Carmelo Anthony’s defense reportedly another reason he remains unsigned

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Players around the league love Carmelo Anthony and want him back on an NBA roster. League executives, in a vacuum, think he belongs in the league. When I’ve talked to team sources about ‘Melo, the general response is something like “he absolutely could still play in the league, he’s just not a fit with us.” Team executives have concerns about his willingness to accept a bench role and his midrange-heavy game.

However, it may be his defensive issues that have him on the sidelines entering this NBA season (and maybe for the rest of his career).

Baxter Holmes of ESPN did some fantastic reporting talking to Rockets and other executives about Anthony and the issues often came back to defense.

One rival front-office executive notes that the league’s 3-point revolution makes it harder than ever to hide players who aren’t strong defenders. He’s talking about Carmelo Anthony — someone, he says, “who can’t defend, can’t close out, his feet are slow and he gets blown by.” More than ever, offensive teams will repeatedly target weak defenders in pick-and-roll actions, the executive adds…

Although the Rockets knew of Anthony’s defensive weaknesses before he joined, team sources say they didn’t anticipate just how limited he would be in their aggressive switch-centric defense, which tasked him with running quicker players off the 3-point line. One team source speculates that, had they known he’d struggle so much in their defense, Anthony wouldn’t have been brought aboard. “He really, really struggled with it,” the source says.

Anthony’s defensive woes were most evident in a 2017 playoff series against Utah, when the Jazz dragged him into every pick-and-roll they could, and in the end the Thunder were 29.4 points per 100 possessions better when Anthony sat vs. when he played (stats via NBA.com). By the end, Anthony sat a lot.

That defense is a concern for a team that is going to give Anthony critical or heavy minutes.

However, if he’s willing to accept a bench role that will likely not see him in games at the end, the defensive issues are less of a problem. If Anthony is just on the court for 15 minutes a night and is tasked with just getting buckets (pair him with better defenders), he can help a team. The fit just has to be right, and as the season starts some team or teams will realize they could use a guy like Anthony off the bench.

In a league where Dwight Howard gets one last chance to play a role, Anthony deserves a chance, too.

RJ Barrett at point guard? Knicks are experimenting

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Opening night, Dennis Smith Jr. is expected to be the starting point guard for the New York Knicks (although veterans Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina are officially still in the mix).

However, why not let rookie RJ Barrett run the point at times? The Knicks want to put the ball in the wing shot creator’s hands’ anyway, so why not just call him the point guard at times? Knicks’ coach David Fizdale is experimenting with that a little, he told Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

“I’ve thrown him at that position a couple times already,” David Fizdale said Tuesday. “He played some of that in college. I think it adds another layer to how dynamic he can be. Especially having somebody that big that can switch things do some different things defensively. So yeah, I’ll sprinkle that in…

“He’s really poised. He looks comfortable,” Fizdale said. “The kid likes having the ball in his hands. He’s unselfish. He finds people. He understands – he knows our plays from that position. I feel very comfortable if I have to throw him there.”

This is what training camp and preseason games are for, just try some things. That should carry over into the start of the regular season.

The Knicks didn’t draft Barrett No. 3 to have him work off-the-ball most of the time, he was drafted to be a difference maker on offense. Call him a point guard, a wing, whatever, just get the ball in his hands and let him work.

Through two preseason games — so take a lot of salt with this — he has averaged 16 points a game, shot 36.4 percent from three, and averaged seven rebounds a game.

This season, as a rookie, having all that offensive responsibility will mean some hard lessons to go with his successes — we saw him struggle at Summer League, and that is only going to continue against better defenders in the NBA. There’s a steep learning curve. Barrett has the skills and mindset to grow from all that.

And he’d make a pretty good point guard in certain lineups.

Bogdan Bogdanovic says Kings offered him $51.4 million extension, but he may choose free agency

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
In what will be a down free agent market next summer, Bogdan Bogdanovic is the kind of sharp-shooting wing that teams covet, maybe leading someone to overpay him as a restricted free agent to try to poach him from the Kings.

It sounds like Bogdanovic wants that scenario to play out.

He told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee he got what would be a max offer from Sacramento — four-years, $51.4 million total — but is in no rush to sign it.

“I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”…

When asked if the Kings had offered him the maximum extension, Bogdanovic said: “Yeah, they did, but we will wait to see. Maybe we will sign tomorrow. Maybe we sign in a month. Who knows? We will see.”

