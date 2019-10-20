Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo on James Harden MVP debate: ‘The trophy’s in my house’

By Dane DelgadoOct 20, 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo is my pick to repeat as MVP in 2020. The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this year, particularly with Kawhi Leonard no longer a part of the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, there has still been some debate about whether Antetokounmpo or James Harden should have taken home the Maurice Podoloff trophy last season.

To that end, Antetokounmpo knows that he has big expectations moving forward for his team in the upcoming season. Nothing short of the NBA Finals will do for Milwaukee, and Antetokounmpo knows he needs to be better. Part of that includes becoming a better 3-point shooter this year.

As for the debate about Harden? Antetokounmpo isn’t hearing any of that.

Harden had a banner year, a historic year offensively and again carried the Rockets into contention.

“That’s their opinion. They’re gonna have James’ back,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m never gonna say I’m better than James.”

But it doesn’t mean he’ll relinquish the award or apologize for it. “The trophy’s in my house,” he said.

That’s the right way to go about this, and is a reasonable response. Both players provide different things on the court for their respective teams, and comparing them against each other is sort of an apples-to-oranges situation given they don’t play the same position.

Milwaukee seems to have a clear path to the NBA finals this season, and so Antetokounmpo might also have an easier time repeating as MVP. Harden will have to deal with possessions going toward newest teammate Russell Westbrook, and the Rockets aren’t exactly a lock to make it deep into the postseason at this juncture.

Antetokounmpo is the 2019 NBA MVP. It’s time to move on.

Knicks reportedly ‘stunned and depressed’ by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving choosing Nets

By Dane DelgadoOct 20, 2019
The New York Knicks will be heading into the next summer looking for superstars. This is much in the vein of the summer of 2019, when New York struck out on several big-name free agents after clearly angling for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving by trading Kristaps Porzingis in January.

Of course, both Durant and Irving chose the Brooklyn Nets, and so the Knicks will have to watch their crosstown rivals climb up the ranks in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, a source inside that Knicks says the organization was stunned when Durant and Irving chose Brooklyn over Manhattan.

While the Knicks have spun this notion that they didn’t want meetings with either player — as well as Kawhi Leonard — a team source insists that management was “stunned and depressed” when they learned that Irving and Durant picked the other team in town.

This is sort of surprising… or perhaps it isn’t? New York hasn’t been a well-run organization for some time, and why any superstar would choose the Knicks at this point simply because of location is lacking in self-awareness. “Big names go to big markets” is a thinking that is at least a decade old. Stars still gravitate to big markets, but usually only to teams that have adequate management. Just ask the Los Angeles Lakers how having one and not the other is working out for them.

Who knows if New York will ever get the big-name stars they desire through the open market. Meanwhile, they will just have to make do with potential Rookie of the Year candidate RJ Barrett.

Seven veteran free agents that could help teams now

By Kurt HelinOct 20, 2019
Cuts have been made and NBA rosters are set for the start of the season. Optimism abounds around the league.

However, it will only take a couple of weeks before glaring holes are exposed, injuries inevitably hit, and some GMs are scrambling to repair their rosters get their team back on track.

That’s where these veterans come in. Here are seven guys that can step in and help a team right now. They’re flawed players (or they wouldn’t still be free agents), but they’re names that will pop up once teams start scrambling in the coming weeks and months.

1) Iman Shumpert

Wing is a position of need around the NBA, and wing defenders in particular are in demand. While everyone knows Shumpert is not the peak defender he once was, he can still provide some solid play on the perimeter. Shumpert shot 34.8 percent last season, played in eight of the Rockets’ playoff games, and continues to be a respectable role player. The Grizzlies and Bulls are reportedly interested in Shumpert.

2) Jamal Crawford

Crawford may be 39 but he can still get some buckets off the bench. No doubt the three-time Sixth Man of the Year has slowed in recent years, and his defense is an issue, but the man still averaged 7.9 points per game last season off the bench and lit it up for the depleted Suns at the end of last season. He’s also improved the playmaking aspect of his game. Some team is going to turn to him for bench scoring.

