Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Pacers reportedly testing trade market for Domantas Sabonis

By Kurt HelinOct 18, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two factors are in play here.

First, the Pacers and Domantas Sabonis‘ representatives are reportedly nowhere near an agreement on a contract extension.

Second, there are real questions about how Sabonis and Pacers’ center Myles Turner can play together. If they can’t, then the question becomes how much do the Pacers want to pay Sabonis to be a backup five (because Turner is the better player and a guy they can build their defense around).

That has led to the Pacers exploring possible Sabonis trades, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic.

…sources say the Pacers have engaged in active trade talks with several teams this week about the fourth-year forward. Sabonis, the 23-year-old who arrived with Victor Oladipo in late June 2017 in the Paul George trade with Oklahoma City, is clearly on the market.

There is no lack of interest in Sabonis, who averaged 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season as the Pacers — who lost Oladipo to a season-ending ruptured quad injury in a game against Toronto on Jan. 23 — pulled off such a surprising campaign (48-34; lost in the first round to Boston). Thus far, sources say the Pacers’ asking price in talks with several teams has been too high.

Sabonis is a skilled offensive big man who is versatile. That makes him a fantastic pick-and-roll or dribble hand-off guy who can help create space for the ball handler to find a lane, then he rolls into open space. He’s strong around the basket and plays a crafty, high IQ game. He can help a lot of teams. However, two things limit Sabonis: He is not good defensively and he does not space the floor (76.4 percent of his shots came within 10 feet of the basket last season, and he doesn’t make many beyond that range).

Sabonis is in the final year of his rookie contract and has a healthy pay raise coming next season, up from the $3.5 million he will make this time around. The Pacers, however, just forked out big cash for Myles Turner (four-years, $72 million) and Malcolm Brogdon (four years, $85 million). They may be a little gun shy about doing that now for Sabonis, and there are other teams interested. That doesn’t even count Victor Oladipo’s payday. All this for a team not likely to venture into the luxury tax.

How much the Pacers can get for Sabonis remains to be seen, but the Pacers may want picks because not much salary needs to be exchanged. Of course right now the Pacers are asking for everything but the GM’s firstborn son from other teams, and of course the other teams are lowballing the Pacers with their first offers. That’s how negotiations work. When things start to evolve to a middle ground, the Pacers may well find a deal because, as much as they like him, it’s hard to make everything fit with Sabonis on the team.

Draymond Green says teams deserve blame for draft picks not developing, Marquese Chriss agrees

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 18, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

Marquese Chriss was a No. 8 pick in the NBA draft who has yet to pan out. He showed a little promise as a rookie in Phoenix, but by Summer League the next July issues already seemed to pop up. His shooting percentages dropped, mostly because of questionable shot selection — every season he has taken more threes and made a lower percentage (22.2 percent last season). He wasn’t strong on defense. He looked like a player who might not be long for the NBA.

Now he’s going to make the Warriors roster. Maybe injuries to other frontcourt players — Willie Cauley-Stein, rookie Alen Smailagic, and Kevon Looney are — made keeping the 6’10” forward a smart move, but Chriss’ play in the preseason helped earn him that spot.

After a preseason game against the Lakers Wednesday, Draymond Green stuck up for Chriss, saying it may be less about the player and more about the organization. Via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole.

“He’s been in some pretty tough situations,” Green told reporters… “No one ever blames the situation, though. It’s always the kid. No one ever blames these s***y franchises. They always want to blame the kid. It’s not always the kid’s fault.

“He’s getting older now, so he’s not a kid anymore. But he came into this league as a kid. But it’s never the organization’s fault. It’s always that guy. So I’m happy he’s got another opportunity to show what he can really do. Because he’s a prime example.”

Chriss was grateful for what Green said, as reported by Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I appreciate him for having my back and I wholeheartedly believe what he said,” Chriss said. “Being a person to go through things like that. Having a lot of blame on you for stuff you can’t really control is tough and its growing pains with being in the NBA. I feel like it takes time to develop and learn.

“It bothers me when people try to come for my character,” he added. “I know what type of person I am and I know how my mom raised me and I know how I want to represent myself and my family so that’s the biggest thing for me is just showing that things that have been said are not true.”

Jared Dudley, who was with Chriss in Phoenix, said that it was a combination of an immature Chriss but also a Suns organization that did not create a good environment to develop players.

“He was immature,” former teammate Jared Dudley told NBC Sports Bay Area Friday afternoon. “But it’s not a bad immaturity, he just had to grow up and they threw him into the fire and sometimes kids aren’t ready for that…

“At the time Phoenix didn’t have the infrastructure to manage and control people and to develop people at that time,” Dudley added. “Three coaches in his year and a half. He was partially to blame, he was getting technical fouls, he was shooting bad shots but sometimes it’s on the organization and they failed him.”

The Warriors have a strong development program for young players, and a strong culture, on that Chriss seems to be thriving in.

Injuries helped open the door for Chriss in Golden State, but to his credit he has pushed it open wide with his play and it would not have been easy for the Warriors to let him go. He’s attacking the rim and scoring 9.5 points per game on 60.9 percent shooting (he’s still struggling from three, 20 percent, but he’s only taking 22 percent of his shots from there, down from nearly half last season). Chriss also has been a beast on the boards, grabbing 8.3 rebounds a game.