He has until June 30 next season to sign the deal with Sacramento (this is different from Buddy Hield and other rookies, where the extension deadline is Oct. 21). Because of that timeline, Bogdanovic should be in no rush to sign the deal. If he has another strong season — he averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 36 percent from three, fitting in well next to De'Aaron Fox and spreading the floor — his value only goes up.

Because it is an extension of his current contract, the Kings can only offer 120 percent of his current salary to Bogdanovic in an extension, which averages out to $12.4 million a year. However, the Kings can match any offer restricted free agent Bogdanovic gets from another team. This means if another team wants to poach the Serbian wing, they need to come in with an offer far enough above $51.4 million to make Sacramento walk away.

Bogdanovic wisely will likely let that play out and happen next summer. If he doesn’t have the kind of season he expects, that offer from Sacramento is still on the table. Either way, it’s a good payday.

MVP Award predictions: In a wide-open field, will Giannis Antetokounmpo repeat?

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
With the start of the NBA season just more than a week away — it’s predictions time. We’ll be covering most of the postseason awards between now and the opening tip of the NBA season.

As a disclaimer, we get it: making NBA preseason awards predictions is like nailing Jell-O to a tree. We’ll be wrong. But it’s fun, so the NBA staff here at NBC is making our picks. Today…

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Kurt Helin Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers). Last season, James Harden was the best offensive player in the league, putting up historic numbers. Yet he came in second in MVP voting (including on my ballot) to Giannis Antetokounmpo because the Greek Freak had impressive offensive numbers as the guy Milwaukee’s attack was built around, plus he also played defense at a level that had him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. I see Davis following Antetokounmpo’s model to the MVP award. After years feeling in the shadows in New Orleans, and a very awkward last season, Davis is going to look to break out now that he is in Los Angeles, putting up big numbers on offense and being a beast of a rim protector on defense. Davis is going to shine in the spotlight the Lakers give him — if Davis can just stay healthy. He’s had a history of nagging injuries slowing him down (although, before last season, he had played 75 games two seasons in a row). This year’s MVP race, much like the league itself, is wide open with a lot of contenders. Davis, however, will have the numbers and the narrative.

Dan Feldman: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors). We’ve collectively forgotten how great Curry was playing before Kevin Durant joined the Warriors. Not only did Curry win back-to-back MVPs, he was hitting unprecedented offensive levels. Curry is 31, maybe still in his physical prime. With Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured and Golden State facing a tough road just to make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference, Curry could return to that elite individual status. He showed a glimpse last postseason.

Is Curry the best player in the NBA? Maybe. Will Curry push as hard as he can next regular season? Maybe. In an open race during the load-management era, those two maybes are enough for him to be my pick.

Dane Delgado: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks). There are lots of challenges ahead for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are at full strength and don’t need to deal with Kyrie Irving’s galaxy brain on a night-to-night basis. The Sixers have Al Horford. The Raptors will still be very good. But at the end of the day, Milwaukee has Giannis Antetokounmpo and a squad that looks much like it did last season. With Kawhi Leonard no longer out East, Milwaukee could rack up even more wins than when they took home the conference pennant last season. If that’s the case, all signs point to Antetokounmpo repeating at MVP. He’s got a better chance than either of the top Clippers players, who will lose votes due to load management. Houston’s top stars will battle for screen time (and a playoff spot). That leaves the Greek Freak, whose only problem will be his own 3-point shooting percentage. The Bucks star will only lose the MVP race if his team is clearly unable to fulfill its potential due to his lack of range. But if Antetokounmpo can be serviceable from deep, he’ll take home the Podoloff trophy again.

Watch Celtics’ rookie Carsen Edwards drain eight three-pointers in one quarter

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA record for most three-pointers in a quarter belongs to Klay Thompson, who got white-hot and hit nine in the third quarter against Sacramento back in January of 2015.

Celtics’ rookie Carsen Edwards almost equaled that on Tuesday — he drained eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points in the third, helping lead Boston to a 118-95 win against the Cleveland this preseason.

Edwards is a second-round pick from Purdue that Boston liked enough to sign to a fully-guaranteed rookie three-year contract. Tuesday night he got hot to start the second half and went 8-of-11 from behind the arc in the third, actually in just under nine minutes of playing time. Edwards finished the game 9-of-15 from three with 30 points.

Edwards is going to be one of the guys getting minutes behind Kemba Walker at the point this season, and this is a good way to show Brad Stevens he can trust you.