Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Two critical things the Lakers need to go right to contend for a title

By Kurt HelinOct 15, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the best superstar duo in the NBA. Flat out.

One could argue there are better teams built around superstar duos (for example, the one down the hall at Staples Center), but there is not a better two-man combo in the league this season. LeBron will have the ball in his hands, will be more of a facilitator making smart decisions, and Davis can do literally anything after setting a pick for LeBron — pop out, roll to the rim, get the ball and find the open shooter in the corner, whatever the defense gives him. Plus defensively Davis is the kind of versatile rim defender who can switch out and slow guards on the perimeter that can be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Lakers are title contenders because of those two.

However, the Lakers are far from a lock. There are also two main issues that could derail Los Angeles’ chances at adding a 17th title banner to their collection.

LEBRON VS. FATHER TIME

LeBron James is a physical freak of nature, one of the most gifted athletes ever to play the game — and it puts in the work to maximize it. His conditioning is impeccable. LeBron spares no expense and puts in the time: He works out right, recovers right, eats right, gets sleep, and listens to what his body is telling him.

He’ll also turn 35 in the middle of this season and is already fifth all-time on the total minutes played in the NBA list (counting regular season and playoffs), and by the time this next season ends he likely moves into third (passing Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant). That’s a lot of miles on his Nikes.

Last season was the first time LeBron went through any kind of serious injury, missing 17 games after suffering a groin injury on Christmas Day. That period is when the Lakers’ season collapsed.

That injury also is an outlier in LeBron’s career — but will it be going forward?

LeBron had more time away from NBA basketball this summer than he has since the summer of 2005 (his second in the league), and the optimistic argument is that extra time off to rest and heal his body will lead to a healthy bounce-back season (with some load management thrown in). There’s some logic to that. But we also know Father Time eventually wins every race, the question for the Lakers is can LeBron hold him off for another season (or two)?

The Lakers simply cannot afford to lose LeBron for any length of time, or have his skills and efficiency erode much. He’s L.A.’s best shot creator and it’s not even close, they also need his gravity to draw defenders and open space for the role players, plus the Lakers have no way to replace the 27.4 points, 8.5 points, and 8.3 assists a game he brought last season. LeBron also shot 33.9 percent from three and 66.5 percent from the free-throw line last season, the Lakers cannot afford a dip in those numbers.

Los Angeles needs LeBron to keep winning that race.

CAN THE “ISLAND OF MISFIT TOYS” ROLE PLAYERS COME TOGETHER?

Having LeBron and Davis makes the Lakers an instant threat in any game or playoff series. But if the Lakers are thinking titles, that is simply not enough.

“Obviously superstars are going to do what they do. But most teams win playoff games when role players step up,” new Laker Danny Green said at Lakers’ media day. “That usually determines how far you will go and how much you’re going to win, when role players step up and play good basketball. Those are the usually the teams that win and is the last one standing.”

Green has been one of those role players standing at the end and has two rings to show for it, one with the Spurs and last season with the Raptors.

The Lakers were lucky to get him.

After Kawhi Leonard finally made his decision last July (and the Lakers were right to stay in that race as long as they could), Laker GM Rob Pelinka did about as good a job as could be expected assembling a good roster out of the players left on the board. But it’s not an optimal group by any stretch.

Questions about the quality of players and their fit meld into one overarching issue: Can the Lakers’ role players step up and provide that championship quality depth? One could make an optimistic case they can — and plenty of Lakers’ fans have talked themselves into it — but there are plenty of questions hanging out there:

• Is Kyle Kuzma — once he gets healthy and back in the lineup — ready to take a step forward and be the No. 3 player on a championship team? Did spending time with Gregg Popovich and Team USA this summer mature his game and decision making?

• Is Dwight Howard ready to just accept a role, set picks, rebound, defend the rim, and just play hard every night, not be a diva? Can he and JaVale McGee form a solid center rotation for 35-40 minutes a night? (Davis is the Lakers’ best center but will only play the five in limited minutes.)

• Can Green, Avery Bradley, Quin Cook, Jared Dudley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provide enough shooting around the stars to balance the floor? It’s easy to say things like “Green shot 45.5 percent from three last season” but just remember that was 32.8 percent in the playoffs — when things get tight in a deep West, then in the playoffs, can these guys be counted on?

• Can some combination of Rajon Rondo and fan-favorite Alex Caruso form a point guard combo that is not a liability other teams exploit?

• Can enough chemistry develop among the role players — and between LeBron and Davis with those role guys — to get the Lakers where they want to go?

That’s a lot of things that need to come together and go right.

However, if the Lakers have a healthy LeBron and Davis, they have a chance. Which is a lot more than Laker fans have been able to say the past six years.

Report: Rockets fear Gerald Green will miss entire season

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 15, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Rockets initially believed Gerald Green would miss a few months with a broken foot.

The injury looks even worse than that.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a blow to Houston’s depth. Green is a good and willing 3-point shooter. The wing would’ve gotten plenty of open looks playing with James Harden and Russell Westbrook and provided spacing for those two stars.

Danuel House and Austin Rivers could get bigger roles now. Ben McLemore (whose salary is only partially guaranteed) could make the regular-season roster and maybe even the rotation.

