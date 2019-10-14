Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry on how NBA goes forward in China: “Staying true to who we are a league”

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
With LeBron James and Kyrie Irving leading the way, the Nets’ and Lakers’ players in China for exhibition games didn’t want to be the face of the NBA’s suddenly-fraught relationship with China. The players rightfully wanted the league to speak first.

That doesn’t mean the questions are going away.

Stephen Curry — who is the face of Under Armor’s basketball shoe and clothing line, and who helps sell a lot of apparel in China — was asked on Monday how he and the league move forward in their relationship with China. Nick Friedell of ESPN had the answer.

This basically echos Adam Silver’s second statement, one where he talked about the league’s commitment to free speech, just phrased a to make it more of a “who we are as a league” comment.

For now, tensions between the NBA and China seem to be relaxing, including NBA preseason games being shown in China again. Both sides would like this story to fade from the headlines. It’s not good business for the NBA — who came off poorly from a PR perspective in the exchange — and in China the NBA is incredibly popular with youth and cutting that off starts could lead to a backlash.

However, the underlying issues, the trade concerns, the differences in cultures and how they view free speech, none of that is going away. It’s going to flare up again at some point.

Whenever that is, expect the league and the players to be better prepared with how to handle it.

 

Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry ‘at his peak physically, mentally’

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Stephen Curry won Most Valuable Player in 2015.

He received Most Improved Player votes in 2016.

That incredible stretch has become too forgotten. It got overshadowed by the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals and Kevin Durant arriving the next summer.

But Curry was playing great. He deserved both his MVPs, and his 2016 was one of the greatest offensive seasons ever. His combination of 32.6% usage/66.9% true shooting remains unprecedented.

And he might be even better now?

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“To me, he’s at his peak physically, mentally,” Kerr told reporters after practice. “He’s seen every defense that people have thrown at him now during his career, and he’s ready to have a great year.

“He’s in his prime age wise, strength and conditioning wise, and defensively he’s seen everything that’s come his way. Teams have played him every possible way that you could think of, and he’s had years now to work on counters.

“So he’s kind of in his sweet spot right now, and he has been the last couple years. And hopefully that continues for the next few years. But he’s an amazing player.”

This is high praise for a player already so accomplished. But Kerr might be right. At 31, Curry could have the just-right mix of near-peak athleticism with an advanced understanding of the game.

Curry took a backseat to Durant the last few years, leaving Curry underappreciated. When Durant got hurt last postseason, Curry showed off his incredible individual talent. With Durant gone and Klay Thompson hurt, the Warriors will need more of that.

Maybe the Warriors won’t press too hard with their championship chances significantly reduced. This could be a reset season. Perhaps, Curry will minimize the wear and tear, preserving himself for a better title-contention window.

But if Curry is pushing himself hard – to get Golden State into the playoffs, to win MVP, to shape his legacy or any of the preceding – this could be a special year for him.

Hardened by last playoff run, Bucks ready for championship chase

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo looked exasperated.

By the Raptors’ smothering defense. By four straight losses. By growing speculation around his future.

Antetokounmpo tried to explain how the Bucks blew a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. He tipped his cap to Kawhi Leonard. He vowed to come back better next season. He also didn’t even stay until the end of his postgame press conference following Milwaukee’s Game 6 elimination. Antetokounmpo fielded one last question then stood up, grabbed his water bottle and left without answering.

It was the frustrating end to a promising year.

Maybe it was exactly what Antetokounmpo and the Bucks needed.

Milwaukee was good last season. Really good. The Bucks won 60 games and their first postseason series in 18 years.

But they lacked deep-playoff experience. They thought first-round exits the previous couple years had readied them. It wasn’t enough. They ran into a Toronto team that was more prepared to rise to the occasion, even after Milwaukee took a 2-0 series lead.

Most of the NBA makes the first round. Some first-round teams are mediocre. Their opponents don’t need to hit top gear. Attention is divided between 16 teams and eight series. The first round is bigger than the regular season, though only so much.

