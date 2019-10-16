Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Kings offer four-year, $90M contract extension to Buddy Hield, who wants $110M

By Dan FeldmanOct 16, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
Buddy Hield is making noise about leaving the Kings in free agency next summer if they don’t sign him to a contract extension by Monday’s deadline.

Where do negotiations stand?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Kings have an offer for Hield on the table for four years and $90 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hield and his agent, Brandon Rosenthal, are seeking a number closer to $110 million, sources said.

This will primarily come down to two factors – Sacramento’s willingness to bend and Hield’s appetite for risk.

A four-year, $90 million extension seems quite fair. I bet many players of Hield’s caliber would’ve already accepted it.

But in a weak free-agent class, he has a chance to get much more next summer. He could even draw a max offer sheet, which projected to be worth $125 million over four years (though that was before the NBA began losing China revenue).

Of course, the Kings would have matching rights on Hield, who’d be a restricted free agent without an extension. So, Hield can’t unilaterally leave Sacramento next summer. The Kings also have another good young shooting guard in Bogdan Bogdanovic (who has his own extension offer on the table). These factors all give Sacramento reason not to pay Hield generously now.

If the Kings up their offer, that’d make it easy on Hield. He and Sacramento are trending in the right direction together. A big payday would clearly satisfy him.

If the Kings hold firm at less than Hield’s desired $110 million, he faces a choice: How much risk is he willing to incur to bet on himself?

With those numbers so close, perhaps there’s room for compromise. In addition to salary, guarantees, incentives and options could help bridge the gap. But evident by the lack of a signed extension, a significant divide clearly remains.

Report: LeBron James pressed Adam Silver on Daryl Morey repercussions, perceived double standard for players

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 16, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
Lakers and Nets players – who were meeting with Adam Silver in China – reportedly told the NBA commissioner they would’ve been punished for a tweet as costly as Daryl Morey’s and asked Silver what he’d do to Morey. LeBron James reportedly spoke up in that meeting. LeBron also later criticized Morey.

It wasn’t difficult to connect the dots.

But in case you wanted confirmation LeBron was among the players questioning Silver on Morey…

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Silver opened the floor. James raised his hand.

His question was related to Morey — and the commissioner’s handling of the Rockets’ GM. James, to paraphrase, told Silver that he knew that if a player caused the same type of uproar with something he said or tweeted, the player wouldn’t be able to skate on it. There would be some type of repercussion. So, James wanted to know, what was Silver going to do about it in Morey’s case?

Silver pushed back, reminding the players that the league never doled out discipline when they publicly criticized President Donald Trump. Morey was exercising the same liberty when he challenged China. Regardless of the financial fallout of one versus the other, that’s not what should matter. Silver might have disliked the ramifications of Morey’s tweet, but he would defend the right to say it.

We can’t know what would’ve happened if a player tweeted like Morey. But Silver is right: The NBA has a track record of allowing players – including LeBron – to speak unchecked on social issues. I think a player would’ve gotten the same treatment as Morey. Still, as the WNBA showed, there might be limits for players’ freedom of expression.

This line of questioning also reveals something about LeBron. There are many possible responses to this situation. Seemingly suggesting Morey – who supported Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms – deserved punishment is, um, one way to go.

Doc Rivers on Daryl Morey’s tweet: ‘He was right in saying that’

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 16, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms.

That message has gotten lost in the resulting backlash, damage control, backlash to the damage control and more damage control. Practically nobody in the NBA has engaged on the content of Morey’s tweet.

Did Clippers coach Doc Rivers wade into those waters?

Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Mirjam Swanson of The Orange County Register:

A Clippers spokesperson clarified that Rivers again was referring to Morey’s right to express himself.

Rivers saying “He was right in saying that” sounds like supporting the message of Morey’s tweet. But it could be spun as Rivers supporting Morey voicing his beliefs, whatever those are.

I’m not inside Rivers head. I can’t say what he meant.

But I am skeptical of the spokesperson’s clarification. This wouldn’t be the first time a team official tried to avoid political controversy in the aftermath of Morey’s tweet. Many fear the financial consequences the Rockets now face. Whatever Rivers meant, it’s safer to give the explanation that won’t offend the lucrative Chinese market.

As Rivers said, it is a complicated issue with real consequences. The NBA must make hard choices about how to comprise its values with its business interests. Whatever else he meant, he’s absolutely right about that.

Lakers clear Anthony Davis to play

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 16, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Anthony Davis avoided a serious thumb injury.

But it was unclear how long his sprain would sideline him.

Lakers:

Few care whether Davis plays in this preseason game, but this means he should be ready for the Lakers’ season opener against the Clippers on Tuesday. That’s one of the premier games on the NBA schedule.

Paul George‘s absence removes some luster. Still, with Davis, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard set to play, it remains a highly anticipated matchup.

Pascal Siakam reportedly ‘almost a certainty’ to get $170 million max extension from Raptors

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Philadelphia gave Ben Simmons a five-year, $170 million max extension this summer, which was pretty much a no brainer.

Denver gave Jamal Murray the same $170 million extension, which raised a few eyebrows around the league but is a real bet on him being part of a championship-level core with Nikola Jokic.

Does Pascal Siakam deserve that five-year, $170 million max extension in Toronto?

That’s what he’s waiting for, and with the Oct. 21 deadline fast approaching Chris Haynes at Yahoo Sports reports he’s likely to get it.

It’s almost a certainty that emerging star Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors will come to terms on an extension before Monday’s deadline for rookie-scale extension candidates…

However, in order to finalize the agreement between the two sides, a maximum contract offer will be required, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

That phrasing makes it sound like the max is not on the table yet. From a team perspective, a max offer should be a no-brainer — it should be obvious. It must not feel like that in Toronto or the offer would already be on the table (maybe it is and we don’t know). To me, this report sounds like an agent putting a “max or nothing” signal out, and doing it publicly. Which is to say I’m less certain a deal happens than the headline suggests.

Siakam is very good. Last season, he made the leap and became an important part of why Toronto won its first-ever NBA title. Siakam averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game, shot 36.9 percent from three, improved to become a reliable a shot creator, played impressive defense on the wing, and in the end earned the Most Improved Player trophy.

Siakam will be at the heart of whatever the Raptors are going to be moving forward, a face of the franchise in Toronto. But is he a max player? Toronto likely has tried to get him for less than the max.

Both sides may want to just want to play out this season and head into restricted free agency next summer. If Siakam takes another step forward, then he hits the market in a down year for free agents he may find a team willing to make that max offer, which the Raptors then would have to match. 

Or, maybe the two sides just get the deal done now. They have until next Monday, Oct. 21 to figure it all out.