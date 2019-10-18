Michael Carter-Williams ejected for multiple incidents with Tyler Herro (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019
Tyler Herro is having an impressive preseason.

After making a 3-pointer, he told Michael Carter-Williams about it.

The Heat rookie might have seen that trash talk as retribution for Carter-Williams knocking him over while driving to the hoop on the previous possession. The jawing led to a double technical foul.

But Carter-Williams kept going. When the players got tangled after the following possession, the Magic guard got ejected.

It’s time for the regular season. This late in the preseason, everyone is getting chippy.

Report: Warriors waiving Alfonzo McKinnie to keep Marquese Chriss

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019
The Warriors got D'Angelo Russell.

Now, they’re paying the price.

Russell is a young All-Star locked in the next four years, but acquiring him in a sign-and-trade hard-capped Golden State this season. Pressed against that line, the Warriors face tough decisions, including:

Should they keep unguaranteed Marquese Chriss (who had a vocal backing) or unguaranteed Alfonzo McKinnie (who was likely headed toward a rotation role)?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Warriors had enough roster spots for both players. They just couldn’t afford both under the hard cap.

This puts a significant dent in Golden State’s depth at small forward. Glenn Robinson III will likely start after overtaking McKinnie, who entered the preseason as favorite to land that job. The backup options are grim. Alec Burks? He’s undersized, frequently injured and currently banged up. Jordan Poole? He’s even smaller and just a rookie.

But the Warriors also needed another big with Kevon Looney and Willie-Cauley Stein hurt. That’s where Chriss steps in.

The No. 8 pick just three years ago, Chriss struggled with the Suns, Rockets and Cavaliers. But he has looked better in Golden State and is just 22. He has the raw tools to develop into a helpful player.

With a minimum salary, McKinnie could get claimed on waivers by anyone. Many teams could use him – ironically, perhaps none more than the Warriors.

They might view themselves as a championship contender. They have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. If Klay Thompson gets healthy by the playoffs, that’s an excellent trio. Russell could add value on the court or via trade.

But the hard cap and resulting depth problems are real a issue.

Report: Zion Williamson to miss weeks to begin regular season

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019
The Pelicans ruled out No. 1 pick Zion Williamson from their final exhibition game tonight with “right knee soreness.”

That was more than a minor preseason injury being treated with an abundance of caution.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“Severe” is in the eye of the beholder. A multi-week absence isn’t isn’t catastrophic, but it sounds “severe” to me.

This is a blow to New Orleans and the league.

The NBA planned to aggressively market Williamson, whose high-flying/powerful dunks and other highlight plays draw fans. The Pelicans play four of their first five games on national television. Ratings will be lower with Williamson sidelined.

Williamson is more than just a highlight machine. He’s a good overall player who helps put New Orleans in the playoff race. The margin for error in a loaded Western Conference is so low. This absence could really bite the Pelicans.

Because Williamson has such a distinctive skill set and body type, putting complementary players around him could be challenging. New Orleans has many varying pieces and enough talent to remain somewhat competitive without him. But the process of determining how this team best fits together just hit a major roadblock.

China denies asking for Rockets GM Daryl Morey to be fired

Associated PressOct 18, 2019
The rift between the NBA and China appeared to widen again Friday, as the fallout over Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong continued.

A day after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Chinese officials wanted Morey fired, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry told reporters that no such demand was made by the government there. That becomes the latest chapter in the now 2-week-old saga over Morey’s tweet that was quickly deleted but has led to considerable damage to the long relationship between the NBA and China.

“I felt we had made enormous progress in terms of building cultural exchanges with the Chinese people,” Silver said Thursday during an appearance at the Time 100 Health Summit in New York. “Again, I have regret that much of that was lost. And I’m not even sure where we’ll go from here.”

That future seems even murkier now.

During that same appearance, Silver revealed that the Chinese government told the NBA it wanted Morey fired.

“Obviously, we made clear that we were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver said. “We said, `There’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.”‘

But Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang rebutted by saying, “the Chinese government never posed this requirement.” Geng said last week that the NBA “knows better than anyone else” how to go about repairing the relationship with the Chinese, though did not offer specifics.

The league and LeBron James, one of its biggest stars, have been heavily criticized by some U.S. lawmakers for the perception that they caved to the Chinese regime. Morey has not been rebuked publicly by the league, and Silver has said that the league will support his freedom of expression.

“We wanted to make an absolute clear statement that the values of the NBA, these American values – we are an American business – travel with us wherever we go, and one of those values is free expression,” Silver said. “We wanted to make sure everyone understood we were supporting free expression.”

The Rockets were of massive interest in China, largely because of Yao Ming – the Chinese star who spent his entire NBA career in Houston. Yao is now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association, which has suspended its ties to the Rockets because of the tweet.

Morey has not commented publicly since a pair of tweets on Oct. 6 attempting to clarify his position.

“I understand there is a point of view from some that we shouldn’t be in business at all in China, and I’d say from an intellectual standpoint, that’s fair – not getting into whether the tweet or the response to it,” Silver said. “But if people believe that we shouldn’t be engaged in commerce in China or frankly in other places in the world … I, at some point, look to the American government.

“We’re in the middle of negotiating a trade agreement,” Silver continued. “Many multinational corporations do trade extensively with China. And if that’s ultimately how our government feels we should be dealing with China, again, we are a U.S. company.”

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not air the two NBA preseason games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets last week. Tencent, which has a $1.5 billion deal to stream NBA games in China over the next five years, has also stopped showing Rockets games but has not totally dropped all NBA content.

“The losses have already been substantial,” Silver said. “Our games are not back on the air in China, as we speak, and we’ll see what happens next.”

Luka Doncic Terance Mann land fists, but not necessarily punches, on each other (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019
How much force is required for a punch?

That was the question NBA referees had to consider in an altercation between Mavericks rising star Luka Doncic and Clippers rookie Terance Mann last night.

Mann’s physical defense forced Doncic into travelling. After the whistle, Mann swiped the ball from Doncic so L.A. could have it. That’s when the altercation really got heated.

Doncic stuck a fist into Mann’s chest. Mann responded by putting his fist on Doncic’s neck.

I wouldn’t describe either action as a punch. Neither players really swung through. But both landed fists on their opponent. They’re fortunate referees let this go with only a double technical foul. Doncic and Mann left themselves open to bigger penalties.

On a grander sense, the NBA should do something about the initial problem – a player grabbing the ball from an opponent after a turnover. This happens frequently and too often leads to dust-ups. Only a referee should get the ball from a team that lost it. An opposing player trying to take it should receive a tech. A player holding the ball too long should receive a delay of game. Enforcing those rules would end a lot of tension.