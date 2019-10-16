Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Lakers clear Anthony Davis to play

By Dan FeldmanOct 16, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

Anthony Davis avoided a serious thumb injury.

But it was unclear how long his sprain would sideline him.

Lakers:

Few care whether Davis plays in this preseason game, but this means he should be ready for the Lakers’ season opener against the Clippers on Tuesday. That’s one of the premier games on the NBA schedule.

Paul George‘s absence removes some luster. Still, with Davis, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard set to play, it remains a highly anticipated matchup.

Doc Rivers on Daryl Morey’s tweet: ‘He was right in saying that’

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 16, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms.

That message has gotten lost in the resulting backlash, damage control, backlash to the damage control and more damage control. Practically nobody in the NBA has engaged on the content of Morey’s tweet.

Did Clippers coach Doc Rivers wade into those waters?

Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Mirjam Swanson of The Orange County Register:

A Clippers spokesperson clarified that Rivers again was referring to Morey’s right to express himself.

Rivers saying “He was right in saying that” sounds like supporting the message of Morey’s tweet. But it could be spun as Rivers supporting Morey voicing his beliefs, whatever those are.

I’m not inside Rivers head. I can’t say what he meant.

But I am skeptical of the spokesperson’s clarification. This wouldn’t be the first time a team official tried to avoid political controversy in the aftermath of Morey’s tweet. Many fear the financial consequences the Rockets now face. Whatever Rivers meant, it’s safer to give the explanation that won’t offend the lucrative Chinese market.

As Rivers said, it is a complicated issue with real consequences. The NBA must make hard choices about how to comprise its values with its business interests. Whatever else he meant, he’s absolutely right about that.

Pascal Siakam reportedly “almost a certainty” to get $170 million max extension from Raptors

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Philadelphia gave Ben Simmons a five-year, $170 million max extension this summer, which was pretty much a no brainer.

Denver gave Jamal Murray the same $170 million extension, which raised a few eyebrows around the league but is a real bet on him being part of a championship-level core with Nikola Jokic.

Does Pascal Siakam deserve that five-year, $170 million max extension in Toronto?

That’s what he’s waiting for, and with the Oct. 21 deadline fast approaching Chris Haynes at Yahoo Sports reports he’s likely to get it.

It’s almost a certainty that emerging star Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors will come to terms on an extension before Monday’s deadline for rookie-scale extension candidates…

However, in order to finalize the agreement between the two sides, a maximum contract offer will be required, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

That phrasing makes it sound like the max is not on the table yet. From a team perspective, a max offer should be a no-brainer — it should be obvious. It must not feel like that in Toronto or the offer would already be on the table (maybe it is and we don’t know). To me, this report sounds like an agent putting a “max or nothing” signal out, and doing it publicly. Which is to say I’m less certain a deal happens than the headline suggests.

Siakam is very good. Last season, he made the leap and became an important part of why Toronto won its first-ever NBA title. Siakam averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game, shot 36.9 percent from three, improved to become a reliable a shot creator, played impressive defense on the wing, and in the end earned the Most Improved Player trophy.

Siakam will be at the heart of whatever the Raptors are going to be moving forward, a face of the franchise in Toronto. But is he a max player? Toronto likely has tried to get him for less than the max.

Both sides may want to just want to play out this season and head into restricted free agency next summer. If Siakam takes another step forward, then he hits the market in a down year for free agents he may find a team willing to make that max offer, which the Raptors then would have to match. 

Or, maybe the two sides just get the deal done now. They have until next Monday, Oct. 21 to figure it all out.

Report: Celtics offered Jaylen Brown four-year, $80 million extension, he turned it down

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s always been considered unlikely that the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown would reach a deal on a contract extension, the franchise just doesn’t do that (the last one was Rajon Rondo). That said, Boston would love to get him locked up on a number they like.

The Celtics made a four-year, $80 million offer to Brown but he turned it down, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

But even with history not on Brown’s side, the Celtics have extended the 6-foot-7 swingman an offer of four years and $80 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

But Brown believes in his ability to one day be a star and is pursuing a bigger offer, sources said. Next season the Celtics will have another major decision: figuring out if Jayson Tatum is worth the rookie-scale max.

Brown sounded like a guy wanting to bet on himself speaking to The New York Times’ Marc Stein:

“But to be honest, [extension talks are] really not overwhelming me or ruling my thoughts. I know what type of talent I have. I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in my ability.”

Brown impressed this past summer with Team USA — where he was aggressive and attacking — and now is back with Boston (where Kemba Walker replaces Kyrie Irving at the point, hopefully leading to better chemistry on the court). There is an expectation Brown is going to return to the upward trajectory we saw in his second NBA season, and for stretches the second half of last season.

If Brown takes those steps forward this season he will hit free agency next July in what will be a down market. A young forward with his skills could interest a team such as Atlanta — a team with cap space, young players, and it’s Brown’s home state — or others, and if so they are coming in with a larger offer intended to make the Celtics balk (Boston has the right to match any offer, Brown is a restricted free agent).

Do other teams see Brown as worth more than the $80 million Boston put on the table? We will not know until next summer, but it sounds like Brown is willing to make the bet the answer is yes.

Carmelo Anthony’s defense reportedly another reason he remains unsigned

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
8 Comments

Players around the league love Carmelo Anthony and want him back on an NBA roster. League executives, in a vacuum, think he belongs in the league. When I’ve talked to team sources about ‘Melo, the general response is something like “he absolutely could still play in the league, he’s just not a fit with us.” Team executives have concerns about his willingness to accept a bench role and his midrange-heavy game.

However, it may be his defensive issues that have him on the sidelines entering this NBA season (and maybe for the rest of his career).

Baxter Holmes of ESPN did some fantastic reporting talking to Rockets and other executives about Anthony and the issues often came back to defense.

One rival front-office executive notes that the league’s 3-point revolution makes it harder than ever to hide players who aren’t strong defenders. He’s talking about Carmelo Anthony — someone, he says, “who can’t defend, can’t close out, his feet are slow and he gets blown by.” More than ever, offensive teams will repeatedly target weak defenders in pick-and-roll actions, the executive adds…

Although the Rockets knew of Anthony’s defensive weaknesses before he joined, team sources say they didn’t anticipate just how limited he would be in their aggressive switch-centric defense, which tasked him with running quicker players off the 3-point line. One team source speculates that, had they known he’d struggle so much in their defense, Anthony wouldn’t have been brought aboard. “He really, really struggled with it,” the source says.

Anthony’s defensive woes were most evident in a 2017 playoff series against Utah, when the Jazz dragged him into every pick-and-roll they could, and in the end the Thunder were 29.4 points per 100 possessions better when Anthony sat vs. when he played (stats via NBA.com). By the end, Anthony sat a lot.

That defense is a concern for a team that is going to give Anthony critical or heavy minutes.

However, if he’s willing to accept a bench role that will likely not see him in games at the end, the defensive issues are less of a problem. If Anthony is just on the court for 15 minutes a night and is tasked with just getting buckets (pair him with better defenders), he can help a team. The fit just has to be right, and as the season starts some team or teams will realize they could use a guy like Anthony off the bench.

In a league where Dwight Howard gets one last chance to play a role, Anthony deserves a chance, too.