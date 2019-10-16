Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

MVP Award predictions: In a wide-open field, will Giannis Antetokounmpo repeat?

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
With the start of the NBA season just more than a week away — it’s predictions time. We’ll be covering most of the postseason awards between now and the opening tip of the NBA season.

As a disclaimer, we get it: making NBA preseason awards predictions is like nailing Jell-O to a tree. We’ll be wrong. But it’s fun, so the NBA staff here at NBC is making our picks. Today…

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Kurt Helin Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers). Last season, James Harden was the best offensive player in the league, putting up historic numbers. Yet he came in second in MVP voting (including on my ballot) to Giannis Antetokounmpo because the Greek Freak had impressive offensive numbers as the guy Milwaukee’s attack was built around, plus he also played defense at a level that had him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. I see Davis following Antetokounmpo’s model to the MVP award. After years feeling in the shadows in New Orleans, and a very awkward last season, Davis is going to look to break out now that he is in Los Angeles, putting up big numbers on offense and being a beast of a rim protector on defense. Davis is going to shine in the spotlight the Lakers give him — if Davis can just stay healthy. He’s had a history of nagging injuries slowing him down (although, before last season, he had played 75 games two seasons in a row). This year’s MVP race, much like the league itself, is wide open with a lot of contenders. Davis, however, will have the numbers and the narrative.

Dan Feldman: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors). We’ve collectively forgotten how great Curry was playing before Kevin Durant joined the Warriors. Not only did Curry win back-to-back MVPs, he was hitting unprecedented offensive levels. Curry is 31, maybe still in his physical prime. With Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured and Golden State facing a tough road just to make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference, Curry could return to that elite individual status. He showed a glimpse last postseason.

Is Curry the best player in the NBA? Maybe. Will Curry push as hard as he can next regular season? Maybe. In an open race during the load-management era, those two maybes are enough for him to be my pick.

Dane Delgado: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks). There are lots of challenges ahead for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are at full strength and don’t need to deal with Kyrie Irving’s galaxy brain on a night-to-night basis. The Sixers have Al Horford. The Raptors will still be very good. But at the end of the day, Milwaukee has Giannis Antetokounmpo and a squad that looks much like it did last season. With Kawhi Leonard no longer out East, Milwaukee could rack up even more wins than when they took home the conference pennant last season. If that’s the case, all signs point to Antetokounmpo repeating at MVP. He’s got a better chance than either of the top Clippers players, who will lose votes due to load management. Houston’s top stars will battle for screen time (and a playoff spot). That leaves the Greek Freak, whose only problem will be his own 3-point shooting percentage. The Bucks star will only lose the MVP race if his team is clearly unable to fulfill its potential due to his lack of range. But if Antetokounmpo can be serviceable from deep, he’ll take home the Podoloff trophy again.

Bogdan Bogdanovic says Kings offered him $51.4 million extension, but he may choose free agent

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
In what will be a down free agent market next summer, Bogdan Bogdanovic is the kind of sharp-shooting wing that teams covet, maybe leading someone to overpay him as a restricted free agent to try to poach him from the Kings.

It sounds like Bogdanovic wants that scenario to play out.

He told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee he got what would be a max offer from Sacramento — four-years, $51.4 million total — but is in no rush to sign it.

“I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”…

When asked if the Kings had offered him the maximum extension, Bogdanovic said: “Yeah, they did, but we will wait to see. Maybe we will sign tomorrow. Maybe we sign in a month. Who knows? We will see.”

He has until June 30 next season to sign the deal with Sacramento (this is different from Buddy Hield and other rookies, where the extension deadline is Oct. 21). Because of that timeline, Bogdanovic should be in no rush to sign the deal. If he has another strong season — he averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 36 percent from three, fitting in well next to De'Aaron Fox and spreading the floor — his value only goes up.

Because it is an extension of his current contract, the Kings can only offer 120 percent of his current salary to Bogdanovic in an extension, which averages out to $12.4 million a year. However, the Kings can match any offer restricted free agent Bogdanovic gets from another team. This means if another team wants to poach the Serbian wing, they need to come in with an offer far enough above $51.4 million to make Sacramento walk away.

Bogdanovic wisely will likely let that play out and happen next summer. If he doesn’t have the kind of season he expects, that offer from Sacramento is still on the table. Either way, it’s a good payday.

Watch Celtics’ rookie Carsen Edwards drain eight three-pointers in one quarter

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA record for most three-pointers in a quarter belongs to Klay Thompson, who got white-hot and hit nine in the third quarter against Sacramento back in January of 2015.