In the second round, it gets real. Practically every team is good. With only four series, each comes under a national microscope. Pressure increases exponentially. It’s difficult, nearing impossible, to duplicate the experience of playing that deep into the playoffs. Players just must go through it, usually losing the first time.

The NBA adopted a 16-team postseason in 1984. In every year since then, the NBA champion has had significant prior experience beyond the first round.

Of the 35 NBA champions in this era, 33 gave at least 82% of their postseason minutes to players who’d already played beyond the first round in a prior year.

The two exceptions – 2003 Spurs and 2008 Celtics – clocked in at a still fairly high 69%. San Antonio gave significant roles to Stephen Jackson and rookie Manu Ginobili, but still had experienced stalwarts like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Bruce Bowen and David Robinson. Boston started youngsters Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Perkins, but obviously Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen were the core of that team.

The percentage of the Bucks’ 2019 postseason minutes given to players with prior experience beyond the first round? Just 47%.

Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez had never advanced that far. Eric Bledsoe did it only as a second-year reserve with the Clippers in 2012.

Deep-playoff experience doesn’t guarantee a championship. But it’s a near-mandatory perquisite. It’s just too difficult to understand the intensity, focus and skill necessary to succeed un that level without experiencing it first.

Antetokounmpo was particularly flummoxed. Leonard led a defense that keyed on him. Without a reliable jumper, Antetokounmpo just didn’t have enough counters to fight back. The burden was mentally and physically exhausting – even for the regular-season MVP.

Perhaps coincidentally, the question Antetokounmpo didn’t answer was about the value of playoff experience.

He and the Bucks have it now, and that gives them a real chance at a championship this season.

Report: Anthony Davis’ MRI clean

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT
The Lakers reportedly worried Anthony Davis‘ thumb injury is more severe than it initially appeared.

They can rest easier.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Davis should return around the time of the Lakers’ opener, Oct. 22 against the Clippers. Maybe he’ll be back in time for that game. Maybe it’ll be shortly after.

There’s a lot of excitement around opening night, and Davis playing in Los Angeles is a big part of the appeal. But the Lakers are gearing up for a long season. They shouldn’t place too much emphasis on the first regular-season game.

Report: LeBron James told Adam Silver that NBA should speak on China issues before players do

Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
On Oct. 8, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released another statement espousing his league’s commitment to free speech.

That was the last significant comment we’ve heard from someone in the NBA about Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors and the ensuing controversy. The Lakers and Nets held no media availability while playing two preseason games in China.

But Silver and those teams at least discussed a public strategy.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Silver was said to be extremely thoughtful and transparent with Lakers and Nets players, coaches and executives present. He discussed that he believed players should face the media and support the league’s openness toward freedom of expression, wanting to open the room up for discussion and an open-minded approach toward the situation, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Lakers star LeBron James spoke up in front of everyone in the room and stated he believed that Silver and the NBA needed to explain and articulate the situation first, before the players would have to, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Athletic. James expressed concern that without the league being able to speak to media to address all of the questions and dynamics about China and the NBA, it was unfair for solely players to bear that responsibility.

Of course, LeBron would respond this way. He’s among the leading advocates of player empowerment.

And he’s right.

NBA owners and the league office that represents them should be answering questions about this issue. They’re the ones who took the NBA to China. They’re the ones who will decide where to draw the line in compromises between value and money. Explaining those decisions shouldn’t fall to players.

It’s natural to seek answers from players and coaches. They are regularly available to the media. Owners are not. But owners/Silver should be front and center on this issue.

That said, as Silver and many others around the NBA love to proclaim, the league operates as a partnership between owners and players. Player salaries are directly tied to league-wide revenue. Players do have a voice in when the league puts ethics over what an owner wants. See Donald Sterling.

Questions remain for players, especially stars who are essentially their own brands and do business in China.

The biggest questions should be for owners, though.