That’s impressive, but it’s also the preseason. If he can do it when things get serious starting next week, Chriss will have the redemption he wanted.

 

 

D’Angelo Russell says ‘when’ – not ‘if’ – he’ll be teammates with Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker are friends. That factored prominently into rumors about Russell joining Towns’ Timberwolves or Booker’s Suns last summer.

The three rising young players came together for a photo shoot for the cover of SLAM:

Russell, via Max Resetar of SLAM:

“We gotta do this again, when we’re all on the same team,” Russell jokes toward the end of the day. “Nah, don’t cut it,” he says to our rolling cameras. “Y’all got it on footage. When we’re all on the same team—I ain’t gonna tell you which team because I don’t know—we’re gonna do this again.”

It’s unclear where the joke ends and a plan begins.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Russell, Towns and Booker have real ideas about playing together. Players frequently talk about teaming up. The chatter is even more common among friends. LeBron James famously said he’d take a pay cut to play with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.

These plans just actually come to fruition far less often.

For Russell, Towns and Booker, it’ll be a while until there’s an opportunity. Towns and Booker are just starting five-year contract extensions. Russell is locked in for four seasons with the Warriors.

Still, it’s interesting Russell is already talking about it publicly.

As for a destination, don’t bet on Phoenix.

Report: Kings have already expressed remorse over Harrison Barnes’ five-year, $85M contract signed this summer

Paige Dall/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

 

The Kings are locked into a turbulent contract-extension negotiation with Buddy Hield.

They reportedly offered $90 million over four years ($22.5 million annually). He reportedly wanted $110 million over four years ($27.5 million annually).

Looming over all this: Sacramento just re-signed Harrison Barnes for $85 million over five years ($17 million annually).

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Kings also have set a precedent in talks with Hield based on the four-year, $85 million deal given to Harrison Barnes in the offseason, a deal league sources say the franchise has already expressed some remorse over due to its impact on contracts to come. A source close to the Kings denied that the team has had any remorse over the deal.

It was bad enough when Rockets owner Tilman Ferttita openly griped about Chris Paul‘s contract. Ferttita hadn’t yet bought the team when Houston traded for Paul and maybe made agreed to future compensation. The Rockets fell short with Paul and were headed toward the downside of his deal – paying increasingly high salaries as he aged.

But Sacramento signed Barnes this summer! He hasn’t even yet played a game on this contract!

This getting out reflects poorly on the Kings. Maybe this is untrue, and they can deny it, though there’s a perception battle to show they’re finally run competently. I also wouldn’t be surprised if someone from Sacramento management said this when Hield’s side kept bringing up Barnes as precedent.

Hield is much better than Barnes. But production isn’t the sole determinant of salary. Their situations are quite different.

Barnes entered last offseason with a $25,102,512 player option. He could’ve exercised that and stuck on Sacramento’s books for a higher salary. He could’ve declined it and left as an unrestricted free agent.

Hield is under contract for next season. If he doesn’t sign an extension by Monday’s deadline, he’ll be an restricted free agent next summer. He can’t unilaterally leave until 2021 at the earliest, and that would require him taking a $6,484,851 qualifying offer – an extremely risky maneuver.

The Kings had a better sense of their spending power when re-signing Barnes. They gave him a frontloaded contract, because they knew they had little use for all their cap space last summer. Barnes’ declining salary opens more options later.

Sacramento can’t yet know how it’ll use its cap space next summer. There’s upside in not extending Hield, counting him at his low cap hold ($14,583,623), using other cap space then exceeding the cap to re-sign him. That route closes with an extension, which would mean his actual first-year salary in the extension would be his cap number as soon as the offseason begins.

If Hield plays well and signs an offer sheet elsewhere, the Kings could always match it. They didn’t have that leverage over Barnes.

The best argument for paying Barnes so much was that he’s a solid player and Sacramento struggles to attract top talent. It might have been worth overpaying him just to have him.

This is the downside, though. Now, other players want outsized deals from the Kings, too.

Michael Jordan: I had tunnel vision on basketball, but now I have more time for bigger issues

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Michael Jordan might have never said “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” but there’s a reason that quote stuck with him. He was notoriously apolitical while playing.

But he has become more involved in retirement.

He fundraised for Barack Obama. He spoke up on racial issues. He just opened a medical clinic.

Jordan on TODAY:

When I was playing, my vision and my tunnel vision was my craft. I was a professional basketball player. And I tried to do that the best I could. Now, I have more time to understand things around me, understand causes, understand issues and problems and commit my voice, my financial support to.

What does Jordan think of current players being more socially active?

I think it’s great. If they understand the causes, if they feel their voice matters, great. And I support that.

This comes in the wake of LeBron James – who has been very outspoken on political issues – bowing out of the NBA’s China controversy by saying he’s focused on basketball and not a politician. Considering LeBron’s previous statements on the issue made note of potential financial harm from Daryl Morey’s tweet, it’s difficult to believe LeBron wasn’t focused on the money he could earn in China.

He sounded a lot like Jordan did as a player.

And that’s OK. These athletes shouldn’t be required to wade into every, or even any, political issue. (Criticizing Morey for taking a political stand is another thing.)

But it’s also commendable when they use their platforms for a greater good – like it seems Jordan is doing more often now.