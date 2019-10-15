Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Heat treating Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as ‘untouchable’ in trade talks

By Dan FeldmanOct 15, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Heat want stars.

They got one this summer in Jimmy Butler. Miami’s next star could come from within – Bam Adebayo and/or Tyler Herro, who has generated buzz this preseason.

Sean Deveney of Heavy:

“They’ve been firm on him and (Bam) Adebayo being untouchable,” one GM told Heavy.com before Herro’s explosive night. “Maybe they would move off of that as the season goes on, but as it stands, they think they’ve got the second coming of Klay Thompson offensively. They have not had a lot of useful guys on rookie contracts in past years and that’s killed their cap. They’ve got two now, they don’t want to let them go.”

I doubt Herro and Adebayo are totally untouchable. If the right star became available, Miami could change its stance. But that wasn’t Russell Westbrook. Bradley Beal? We’ll see if the Wizards ever make him available.

The No. 13 pick in this year’s draft, Herro is an excellent shooter with plenty of range. But Klay Thompson comparisons look off base. A large part of Thompson’s value is his defense. Herro has a long way to go to prove he’s not a defensive liability. (To be fair to the Heat, this is just some anonymous GM. He’s not necessarily conveying an assessment from Miami.)

Adebayo has looked good in his two NBA seasons. But the level of play for centers across the league is so high. It’s a tough position for creating value.

The Heat should be pleased to have both players. But they also can’t rest on their laurels and assume Herro and Adebayo will develop into prominent players on a contender.

In Hong Kong, protesters burn LeBron James jersey at “Stand with Morey” rally

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 15, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HONG KONG (AP) — When the ball smashed into a photo of LeBron James’ face stuck above the hoop and dropped into the basket, the Hong Kong protesters cheered.

They also trampled on jerseys bearing his name and gathered in a semicircle to watch one burn.

James’ standing among basketball fans in Hong Kong took a hit because of comments the NBA star made about free speech. LeBron quickly tried to clarify his statement saying Rockets GM Daryl Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation at hand.”

Fans gathered on courts amid Hong Kong’s high-rise buildings Tuesday to vent their anger.

The player for the Los Angeles Lakers touched a nerve among protesters for suggesting that free speech can have negative consequences. They have been protesting for months in defense of the same freedom that James said can carry “a lot of negative.”

The protesters chanted support for Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, something of a hero among demonstrators in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for having tweeted on Oct. 4 in support of their struggle, infuriating authorities in China.

What the crowd of approximately 200 people chanted about James wasn’t printable.

“People are angry,” said James Lo, a web designer who runs a Hong Kong basketball fan page on Facebook. He said he’s already received a video from a protester that showed him burning a No. 23 jersey bearing James’ name.

He expects more, given the backlash from protesters who’ve been regularly hitting the streets of Hong Kong and battling police because of concerns that the international business hub is slowly losing its freedoms, which are unique in China.

“Students, they come out like every weekend. They’ve got tear gassed and then they got gun-shot, like every weekend. Police beating students and then innocent people, like every day. And then he (James) just comes up with something (like) that. We just can’t accept that.”

James made his comments in response to a question about whether Morey should be punished for his tweet that reverberated in China and had consequences for the NBA.

“Yes, we do have freedom of speech,” James said. “But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others, when you only think about yourself.”

He added: “So many people could have been harmed, not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually. So just be careful what we tweet and what we say and what we do. Even though yes, we do have freedom of speech, it can be a lot of negative that comes with it.”

NBA players weren’t made available before or after games in China, which CCTV didn’t broadcast, and several companies and state-run offices reportedly severed their ties with the NBA over Morey’s tweet and the league’s response to it.

Protesters said James’ comments smacked of a double-standard, because he’s used his clout as a sports headliner to press for social causes in the United States.

“Please remember, all NBA players, what you said before: ‘Black lives matter.’ Hong Kong lives also matter!” one of the protesters, 36-year-old office worker William Mok, said in addressing the applauding crowd.

Others said LeBron’s comments made it seem that he’s more worried about money than people.

“James was trying, you know, to take a side, on the China side, which is like ridiculous,” said Aaron Lee, a 36-year-old marketing director. “He was being honest, financially. Financial is money. Simple as that. LeBron James stands for money. Period.”

Report: Daryl Morey tweeted about Hong Kong when he did because of face-mask ban

Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 15, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The most charitable interpretation of LeBron Jamescomments about Daryl Morey: LeBron feared for the safety of the Lakers and Nets, who were playing in China in the aftermath of Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters.

That’d require explaining why LeBron brought up people being harmed “financially,” but perhaps he misspoke. There’s room to give LeBron benefit of the doubt.

The line that most supports that reading of LeBron’s comments: “Could have waited a week to send it.” That indicates LeBron isn’t denouncing Morey’s message, only the timing – when NBA personnel would be on the ground in China.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

sources say there was a specific spark that led to the tweet from Morey, who has spoken out in support of civil liberty issues several times before on Twitter: The new law enacted by Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, that bans face masks during protests and is widely seen as a tactic to identify dissidents.

The face-mask ban was both newly implemented and significant. It sparked widespread response, not just from Morey.

There’s rarely a perfect time to take a political stand. Morey could have waited a week, as LeBron suggested. But the NBA’s business interests in China would’ve still existed a week later. There’d always be some complicating factor.

Two critical things the Lakers need to go right to contend for a title

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 15, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the best superstar duo in the NBA. Flat out.

