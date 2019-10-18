Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

D’Angelo Russell says ‘when’ – not ‘if’ – he’ll be teammates with Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker

D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker are friends. That factored prominently into rumors about Russell joining Towns’ Timberwolves or Booker’s Suns last summer.

The three rising young players came together for a photo shoot for the cover of SLAM:

Russell, via Max Resetar of SLAM:

“We gotta do this again, when we’re all on the same team,” Russell jokes toward the end of the day. “Nah, don’t cut it,” he says to our rolling cameras. “Y’all got it on footage. When we’re all on the same team—I ain’t gonna tell you which team because I don’t know—we’re gonna do this again.”

It’s unclear where the joke ends and a plan begins.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Russell, Towns and Booker have real ideas about playing together. Players frequently talk about teaming up. The chatter is even more common among friends. LeBron James famously said he’d take a pay cut to play with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.

These plans just actually come to fruition far less often.

For Russell, Towns and Booker, it’ll be a while until there’s an opportunity. Towns and Booker are just starting five-year contract extensions. Russell is locked in for four seasons with the Warriors.

Still, it’s interesting Russell is already talking about it publicly.

As for a destination, don’t bet on Phoenix.

Report: Kings have already expressed remorse over Harrison Barnes’ five-year, $88M contract signed this summer

The Kings are locked into a turbulent contract-extension negotiation with Buddy Hield.

They reportedly offered $90 million over four years ($22.5 million annually). He reportedly wanted $110 million over four years ($27.5 million annually).

Looming over all this: Sacramento just re-signed Harrison Barnes for $85 million over five years ($17 million annually).

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Kings also have set a precedent in talks with Hield based on the four-year, $85 million deal given to Harrison Barnes in the offseason, a deal league sources say the franchise has already expressed some remorse over due to its impact on contracts to come. A source close to the Kings denied that the team has had any remorse over the deal.

If you want more Kings’ denials of this:

It was bad enough when Rockets owner Tilman Ferttita openly griped about Chris Paul‘s contract. Ferttita hadn’t yet bought the team when Houston traded for Paul and maybe made agreed to future compensation. The Rockets fell short with Paul and were headed toward the downside of his deal – paying increasingly high salaries as he aged.

But Sacramento signed Barnes this summer! He hasn’t even yet played a game on this contract!

This getting out reflects poorly on the Kings. Maybe this is untrue, and they can deny it, though there’s a perception battle to show they’re finally run competently. I also wouldn’t be surprised if someone from Sacramento management said this when Hield’s side kept bringing up Barnes as precedent.

Hield is much better than Barnes. But production isn’t the sole determinant of salary. Their situations are quite different.

Barnes entered last offseason with a $25,102,512 player option. He could’ve exercised that and stuck on Sacramento’s books for a higher salary. He could’ve declined it and left as an unrestricted free agent.

Hield is under contract for next season. If he doesn’t sign an extension by Monday’s deadline, he’ll be an restricted free agent next summer. He can’t unilaterally leave until 2021 at the earliest, and that would require him taking a $6,484,851 qualifying offer – an extremely risky maneuver.

The Kings had a better sense of their spending power when re-signing Barnes. They gave him a frontloaded contract, because they knew they had little use for all their cap space last summer. Barnes’ declining salary opens more options later.

Sacramento can’t yet know how it’ll use its cap space next summer. There’s upside in not extending Hield, counting him at his low cap hold ($14,583,623), using other cap space then exceeding the cap to re-sign him. That route closes with an extension, which would mean his actual first-year salary in the extension would be his cap number as soon as the offseason begins.

If Hield plays well and signs an offer sheet elsewhere, the Kings could always match it. They didn’t have that leverage over Barnes.

The best argument for paying Barnes so much was that he’s a solid player and Sacramento struggles to attract top talent. It might have been worth overpaying him just to have him.

This is the downside, though. Now, other players want outsized deals from the Kings, too.

Michael Jordan: I had tunnel vision on basketball, but now I have more time for bigger issues

Michael Jordan might have never said “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” but there’s a reason that quote stuck with him. He was notoriously apolitical while playing.

But he has become more involved in retirement.

He fundraised for Barack Obama. He spoke up on racial issues. He just opened a medical clinic.

Jordan on TODAY:

When I was playing, my vision and my tunnel vision was my craft. I was a professional basketball player. And I tried to do that the best I could. Now, I have more time to understand things around me, understand causes, understand issues and problems and commit my voice, my financial support to.

What does Jordan think of current players being more socially active?

I think it’s great. If they understand the causes, if they feel their voice matters, great. And I support that.

This comes in the wake of LeBron James – who has been very outspoken on political issues – bowing out of the NBA’s China controversy by saying he’s focused on basketball and not a politician. Considering LeBron’s previous statements on the issue made note of potential financial harm from Daryl Morey’s tweet, it’s difficult to believe LeBron wasn’t focused on the money he could earn in China.

He sounded a lot like Jordan did as a player.

And that’s OK. These athletes shouldn’t be required to wade into every, or even any, political issue. (Criticizing Morey for taking a political stand is another thing.)

But it’s also commendable when they use their platforms for a greater good – like it seems Jordan is doing more often now.

Report: Warriors waiving Alfonzo McKinnie to keep Marquese Chriss

The Warriors got D'Angelo Russell.

Now, they’re paying the price.

Russell is a young All-Star locked in the next four years, but acquiring him in a sign-and-trade hard-capped Golden State this season. Pressed against that line, the Warriors face tough decisions, including:

Should they keep unguaranteed Marquese Chriss (who had a vocal backing) or unguaranteed Alfonzo McKinnie (who was likely headed toward a rotation role)?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Warriors had enough roster spots for both players. They just couldn’t afford both under the hard cap.

This puts a significant dent in Golden State’s depth at small forward. Glenn Robinson III will likely start after overtaking McKinnie, who entered the preseason as favorite to land that job. The backup options are grim. Alec Burks? He’s undersized, frequently injured and currently banged up. Jordan Poole? He’s even smaller and just a rookie.

But the Warriors also needed another big with Kevon Looney and Willie-Cauley Stein hurt. That’s where Chriss steps in.

The No. 8 pick just three years ago, Chriss struggled with the Suns, Rockets and Cavaliers. But he has looked better in Golden State and is just 22. He has the raw tools to develop into a helpful player.

With a minimum salary, McKinnie could get claimed on waivers by anyone. Many teams could use him – ironically, perhaps none more than the Warriors.

They might view themselves as a championship contender. They have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. If Klay Thompson gets healthy by the playoffs, that’s an excellent trio. Russell could add value on the court or via trade.

But the hard cap and resulting depth problems are real a issue.

Michael Carter-Williams ejected for multiple incidents with Tyler Herro (video)

Tyler Herro is having an impressive preseason.

After making a 3-pointer, he told Michael Carter-Williams about it.

The Heat rookie might have seen that trash talk as retribution for Carter-Williams knocking him over while driving to the hoop on the previous possession. The jawing led to a double technical foul.

But Carter-Williams kept going. When the players got tangled after the following possession, the Magic guard got ejected.

It’s time for the regular season. This late in the preseason, everyone is getting chippy.