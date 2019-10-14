Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Report: Celtics had trade arranged that would’ve allowed them to add Kemba Walker, keep Al Horford

By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2019
Al Horford decided to leave the Celtics regardless of what Kyrie Irving did in free agency last summer. If Irving stayed, Horford deemed Boston’s chemistry too problematic. If Irving left (which he did for the Nets), Horford saw the Celtics taking a step back. So, Horford signed with the 76ers.

But Boston rebounded surprisingly well from losing Irving, landing Kemba Walker – another star point guard but one whose personality should fit better. Horford still left for Philadelphia, but he said it would have been “totally different” if he knew the Celtics were getting Walker.

Here’s the catch: The cap space Horford vacated was essential in Boston acquiring Walker. The Celtics couldn’t have simply gotten both.

But there were ways. Boston reportedly discussed a triple sign-and-trade with the Nets and Hornets involving Walker, Irving and Terry Rozier. That would’ve allowed the Celtics to acquire Walker while retaining Horford’s Bird Rights.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

Sources indicated that such talks took place, and while nothing ever got to the point where a final agreement could take place, Brooklyn had a price, and it could have been met.

The big question: What was that price? The Nets certainly weren’t eager to help a division rival. They could’ve signed Irving outright (and did). Aiding Boston would’ve likely required a big sweetener of draft picks.

The Celtics would’ve been better with Horford. His defense will be sorely missed. But he’s also a 33-year-old on an expensive contract. Even if he agreed to return, the cost wouldn’t have have necessarily been worth it.

Acquiring a player via sign-and-trade also hard-capped Boston. There was room to fit Horford under that hard cap, but it would’ve been a tight squeeze. Who knows what other players that arrangement would’ve cost the Celtics?

Perhaps most importantly, Horford still left even after knowing Walker was headed to Boston. Maybe it would’ve been different if Horford knew sooner. It’s unclear what unofficial commitments Horford made privately. But Walker was a done deal to the Celtics before Horford signed with the 76ers. Horford still could’ve re-signed if Boston met Brooklyn’s demands for a triple sign-and-trade.

He didn’t, leaving this as not much more than a fantasy among some Celtics fans.

Report: LeBron James told Adam Silver that NBA should speak on China issues before players do

Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2019
On Oct. 8, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released another statement espousing his league’s commitment to free speech.

That was the last significant comment we’ve heard from someone in the NBA about Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors and the ensuing controversy. The Lakers and Nets held no media availability while playing two preseason games in China.

But Silver and those teams at least discussed a public strategy.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Silver was said to be extremely thoughtful and transparent with Lakers and Nets players, coaches and executives present. He discussed that he believed players should face the media and support the league’s openness toward freedom of expression, wanting to open the room up for discussion and an open-minded approach toward the situation, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Lakers star LeBron James spoke up in front of everyone in the room and stated he believed that Silver and the NBA needed to explain and articulate the situation first, before the players would have to, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Athletic. James expressed concern that without the league being able to speak to media to address all of the questions and dynamics about China and the NBA, it was unfair for solely players to bear that responsibility.

Of course, LeBron would respond this way. He’s among the leading advocates of player empowerment.

And he’s right.

NBA owners and the league office that represents them should be answering questions about this issue. They’re the ones who took the NBA to China. They’re the ones who will decide where to draw the line in compromises between value and money. Explaining those decisions shouldn’t fall to players.

It’s natural to seek answers from players and coaches. They are regularly available to the media. Owners are not. But owners/Silver should be front and center on this issue.

That said, as Silver and many others around the NBA love to proclaim, the league operates as a partnership between owners and players. Player salaries are directly tied to league-wide revenue. Players do have a voice in when the league puts ethics over what an owner wants. See Donald Sterling.

Questions remain for players, especially stars who are essentially their own brands and do business in China.

The biggest questions should be for owners, though.

Report: Rockets’ Gerald Green could miss few months with broken foot

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2019
The Rockets are trying to focus on basketball after Daryl Morey’s tweet sparked controversy in China, which then sent aftershocks back to the United States and beyond.

It’s not all good news on the basketball front, either.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Gerald Green has been a key contributor to the Rockets the last couple years. The wing gets up many 3-pointers and makes them at a strong clip. That outside shooting works well next to stars like James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who command so much attention.

Green’s playing time will likely get distributed to Austin Rivers, Danuel House and maybe Eric Gordon (though Gordon might have already been headed toward his max minutes).

Sixth Man of the Year predictions: Sweet Lou Williams for three, or new blood?

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2019
With the start of the NBA season just more than a week away — it’s predictions time. We’ll be covering most of the postseason awards between now and the opening tip of the NBA season.

