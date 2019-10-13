Getty

Kyle Kuzma reportedly cancelled plans to announce Chinese sponsorships

By Dane DelgadoOct 13, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Tensions are still high between the NBA and China, and both sides are hoping that things return to normal soon. Whether that’s possible is another thing altogether, particularly with how raw the response to the NBA has been by domestic fans concerned with the NBA sticking to its stated principles with regard to social justice.

This has affected not just the league, but players too. James Harden and Russell Westbrook were involved in an incident where an official shut down a legitimate question by a CNN reporter. Now it’s being reported that Los Angeles Lakers big man that Kyle Kuzma decided not to announce sponsorship deals with Chinese companies during his team’s visit to the continent this month.

Via Bill Oram:

Kuzma’s plans to announce additional sponsorship deals with Chinese companies were scrapped once the Lakers arrived on Tuesday and found themselves caught in the middle of a stalemate between the NBA and the Chinese government.

The whole story of what it was like to cover the trip in China as an American is worth reading by Oram. It’s an interesting look at the collision of politics, business, and the perception of sports as separate from those spheres.

Meanwhile, players and their management teams will need to think more carefully about the social perception of business deals both at home and abroad.

Facilitator Kawhi Leonard in Clippers opener could be glimpse into season

Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — You could see the impact almost immediately.

In his first minutes in a Los Angeles Clippers uniform last Thursday against Denver, Kawhi Lenoard drained a 14-foot midrange shot, stole a Gary Harris pass and turned that into a step-back three-pointer. Five points and a steal, all in 21 seconds.

More importantly for the Clippers, you could hear the impact almost immediately, too.

Leonard was talking a lot on defense, directing players and making his presence heard. That has been the case in team practices as well, according to people with the Clippers.

“He’s more verbal than you would ever know,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s more demanding in a very positive way. You have to do it right. I love that for our team.”

Questions abound about how Leonard — and Paul George, when he returns at some point likely in November — will fit in with an established Clippers roster and culture this season. The Clippers on paper may be title favorites, but how all those pieces come together remains one of the potential turning points of this NBA season.

The cultural fit seems smooth.

Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell brought an intense, hard-working, tough-to-play-against ethos to Los Angeles — but Leonard and George are lunchpail guys at heart. The Clippers’ new editions may be top five (certainly top eight) NBA talents, but they came into the league seen as “3&D” guys with some potential. They worked their way to the top, and that works for the Clippers.

On the court — at least in the slightly more than 10 minutes he played against Denver — the roster fit also seemed smooth.

Leonard had seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, but what stood out were the six assists. Leonard played a facilitator role. The first bucket of the game was a Leonard drive-and-kick to JaMychal Green in the corner, who hit the three. Leonard’s other assists were mostly to bigs Ivica Zubac and Harrell cutting to the basket.

Doc Rivers’ plan is to let Leonard feel how other teams are going to guard him, them adapt.

“Some teams will try to guard him one-on-one and he’ll probably try to score,” Rivers said. “Some teams, like Denver today, was up doubling him a lot, and he’ll be a facilitator…

“That’s what Kawhi does, it’s not like we’re recreating anything here. He’s a smart player. We’re going to try and keep as much shooting out with him, so teams can’t help. We will try to keep one roller on the floor with him, so that guy’s going down the middle of the paint and he’s creating help. We don’t have to make it that difficult.”

“He found me every time I was open,” Zubac said. “I really like playing with him.”

This was not by direct design so much as Leonard taking what the defense gave him.

“It just happened naturally,” Leonard said. “For the most part I cause a lot of attention, and I’m going to pass it to the open man. They was knocking down the shots tonight.”

We will see more of “facilitator Leonard” this season, and facilitator George as well. That Rivers wants to keep shooters on the court around his stars speaks to what a vital role Green and second-year guard Landry Shamet will play in Los Angeles — they are going to get opportunities and have to make the defense pay. (Shamet had 11 points against Denver and was 2-of-5 from three.)

Then off the bench, Los Angeles rolls out the best pick-and-roll combo in the league right now, Lou Williams and Harrell. Those two drove the Clippers offense last season, which is why both finished in the top three in Sixth Man of the Year voting, but this season there will be less pressure on them. They may not even close games, even though Williams is one of the better end-game bucket getters in the league.

The Clippers are that deep with talent.

Leonard showed already how he just makes the game easier for that talent. Zubac setting picks for Leonard and rolling, with shooters on the floor, is not going to be easy to stop — and that’s without George in the mix yet.

It’s more than the Xs and Os, however, Leonard and his rings just bring a gravitas to the Clippers they needed.

