max offer sheet projected to be worth $125 million over four years. A max extension projected to be worth $130 million over four years.

This isn’t far below either mark. Considering the previous salary-cap projection didn’t include potential lost China revenue, $115 million could land near Brown’s max once it’s determined next summer.

Brown (No. 27 on our list the top 50 players in 5 years) has a promising future. He’s a versatile wing in a league where those are a hot commodity. He should fare better with lower-maintenance Kemba Walker replacing Kyrie Irving at point guard. Brown not playing for a new contract should also help chemistry.

Soon, we’ll see whether this is an exception or Boston has become a team more willing to grant rookie-scale extensions. Jayson Tatum (No. 12 on our list the top 50 players in 5 years) will be eligible next offseason.

Report: Pistons waiving Joe Johnson, keeping Christian Wood

By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Pistons faced one of the most fascinating battles for a final regular-season roster spot:

Joe Johnson, a seven-time All-Star with a $220,000 guarantee

vs.

Christian Wood, an unguaranteed minimum-salary player claimed on waivers

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This was the right call.

Wood has produced whenever given an opportunity – in the NBA’s minor league, with the 76ers, Hornets, Bucks and the Pistons in the preseason. He might even crack Detroit’s rotation as backup center. He at least threatens Thon Maker for minutes in that role.

Johnson looked like a 38-year-old who spent last season in a 3-on-3 league for retirees. The jury remains out on the Big3 sending a player back to the NBA. Johnson wanted to be that trendsetter, but he at least collect the $220,000.