The Rockets now effectively have two deadweight guaranteed minimum salaries on the roster – Green’s and Nene’s. Houston will likely trade Nene.

Green? It’s more complicated.

Because he’s on a one-year contract and will have Bird Rights after, Green holds an implicit no-trade clause. Maybe the Houston native who has seemed very happy with the Rockets the last couple seasons will permit a trade to help his hometown team.

That way, the Rockets could sign someone else later in the season to the pro-rated minimum and stay under the luxury-tax line. Even paying a team extra cash to take Green could mean coming out ahead financially.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Houston offered Green a contract for next season if he allows a trade this season, but the NBA is also cracking down on those under-the-table deals. It’s riskier to skirt the rules now.

A key consideration: Will Green be healthy for the playoffs? The Rockets are eying a deep run. If Green will be healthy by June, they might just keep him rostered.

Zach LaVine says Bulls told him to stop shooting mid-rangers, doesn’t sound happy about it

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 15, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bulls guard Zach LaVine wants to be an All-Star with the game in Chicago this season. The Bulls even have some ideas of how to help him play better.

But he sounds only minimally amenable.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

According to LaVine, the organization’s numbers department is convinced that his mid-range game has to go away. For how long? LaVine wasn’t sure. Maybe it’s just a preseason thing or maybe it’s just until the new up-tempo offense finds its legs. Either way, LaVine feels like it’s killing an already “lost art.’’

“I mean I grew up being a Michael Jordan, Kobe [Bryant] fan,’’ LaVine said. “I know that some of the greatest scores in NBA history were mid-range, mid-post guys. It’s sad to see it be pushed to the side. I mean Carmelo [Anthony] is one of the greatest scorers ever, but he’s out of the NBA right now somewhat because the analytics don’t want mid-range twos.

“I think it takes away a little bit of the skillfulness and it takes away some of the weaponry. But I’ll tell you this, there’s still guys in the NBA – and I think I’m one of them – that can still get it done.’’

Players shouldn’t stop taking mid-range shots. Sometimes, those are the best shots available.

But shots at the rim and 3-pointers are generally more efficient. It’s usually worth seeking those first – especially with time remaining on the shot clock.

LaVine hasn’t struck the right balance. He forces many bad shots. In fact, he shot better on 3-pointers (37%) than mid-range shots (36%) last season. Obviously, that’s way off target considering the extra value of 3-pointers over 2-pointers.

LaVine’s more-general criticisms are also off base. Stars haven’t stopped creating mid-range shots for themselves. The reduction in mid-range jumpers has largely come from a decline in catch-and-shoots in that area. Off-ball players now more frequently stand beyond the arc, where they create more space and better-positioned to take more-efficient shots.

Carmelo Anthony isn’t out of the NBA because his style has no place in the game. He’s out of the NBA, because he’s 35 and looks washed up. If he could still score like he did in his prime, he’d have a major role.

LaVine scores that way, and that’s why he’s Chicago’s go-to player. If he improved his shot selection, he’d be even better.

Clippers reveal new uniforms on Sports Illustrated cover (photo)

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 15, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Clippers built a pop-up modern super team this summer.

What a way to announce themselves.

Sports Illustrated:

I like these uniforms. They’re clean and distinctive. I hope the red and blue piping around the arm hole pops even more during games. That’s a nice flourish.

But:

The Clippers changed their official name from “Los Angeles Clippers” to “L.A. Clippers.” Yet, these jerseys still say “Los Angeles.” That doesn’t fit their identity.

However, it makes sense considering the Lakers’ supremacy in town. The jerseys also don’t say Clippers. The Clippers aren’t cool – not like the Lakers, at least. Los Angeles is cool. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are cool. A Kawhi Leonard or Paul George “Los Angeles” jersey is cool.

This seems like a bit of a self-own… and also realistic brand recognition.

Report: Players argued to Adam Silver they would’ve been punished for tweet as costly as Daryl Morey’s

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 15, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
3 Comments

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is suffering “fairly dramatic consequences” economically from Daryl Morey’s tweet, which supported Hong Kong protestors (who are trying to maintain and expands their freedoms) and angered many in China.

Silver also said the Rockets general manager won’t face punishment from the league.

ESPN:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver held a tense meeting with players from the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers last week when he arrived in Shanghai, sources told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

During the meeting with the players, sources said, Silver was directly asked whether anything would happen to Morey, as several players said they believed that if a player had cost the NBA millions of dollars because of a tweet, there would be repercussions.

We already knew LeBron James spoke up in this meeting and later criticized Morey for sending the tweet when/how he did. Good luck convincing anyone LeBron wasn’t among the players who said a player would’ve been treated differently.

Are they right?

We can’t know, but I don’t think so. The financial damage in China likely would’ve been similar, but it would have been an even bigger public-relations mess in the United States to censor a player. Players are far more familiar and have bigger fan bases than general managers. The domestic backlash against the league would’ve been even stronger, deeper.

Management sometimes gets a pass that labor doesn’t, and the players’ suspicions are understandable. Again, we can never know what statements would’ve followed a player’s pro-Hong Kong tweet. But I think Silver meant what he said in his third remarks on the issue:

However, the NBA will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say or will not say on these issues. We simply could not operate that way.