One could argue there are better teams built around superstar duos (for example, the one down the hall at Staples Center), but there is not a better two-man combo in the league this season. LeBron will have the ball in his hands, will be more of a facilitator making smart decisions, and Davis can do literally anything after setting a pick for LeBron — pop out, roll to the rim, get the ball and find the open shooter in the corner, whatever the defense gives him. Plus defensively Davis is the kind of versatile rim defender who can switch out and slow guards on the perimeter that can be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Lakers are title contenders because of those two.

However, the Lakers are far from a lock. There are also two main issues that could derail Los Angeles’ chances at adding a 17th title banner to their collection.

LEBRON VS. FATHER TIME

LeBron James is a physical freak of nature, one of the most gifted athletes ever to play the game — and it puts in the work to maximize it. His conditioning is impeccable. LeBron spares no expense and puts in the time: He works out right, recovers right, eats right, gets sleep, and listens to what his body is telling him.

He’ll also turn 35 in the middle of this season and is already fifth all-time on the total minutes played in the NBA list (counting regular season and playoffs), and by the time this next season ends he likely moves into third (passing Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant). That’s a lot of miles on his Nikes.

Last season was the first time LeBron went through any kind of serious injury, missing 17 games after suffering a groin injury on Christmas Day. That period is when the Lakers’ season collapsed.

That injury also is an outlier in LeBron’s career — but will it be going forward?

LeBron had more time away from NBA basketball this summer than he has since the summer of 2005 (his second in the league), and the optimistic argument is that extra time off to rest and heal his body will lead to a healthy bounce-back season (with some load management thrown in). There’s some logic to that. But we also know Father Time eventually wins every race, the question for the Lakers is can LeBron hold him off for another season (or two)?

The Lakers simply cannot afford to lose LeBron for any length of time, or have his skills and efficiency erode much. He’s L.A.’s best shot creator and it’s not even close, they also need his gravity to draw defenders and open space for the role players, plus the Lakers have no way to replace the 27.4 points, 8.5 points, and 8.3 assists a game he brought last season. LeBron also shot 33.9 percent from three and 66.5 percent from the free-throw line last season, the Lakers cannot afford a dip in those numbers.

Los Angeles needs LeBron to keep winning that race.

CAN THE “ISLAND OF MISFIT TOYS” ROLE PLAYERS COME TOGETHER?

Having LeBron and Davis makes the Lakers an instant threat in any game or playoff series. But if the Lakers are thinking titles, that is simply not enough.

“Obviously superstars are going to do what they do. But most teams win playoff games when role players step up,” new Laker Danny Green said at Lakers’ media day. “That usually determines how far you will go and how much you’re going to win, when role players step up and play good basketball. Those are the usually the teams that win and is the last one standing.”

Green has been one of those role players standing at the end and has two rings to show for it, one with the Spurs and last season with the Raptors.

The Lakers were lucky to get him.

After Kawhi Leonard finally made his decision last July (and the Lakers were right to stay in that race as long as they could), Laker GM Rob Pelinka did about as good a job as could be expected assembling a good roster out of the players left on the board. But it’s not an optimal group by any stretch.

Questions about the quality of players and their fit meld into one overarching issue: Can the Lakers’ role players step up and provide that championship quality depth? One could make an optimistic case they can — and plenty of Lakers’ fans have talked themselves into it — but there are plenty of questions hanging out there:

• Is Kyle Kuzma — once he gets healthy and back in the lineup — ready to take a step forward and be the No. 3 player on a championship team? Did spending time with Gregg Popovich and Team USA this summer mature his game and decision making?

• Is Dwight Howard ready to just accept a role, set picks, rebound, defend the rim, and just play hard every night, not be a diva? Can he and JaVale McGee form a solid center rotation for 35-40 minutes a night? (Davis is the Lakers’ best center but will only play the five in limited minutes.)

• Can Green, Avery Bradley, Quin Cook, Jared Dudley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provide enough shooting around the stars to balance the floor? It’s easy to say things like “Green shot 45.5 percent from three last season” but just remember that was 32.8 percent in the playoffs — when things get tight in a deep West, then in the playoffs, can these guys be counted on?

• Can some combination of Rajon Rondo and fan-favorite Alex Caruso form a point guard combo that is not a liability other teams exploit?

• Can enough chemistry develop among the role players — and between LeBron and Davis with those role guys — to get the Lakers where they want to go?

That’s a lot of things that need to come together and go right.

However, if the Lakers have a healthy LeBron and Davis, they have a chance. Which is a lot more than Laker fans have been able to say the past six years.

Report: Rockets fear Gerald Green will miss entire season

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 15, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Rockets initially believed Gerald Green would miss a few months with a broken foot.

The injury looks even worse than that.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a blow to Houston’s depth. Green is a good and willing 3-point shooter. The wing would’ve gotten plenty of open looks playing with James Harden and Russell Westbrook and provided spacing for those two stars.

Danuel House and Austin Rivers could get bigger roles now. Ben McLemore (whose salary is only partially guaranteed) could make the regular-season roster and maybe even the rotation.

The Rockets now effectively have two deadweight guaranteed minimum salaries on the roster – Green’s and Nene’s. Houston will likely trade Nene.

Green? It’s more complicated.

Because he’s on a one-year contract and will have Bird Rights after, Green holds an implicit no-trade clause. Maybe the Houston native who has seemed very happy with the Rockets the last couple seasons will permit a trade to help his hometown team.

That way, the Rockets could sign someone else later in the season to the pro-rated minimum and stay under the luxury-tax line. Even paying a team extra cash to take Green could mean coming out ahead financially.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Houston offered Green a contract for next season if he allows a trade this season, but the NBA is also cracking down on those under-the-table deals. It’s riskier to skirt the rules now.

A key consideration: Will Green be healthy for the playoffs? The Rockets are eying a deep run. If Green will be healthy by June, they might just keep him rostered.