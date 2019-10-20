Heat suspend Dion Waiters for season opener over conduct

MIAMI (AP) — Shooting guard Dion Waiters has been suspended by the Miami Heat for their season opener against Memphis on Wednesday night for what was described as “conduct detrimental to the team.”
“There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night,” Heat President Pat Riley said in a statement Saturday night. “As a consequence, I feel we had to suspend him.”
Waiters got into a discussion with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during Friday night’s game, though the Heat did not specifically address what any of the incidents were. Waiters has seemed frustrated that some of his minutes are going to rookie Tyler Herro (who has impressed this preseason).
Waiters played only 10 minutes in Friday night’s preseason finale – nine players got more, not even including Jimmy Butler, who got the night off for rest. Waiters averaged 14.3 minutes per game in four preseason appearances.
Waiters is the second player to face publicly announced punishment from the Heat already this season. James Johnson was not permitted to attend training camp because his level of conditioning was not at the team’s standards, and returned to practice late in the preseason.
Waiters is entering his fourth season with the Heat. He’s missed 126 of a possible 246 games over the last three years, largely because of ankle injuries and a subsequent surgery on his foot and ankle.
Waiters averaged 12 points last season in 44 games. The Heat said he will be permitted to return to the team on Thursday.
Last season, Nick Young was signed by the Nuggets in early December, played just four games for them, and was cut by Denver before the calendar turned to 2019. That was it. No team picked him up for the stretch run.
Young had a couple workouts but also did not find a team willing to sign him this season, either.
Is he done as an NBA player? Young told Compex that if he doesn’t get a contract this season, at age 34, he can read the writing on the wall and will retire.
“This is pretty much like my last year, if nothing happened,” says Young. “I’m just going to call it, it’s over. No more Swaggy P.”
Two seasons ago, Young won a title playing with — but not exactly fitting in with — the Warriors. Before that, he was one of the designated gunners on some struggling Lakers teams. Young is entertaining, but he’s not exactly a classic NBA role player who fits in and goes at it hard on defense. Young is going to be Young.
Young is still tabloid fodder from when he dated Iggy Azalea, and now he’s got a new podcast (doesn’t everyone?). He’s busy. Just probably not playing in the NBA busy anymore.
Quin Snyder has evolved into one of the best coaches in the NBA (and my pick to win Coach of the Year this season). He’s built a development program and system in Utah that has turned Rudy Gobert into a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donovan Mitchell into the face of a franchise, and Joe Ingles into a guy other teams covet. His players like and respect Snyder, and he has worked well with the front office of Dennis Lindsey and Justin Zanik.
So the Jazz are locking him up with a contract extension beyond the two seasons remaining on his deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder has agreed to a long-term contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. Snyder had two years left on his deal, and a new contract extends multiple years beyond that term, sources said.
After upgrading the team’s talent base over the summer, locking Snyder into an extension had been a top organizational priority.
Jazz fans should be ecstatic about this.
Snyder has built a system team in Utah, one that moves the ball beautifully on offense, and that has been tough to defend in the regular season, with the Jazz winning 50 games last season. Utah has made it to the second round of the playoffs the past two seasons, but when the level of play made that leap a lot of the system gets taken away by good defenses, and the Utah offense became Donovan Mitchell against the world. It didn’t work, Mitchell (still just 22) wasn’t fully ready and there was not enough shooting around him.
This past summer, the Jazz added Mike Conley at point guard and Bojan Bogdanovic on the wing, two excellent shooters who also can create off the dribble. Expectations are high in Utah.
Whatever happens, Snyder is their coach now for a long time.
Milwaukee was up 2-0 in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals on Toronto, having won those games by an average of 15 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had scored 54 points, pulled down 31 rebounds, dished out 11 assists, and was looking every bit the MVP.
Then the games shifted to Toronto, Kawhi Leonard took over — including guarding Antetokounmpo more — and the Raptors rattled off four straight wins to take the series on their way to the NBA title. The Greek Freak still averaged 20.4 points a night in those final four games, but the buckets were much harder to come by.
Milwaukee returns this season as the Eastern Conference favorites and legit title contenders, in part because of what they learned from that loss. Antetokounmpo told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports he learned a lot directly from Leonard in that series.
“I learned a lot from him,” Antetokounmpo said. “He knocked down free throws. He was calm. When double-teams came, he was swinging the ball but getting it right back. He was aggressive. He was calm but he was on a mission.”
Leonard is the living embodiment of the old John Wooden axiom “be quick, don’t hurry.” He’s not rushed, he’s rarely forced into shots he doesn’t want to take or plays he doesn’t want to make. That’s true of all champions on some level. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan all bring an inner calm.
If Antetokounmpo brings that to his game, the Bucks are one big step closer to a title.