Celtics’ rookie Carsen Edwards almost equaled that on Tuesday — he drained eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points in the third, helping lead Boston to a 118-95 win against the Cleveland this preseason.

Edwards is a second-round pick from Purdue that Boston liked enough to sign to a fully-guaranteed rookie three-year contract. Tuesday night he got hot to start the second half and went 8-of-11 from behind the arc in the third, actually in just under nine minutes of playing time. Edwards finished the game 9-of-15 from three with 30 points.

Edwards is going to be one of the guys getting minutes behind Kemba Walker at the point this season, and this is a good way to show Brad Stevens he can trust you.

After backlash, LeBron James says he’s done talking about about NBA, China issue

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Both NBA and Chinese officials were hoping tensions around Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s Tweet about Hong Kong protesters would start to fade with the Lakers and Nets out of China, and the new NBA season set to begin in less than a week. There seemed to be a desire to just get back to business as usual.

Then on Monday, LeBron James re-ignited the controversy telling reporters he believed Morey was “misinformed” and “not educated” on the topic. Whatever he intended to stay, LeBron’s statement came off as putting money in front of free speech rights, even as LeBron tried to clarify and say he was just referring to Morey not being aware of the ramifications of his Tweet. It led to a backlash in the United States and LeBron’s jersey being burned in Hong Kong.

Tuesday LeBron spoke again on the topic — to say this would be the last time he discusses it. He wants to focus o basketball. Via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Saying this would be the last time he addressed the turmoil between China and the NBA that resulted from Morey’s Oct. 4 tweet, James said he hopes tension between the parties will subside over time.

“I plan on being here and being a captain of this team and trying to figure out how we can win a championship,” James said when asked whether he plans to learn more about the anti-government protests in Hong Kong…

“I’d be cheating my teammates by continuing to harp on something that won’t benefit us. We’re trying to win a championship. That’s what we’re here for. We’re not politicians. It’s a huge political thing. But we are leaders and we can step up at times. I’m not saying at this particular time, but if you don’t feel like you should speak on things, you shouldn’t have to.”

Monday night, LeBron sounded like a man frustrated he and other players had been thrust into the middle of a complex geopolitical struggle between the world’s two biggest powers, sides that already engaged in a trade war. Which he has every right to be frustrated about, especially since he and other top stars make a chunk of money off shoe and other apparel sales in China. How LeBron expressed that frustration made things worse.

LeBron eventually joined Adam Silver and the rest of the NBA in hoping this controversy will go away — and it will. For a while. Eventually — maybe in a couple of weeks, maybe in a couple of years — it will flare up again on a different front. There will still be human rights violations in China, and economic tensions between there and the United States are not going away anytime soon. If the NBA is going to do business in China, it’s going to have to deal with some variation of this situation again.

Next time expect the NBA at least to be better prepared with a response.

Dejounte Murray says he’s not thinking about extension with Spurs yet

By Dane DelgadoOct 16, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Dejounte Murray was supposed to be a big deal for the San Antonio Spurs last season. Unfortunately, Murray’s knee injury sidelined those plans until 2019-20.

Now Murray is back on the sidelines for Gregg Popovich and his Spurs, and he’s expected to take a great leap forward, pushing San Antonio to another playoff appearance. Meanwhile, Murray is fast approaching the end of his rookie deal, and an extension is within reach. Still, Murray has said he is not thinking about his contract, and is instead of looking forward to trying to make his team better

Via Tom Osborn:

If Murray and Poeltl don’t sign extensions, they would enter the restricted free agent market in July 2020.

“My mind is not on that at all,” Murray said after practice Monday. “Obviously, I want to be here for as long as I can, but those are things I can’t control. What I can control is getting better, learning and being a great person, being Dejounte Murray.

“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. My main goal is to help this team get to the playoffs and do big things.”

It’s sort of an interesting question about whether Murray should be given extension, and for how much. On one hand, he has lots of potential and the NBA is a leauge that does pay on what future bounties might bring — just ask Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine.

But Murray did suffer a catastrophic injury, and so he doesn’t have the resume that some of his other compatiots bring to the table. That may actually play to San Antonio’s advantage, given they can talk him down from his initial number because of his lack of raw statistics.

Tony Parker was shipped out of Texas and ended up playing for the Charlotte Hornets because Murray is thought of as the point guard of the future for the Spurs. How much of that position will pay based off of Murray’s resume is another question altogether, and it looks like we will have to wait for that answer.