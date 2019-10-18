Luka Doncic Terance Mann land fists, but not necessarily punches, on each other (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
How much force is required for a punch?

That was the question NBA referees had to consider in an altercation between Mavericks rising star Luka Doncic and Clippers rookie Terance Mann last night.

Mann’s physical defense forced Doncic into travelling. After the whistle, Mann swiped the ball from Doncic so L.A. could have it. That’s when the altercation really got heated.

Doncic stuck a fist into Mann’s chest. Mann responded by putting his fist on Doncic’s neck.

I wouldn’t describe either action as a punch. Neither players really swung through. But both landed fists on their opponent. They’re fortunate referees let this go with only a double technical foul. Doncic and Mann left themselves open to bigger penalties.

On a grander sense, the NBA should do something about the initial problem – a player grabbing the ball from an opponent after a turnover. This happens frequently and too often leads to dust-ups. Only a referee should get the ball from a team that lost it. An opposing player trying to take it should receive a tech. A player holding the ball too long should receive a delay of game. Enforcing those rules would end a lot of tension.

Report: Zion Williamson to miss weeks to begin regular season

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
The Pelicans ruled out No. 1 pick Zion Williamson from their final exhibition game tonight with “right knee soreness.”

That was more than a minor preseason injury being treated with an abundance of caution.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“Severe” is in the eye of the beholder. A multi-week absence isn’t isn’t catastrophic, but it sounds “severe” to me.

This is a blow to New Orleans and the league.

The NBA planned to aggressively market Williamson, whose high-flying/powerful dunks and other highlight plays draw fans. The Pelicans play four of their first five games on national television. Ratings will be lower with Williamson sidelined.

Williamson is more than just a highlight machine. He’s a good overall player who helps put New Orleans in the playoff race. The margin for error in a loaded Western Conference is so low. This absence could really bite the Pelicans.

Because Williamson has such a distinctive skill set and body type, putting complementary players around him could be challenging. New Orleans has many varying pieces and enough talent to remain somewhat competitive without him. But the process of determining how this team best fits together just hit a major roadblock.

China denies asking for Rockets GM Daryl Morey to be fired

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 18, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
The rift between the NBA and China appeared to widen again Friday, as the fallout over Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong continued.

A day after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Chinese officials wanted Morey fired, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry told reporters that no such demand was made by the government there. That becomes the latest chapter in the now 2-week-old saga over Morey’s tweet that was quickly deleted but has led to considerable damage to the long relationship between the NBA and China.

“I felt we had made enormous progress in terms of building cultural exchanges with the Chinese people,” Silver said Thursday during an appearance at the Time 100 Health Summit in New York. “Again, I have regret that much of that was lost. And I’m not even sure where we’ll go from here.”

That future seems even murkier now.

During that same appearance, Silver revealed that the Chinese government told the NBA it wanted Morey fired.

“Obviously, we made clear that we were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver said. “We said, `There’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.”‘

But Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang rebutted by saying, “the Chinese government never posed this requirement.” Geng said last week that the NBA “knows better than anyone else” how to go about repairing the relationship with the Chinese, though did not offer specifics.

The league and LeBron James, one of its biggest stars, have been heavily criticized by some U.S. lawmakers for the perception that they caved to the Chinese regime. Morey has not been rebuked publicly by the league, and Silver has said that the league will support his freedom of expression.

“We wanted to make an absolute clear statement that the values of the NBA, these American values – we are an American business – travel with us wherever we go, and one of those values is free expression,” Silver said. “We wanted to make sure everyone understood we were supporting free expression.”

The Rockets were of massive interest in China, largely because of Yao Ming – the Chinese star who spent his entire NBA career in Houston. Yao is now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association, which has suspended its ties to the Rockets because of the tweet.

Morey has not commented publicly since a pair of tweets on Oct. 6 attempting to clarify his position.

“I understand there is a point of view from some that we shouldn’t be in business at all in China, and I’d say from an intellectual standpoint, that’s fair – not getting into whether the tweet or the response to it,” Silver said. “But if people believe that we shouldn’t be engaged in commerce in China or frankly in other places in the world … I, at some point, look to the American government.