“He has a presence about him when he is on the floor, just feels a little different, how he carries himself, how he plays,” Shamet said.

That presence could carry the Clippers franchise to places it has never been before. It’s the impact the Clippers are ultimately hoping to see.

Cavaliers visit owner Dan Gilbert, recovering from stroke

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers visited team owner Dan Gilbert, who is recovering at home after suffering a stroke in May.

After playing an exhibition game in Detroit on Friday night, the Cavs delayed their trip to Boston so they could spend time Saturday with the 57-year-old Gilbert.

He recently returned to his home in Franklin, Michigan, after staying at a rehabilitation facility in Illinois. Gilbert suffered a stroke on May 26 after being taken to a hospital by a family friend following stroke-like experiencing symptoms.

All of Cleveland’s players, along with first-year coach John Beilein and his staff, held a film session and short walk-through on a replica basketball court Gilbert has at his home before having lunch. Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, spoke with many of the players.

The Cavs play their third preseason game Sunday against the Celtics.

Gilbert has owned Cleveland’s franchise since 2005.=

Chinese corporate boycott reportedly could cost Rockets $25 million this season

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2019, 8:16 AM EDT
With the Lakers and Nets back on American soil, the storm around Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey’s Tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors is dissipating. While a few politicians are still trying to use this for lazy points with their base, most of the involved actors on both sides are ready for this controversy to fade away.

The impacts are real and will linger, however.

The Rockets, in particular, will feel a $25 million financial hit from sponsor pullouts, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

An extensive sponsor and media boycott of the Rockets soon spiraled. China’s punitive response could cost the Rockets around $25 million in sponsorship losses this season, according to one person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

A hit in team revenue also would mean a hit to the league’s “basketball related income” on some level, which has teams scrambling to figure out the impact on the salary cap for next season. While teams may be running doom-and-gloom scenarios with a 10-15 percent lowering of the salary cap (just in case), sources I have spoken to, and others reported by Stein (and others) expect it to be far less than that. Maybe next to nothing.

However, there could be a lowering of the projected $116 million salary cap by as much as a couple million. That impacts teams in the next week as they near the deadline for offering rookie contract extensions to players such as Boston’s Jaylen Brown or Sacramento’s Buddy Hield. Teams are asking the league for more information, but the league is still trying to assess the potential damage themselves.

The fraught issue of American/China relations is also not going away soon.

Protests continue in Hong Kong — if nothing else, this storm did raise awareness of the issue in the United States — and China’s record and habits with human rights violations are not going away. There will be future issues, and in a league where players and team officials are encouraged to speak out and make their voices heard, there will be a temptation to wade back into these waters. There may be situations where they should.

Now, however, the league and its players — especially the stars who make money selling shoes in the massive Chinese market — understand what the reaction and potential consequences would be. Chinese government officials also understand now how popular basketball in general, and the NBA in particular, are with the youth in China. It’s not a situation where the government can just cut the league out and have no backlash or repercussions.

Everyone has a better idea of how things could play out for future issues, but like China wanted this storm will make NBA players and officials more cautious next time.

Doc Rivers on coach’s challenge rule: “I don’t like it, I think the refs have enough on their plate”

Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Coaches around the league are still adapting to the new coach’s challenge rule, where they can look to overturn a call with the bet of a timeout on the line.

Fans wanted it — they love it in the NFL. The league liked what they saw enough last season in the G-League to bring it to the NBA this season. Coaches, the guys with the power, are not believers yet.

Take what Doc Rivers said Saturday at Clippers practice, via Mark Medina of The USA Today.

“I don’t like it, I think the refs have enough on their plate…

“I don’t like that it has to be a call to trigger it. It would be nice if I saw the foul, I called it, that would be nice. This way, it’s a tough rule. I think there’s a foul on every play, so if you contest a foul call, there’s a chance somewhere he got fouled, so I don’t love it in that way.

“The other way we loved it is goaltending, I believe that’s the hardest thing to call, by the human eye.”

Rivers has said that analytics say to use it whenever, but a lot of coaches may save it for late-game situations.

Through the preseason Rivers has made one challenge call, but said that was on a dare.

“I didn’t want to [challenge], Lou (Williams) and Pat (Beverley) asked me to throw [the challenge flag, which is not what happens in the NBA but we’ll just let it go]. I told them it was a foul, they basically bet me that it wasn’t a foul, so I said ‘alright, I’m throwing the flag then.’”

It was a foul.

It’s going to get interesting to watch late-game challenges when the games start to get serious in 10 days. For now, coaches are just experimenting.