As a disclaimer, we get it: making NBA preseason awards predictions is like nailing Jell-O to a tree. We’ll be wrong. But it’s fun, so the NBA staff here at NBC is making our picks. Today…

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets). It’s hard to go against the duo with the Los Angeles Clippers — Lou and Trezl rum the smoothest, sweetest pick-and-roll in the league — but this is the year Dinwiddie gets it done. He was absolutely in the mix for Sixth Man through the first half of last season, until he needed thumb surgery and came back not quite as efficient. Before the injury, he averaged 17.2 points per game, had a 59.8 true shooting percentage, and was a key part of the Nets push to the playoffs. He’s a tall guard at 6’6″ but has the quickness to blow by people and get to the rim, and he plays with a confidence that stands out on the Nets second unit. Dinwiddie will come off the bench behind Kyrie Iriving and when the drop off isn’t that steep people will notice.

Dan Feldman: Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers). Last year’s winner (both deserved and in actuality), Williams has name recognition for this award. He has won Sixth Man of the Year three times, tying a record with Jamal Crawford. With Kawhi Leonard‘s and Paul George‘s health issues and pedestrian playmaking relative to their other supreme skills, the Clippers might once again lean heavily on Williams’ scoring off the bench — especially in the regular season, when these awards are decided.

Dane Delgado: Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers). You wouldn’t be wrong if you thought that the addition of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers would make it harder for Lou Williams to win a fourth Sixth Man of the Year award in 2019-20. The team in L.A will be much better, and so it might be harder for Williams to win the award based off of the performance of his superstar teammates. But the Clippers will need to use load management throughout the entirety of the regular season, and so smart NBA fans will take note of just how important Williams will be to a hopeful championship run for the Clippers this season. That could be the thing that puts Williams over the edge, and past Jamal Crawford for most 6MOY wins. If the Clippers are clearly reliant on Williams when both Leonard and George are resting, that will only boost his profile this season.

Rockets focused on basketball after fallout from Daryl Morey’s tweet

Getty
Associated PressOct 14, 2019
HOUSTON (AP) The Rockets are back home in Houston, looking to leave behind the distractions from their trip to Asia.

Their two games in Japan were overshadowed by the aftermath of a tweet by general manager Daryl Morey in support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, angering fans and officials in China.

In their first practice since returning, the Rockets insisted they wouldn’t let the fallout distract them from preparing from the season.

“Guys can handle it,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We still got good work in. Everything’s fine, but you know what happened (is) regrettable, and it happened, but as I said, our work will get done.”

Veteran P.J. Tucker denied that dealing with this situation has been a distraction to this team trying to contend for its first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95.

“Not really, honestly,” he said. “This time of season, everybody’s getting in shape, getting ready for the season, focusing in. So with all of the things that go on in life, and whatever, this is still our job, so we still come in and do our job every single day.”

The Rockets were in Hawaii on Oct. 4 to play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers on the first leg of a trip that included two games in Japan when Morey tweeted an image that said: “Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong.” His tweet was in reference to pro-democracy demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory that has been mired in escalating violence between protesters and law enforcement.

The tweet was deleted soon after it was posted, and Rockets owner and billionaire casino and restaurant owner Tilman Fertitta quickly rebuked his GM with a tweet saying that Morey does not speak for the team. He added: “Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization.”

Despite the swift response from Fertitta, the damage was already done. Former Rockets star Yao Ming took offense to Morey’s support for the anti-government protesters and as president of the Chinese Basketball Association, suspended its ties to the Rockets over the tweet.

Events in China promoting the Lakers-Nets series were canceled, NBA media partner Tencent said it was evaluating its plans to cover the league, and China state broadcaster CCTV did not air either preseason game.

The tweet also caused some Chinese corporations to suspend relationships with the NBA and it is unclear what can be done to mend the relationship.

D’Antoni was asked if there is anything the coaches and players can do to help repair things with China.

“We’ve just got to keep playing and keep trying to be good ambassadors for the game, that’s all the players can do,” he said. “And then we’ll let the NBA and the Houston Rockets sort things out.”

Morey hasn’t spoken publicly since the tweet, with his only comments on the issue coming in two more tweets on Oct. 6. In those tweets he did not apologize for his initial tweet but did say that his tweets “in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver backed Morey’s right to express his opinion and said: “We are not apologizing for Daryl exercising his freedom of expression.”

Morey was at the Toyota Center on Sunday but did not speak to reporters and was not at the small portion of practice that media was permitted to attend. While Morey stayed out of the spotlight it was up to the players and D’Antoni to address how the Rockets can move past what happened.

James Harden understands that as the face of the team, people want him to be a spokesman for the Rockets in all issues, but right now he wants to keep his comments on basketball.

“We’ve just been focusing on us and getting better,” he said. “Whatever is going to happen is going to happen. We focus on what we can control in this locker room … we had an unbelievable road trip, a great experience in those cities, and now we’re back and just trying to get better.”

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