“We’re in the middle of negotiating a trade agreement,” Silver continued. “Many multinational corporations do trade extensively with China. And if that’s ultimately how our government feels we should be dealing with China, again, we are a U.S. company.”

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not air the two NBA preseason games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets last week. Tencent, which has a $1.5 billion deal to stream NBA games in China over the next five years, has also stopped showing Rockets games but has not totally dropped all NBA content.

“The losses have already been substantial,” Silver said. “Our games are not back on the air in China, as we speak, and we’ll see what happens next.”

Coach of the Year predictions: Quin Snyder, Brad Stevens, or maybe Doc Rivers?

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 18, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
With the start of the NBA season just more than a week away — it’s predictions time. We’ll be covering most of the postseason awards between now and the opening tip of the NBA season.

As a disclaimer, we get it: making NBA preseason awards predictions is like nailing Jell-O to a tree. We’ll be wrong. But it’s fun, so the NBA staff here at NBC is making our picks. Today…

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz). This race, like the NBA itself this season, is wide open. And also like the NBA this year, don’t sleep on Utah’s coach picking up some hardware. Outside of that guy in San Antonio, no coach has built a better system and culture than Snyder has in Utah. He has constructed an elite defense around Rudy Gobert owning the paint. On offense, the Jazz can’t just throw the ball to a Stephen Curry or James Harden, so Snyder has implemented a ball and player movement system that keeps defenses off balance. Utah won 50 games last season and this season adds quality veterans in Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic — guys who will fit in with that culture. The Jazz are a high profile, potential contending team this season because of what Snyder has built, and the improved status will have voters wanting to recognize Snyder.

Dan Feldman: Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics).  Stevens is a good coach. He has flaws, most notably recently his inability to connect with a star like Kyrie Irving. Irving can be particularly difficult to coach, but some of his issues follow most top talents. Stevens will have to show growth in his ability to guide a championship contender. But with these Celtics, Stevens can coach to his strengths — communicating clear roles to his players in a sound scheme. There’s a clear path for Boston to have a good record in the East, and credit for Stevens would likely follow.

Dane Delgado: Alvin Gentry (New Orleans Pelicans). The New Orleans Pelicans have a tough road ahead, with several new players and an outstanding rookie that still needs to get accustomed to life in the NBA. But there’s a lot of hope in The Big Easy that Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will be a postseason team this year, and you can count me in the camp of folks who believe New Orleans will make that leap in it 2019-20. If that’s the case, head coach Alvin Gentry will be tops on the list out west to take home the award for best coach in the NBA. Gentry has a bit of a head start — he’s a proven coach, and last year his team battled admirably through the Anthony Davis trade fiasco. If Gentry can go from 33 wins to the playoffs, one season removed from losing a franchise cornerstone player, I’m not sure who else would even challenge him for Coach of the Year.

Harrison and Brittany Barnes to pay for funeral of Atataina Jefferson

Instagram
By Dane DelgadoOct 18, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Harrison Barnes now plays for the Sacramento Kings, but he and wife Brittany still have ties back in Texas. Barnes played for two-and-a-half seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, and now the couple is stepping in to help the community back in Dallas in a big way.

According to multiple reports, the Barneses have offered to pay for the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson, a Texas woman shot and killed by a Forth Worth Police Department officer last week.

That officer, Aaron Dean, has since resigned and been charged with Jefferson’s murder.

Via Twitter:

Jefferson was reportedly watching her 8-year-old nephew when a neighbor called in a welfare check to the non-emergency police line. The neighbor noticed her door was open, and police responded at 2:25 a.m.

From NBC News:

Body camera footage shows the perspective of the officer outside the home, peering inside a window using a flashlight, spotting someone inside standing near a window and telling her, “Put your hands up — show me your hands,” before shooting seconds later. At no point does he identify himself as an officer.

This is extremely generous on the part of the Barnes family and another example of how players can come to grow close to the places they play in.