3) Joakim Noah

He’s the best big man still on the board, and a guy the Lakers seriously considered until Dwight Howard convinced members of the staff there he is is a changed man. Noah had a good run the second half of last season with the Grizzlies — 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds a night, plus solid defense in the paint, playing more than 16 minutes a game — which showed he can still help a team out.

4) J.R. Smith

Cleveland waived Smith in a cost-cutting move, the Bucks quickly talked to him, but since then nothing has materialized. Smith is 34 and his skills are in decline, including shooting just 30.8 percent from three last season, but it’s too early to write him off. In the right situation, he could help a team off the bench with veteran play. Just don’t have him on the floor to close NBA Finals games anymore.

5) Kenneth Faried

When Clint Capela was out injured for the Rockets last season, Faried stepped in and played well — he averaged 12.9 points per game on 58.7 percent shooting in 25 games for the Rockets. He’s just 29, and he can be counted on to get buckets. What he can’t be counted on to do is defend very well, which is why no team has snapped him up (and why he fell out of the Rockets’ rotation last season). Still, he can bring energy off the bench for a team.

6) Corey Brewer

He came off the bench for the Kings at the end of last season, in a very limited role, and while he had a workout with the Rockets, Brewer has not found a new home. Wings are in demand, and Brewer would be a good fit for a team that likes to get out and run (he’s at his best in transition), but the fact he struggles as a shooter from three has teams hesitant. Still, once the season starts, don’t be surprised if some team picks Brewer up.

7) Carmelo Anthony

The reason he is on this list is his poor defense. Teams have questions about his willingness to play a role, the number of midrange jumpers he takes, his efficiency, how he would be a big story wherever he lands, and how the game has moved away from ‘Melo’s style of play, but in the end his defense remains the biggest stumbling block to landing on a new team. That said, nobody questions his talent or that he can still get buckets. If a team believes he will take a role off the bench, he could be a good pickup.

Nick Young says if he doesn’t get picked up by team this season he will retire from NBA

By Kurt HelinOct 20, 2019
Last season, Nick Young was signed by the Nuggets in early December, played just four games for them, and was cut by Denver before the calendar turned to 2019. That was it. No team picked him up for the stretch run.

Young had a couple workouts but also did not find a team willing to sign him this season, either.

Is he done as an NBA player? Young told Compex that if he doesn’t get a contract this season, at age 34, he can read the writing on the wall and will retire.

“This is pretty much like my last year, if nothing happened,” says Young. “I’m just going to call it, it’s over. No more Swaggy P.”

Two seasons ago, Young won a title playing with — but not exactly fitting in with — the Warriors. Before that, he was one of the designated gunners on some struggling Lakers teams. Young is entertaining, but he’s not exactly a classic NBA role player who fits in and goes at it hard on defense. Young is going to be Young.

Young is still tabloid fodder from when he dated Iggy Azalea, and now he’s got a new podcast (doesn’t everyone?). He’s busy. Just probably not playing in the NBA busy anymore.

Heat suspend Dion Waiters for season opener over conduct

Associated PressOct 20, 2019
MIAMI (AP) — Shooting guard Dion Waiters has been suspended by the Miami Heat for their season opener against Memphis on Wednesday night for what was described as “conduct detrimental to the team.”

“There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night,” Heat President Pat Riley said in a statement Saturday night. “As a consequence, I feel we had to suspend him.”

Waiters got into a discussion with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during Friday night’s game, though the Heat did not specifically address what any of the incidents were. Waiters has seemed frustrated that some of his minutes are going to rookie Tyler Herro (who has impressed this preseason).

Waiters played only 10 minutes in Friday night’s preseason finale – nine players got more, not even including Jimmy Butler, who got the night off for rest. Waiters averaged 14.3 minutes per game in four preseason appearances.

Waiters is the second player to face publicly announced punishment from the Heat already this season. James Johnson was not permitted to attend training camp because his level of conditioning was not at the team’s standards, and returned to practice late in the preseason.

Waiters is entering his fourth season with the Heat. He’s missed 126 of a possible 246 games over the last three years, largely because of ankle injuries and a subsequent surgery on his foot and ankle.

Waiters averaged 12 points last season in 44 games. The Heat said he will be permitted to return to the team on Thursday.

 