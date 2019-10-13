Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Chinese corporate boycott reportedly could cost Rockets $25 million this season

Oct 13, 2019
With the Lakers and Nets back on American soil, the storm around Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey’s Tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors is dissipating. While a few politicians are still trying to use this for lazy points with their base, most of the involved actors on both sides are ready for this controversy to fade away.

The impacts are real and will linger, however.

The Rockets, in particular, will feel a $25 million financial hit from sponsor pullouts, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

An extensive sponsor and media boycott of the Rockets soon spiraled. China’s punitive response could cost the Rockets around $25 million in sponsorship losses this season, according to one person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

A hit in team revenue also would mean a hit to the league’s “basketball related income” on some level, which has teams scrambling to figure out the impact on the salary cap for next season. While teams may be running doom-and-gloom scenarios with a 10-15 percent lowering of the salary cap (just in case), sources I have spoken to, and others reported by Stein (and others) expect it to be far less than that. Maybe next to nothing.

However, there could be a lowering of the projected $116 million salary cap by as much as a couple million. That impacts teams in the next week as they near the deadline for offering rookie contract extensions to players such as Boston’s Jaylen Brown or Sacramento’s Buddy Hield. Teams are asking the league for more information, but the league is still trying to assess the potential damage themselves.

The fraught issue of American/China relations is also not going away soon.

Protests continue in Hong Kong — if nothing else, this storm did raise awareness of the issue in the United States — and China’s record and habits with human rights violations are not going away. There will be future issues, and in a league where players and team officials are encouraged to speak out and make their voices heard, there will be a temptation to wade back into these waters. There may be situations where they should.

Now, however, the league and its players — especially the stars who make money selling shoes in the massive Chinese market — understand what the reaction and potential consequences would be. Chinese government officials also understand now how popular basketball in general, and the NBA in particular, are with the youth in China. It’s not a situation where the government can just cut the league out and have no backlash or repercussions.

Everyone has a better idea of how things could play out for future issues, but like China wanted this storm will make NBA players and officials more cautious next time.

Doc Rivers on coach’s challenge rule: “I don’t like it, I think the refs have enough on their plate”

Harry How/Getty Images
Oct 12, 2019
Coaches around the league are still adapting to the new coach’s challenge rule, where they can look to overturn a call with the bet of a timeout on the line.

Fans wanted it — they love it in the NFL. The league liked what they saw enough last season in the G-League to bring it to the NBA this season. Coaches, the guys with the power, are not believers yet.

Take what Doc Rivers said Saturday at Clippers practice, via Mark Medina of The USA Today.

“I don’t like it, I think the refs have enough on their plate…

“I don’t like that it has to be a call to trigger it. It would be nice if I saw the foul, I called it, that would be nice. This way, it’s a tough rule. I think there’s a foul on every play, so if you contest a foul call, there’s a chance somewhere he got fouled, so I don’t love it in that way.

“The other way we loved it is goaltending, I believe that’s the hardest thing to call, by the human eye.”

Rivers has said that analytics say to use it whenever, but a lot of coaches may save it for late-game situations.

Through the preseason Rivers has made one challenge call, but said that was on a dare.

“I didn’t want to [challenge], Lou (Williams) and Pat (Beverley) asked me to throw [the challenge flag, which is not what happens in the NBA but we’ll just let it go]. I told them it was a foul, they basically bet me that it wasn’t a foul, so I said ‘alright, I’m throwing the flag then.’”

It was a foul.

It’s going to get interesting to watch late-game challenges when the games start to get serious in 10 days. For now, coaches are just experimenting.

Buddy Hield reportedly willing to take slightly less than max, but will Kings offer it?

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Oct 12, 2019
What is this player worth: 20.7 points per game, with just less than half his shot attempts coming from three, where he hit 42.7 percent, an elite shooter with a 58.7 true shooting percentage, a 17.5 PER, with the second-highest win shares and value over replacement player on the team. And at 26 he is just entering his prime?

Max? A little less than max?

Those are Buddy Hield‘s numbers, and right now the Kings and Hield’s agent are talking possible contract extension. The teams have until Oct. 21 to get a deal done or Hield becomes a restricted free agent next summer.

If the Kings thought Hield was a max player the contract would already be in front of him to sign. Hield would accept a little less than the max, sources told Jason Jones of The Athletic.

A league source said Hield is willing to accept less than the max he’s eligible for but doesn’t want an offer that would be an “insult.”

The max for a rookie-scale extension is five-years, $170 million, so far only Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) and Jamal Murray (Denver) have gotten those. Caris LeVert signed a slightly under-market three-year, $52.2 million contract. That’s been it for rookie extensions out of this class. The No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram is not getting one with his new team in New Orleans (especially after his blood clot health scare last season) and the Celtics and No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown are not near a deal. (The No. 4 pick, Dragan Bender, is out of the league already.)

Hield’s shooting is critical to the Kings’ offense, with the slashing De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III trying to get to the rim. Both of those guys will be looking for a max extension in the coming years, don’t forget, and the Kings signed Harrison Barnes for four-years, $85 million. That’s a lot of committed salary, and Sacramento has Bogdan Bogdanovic who could fill in at the two for Hield if needed.

So what will the Kings offer? Whatever the number is, it will be less than the max, but will it be enough for Hield to jump at it?

If Hield doesn’t like it he can play this season — hopefully once again show he’s one of the top shooters in the game — then enter next summer as a restricted free agent. With a down free-agent class, a team with cap space could step up, make a max offer, and try to poach Hield.

Most likely no deal is reached and Hield is shooting for his contract this season, but it’s something to watch the next nine days.

Zach LaVine’s goal this season: Be All-Star with game in Chicago

Getty Images
Oct 12, 2019
Here’s the Eastern Conference All-Star backcourt players last season: Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Ben Simmons, and Dwyane Wade (via a special designation from the Commissioner).

Next on the list of All-Star starter voting (a combination of fans, media, and player votes): Chicago’s Zach LaVine. He averaged 23.7 points a game last season, shot 37.4 percent from three, had 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists a night — borderline All-Star numbers.

This season, Zach LaVine wants to break through and be an All-Star, especially with the game itself coming to Chicago, he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN. He also gets what that will take.

“Everything comes with winning. I feel like if we win and we’re in the right positions, the sky is the limit for me,” LaVine told ESPN following Thursday’s practice. “I had an All-Star-caliber year last year, but we had 22 wins so it got a little bit swept under the rug. But that’s how it’s supposed to be when you have 20 wins. But if I continue to play the way I’m supposed to, there’s no reason I shouldn’t be an All-Star or All-NBA type guy.”

“I expect to be there through the whole weekend, and if my legs are right, obviously I would love to [compete in the dunk contest], but I’ve got to make sure what’s best for me and the team,” LaVine said. “I’ve been on that stage before, but I haven’t been on the Sunday night one, so I expect to be there and I expect us to move forward.”

It’s an obtainable goal, but some breaks need to go his way.

LaVine is going to get buckets, but will it be at the same rate on a better, deeper Bulls team that will get full seasons from Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter, plus has added Tomas Satoransky among others? That’s a team that should help get the Bulls more wins and notice, but the depth could mean fewer points for LaVine.

To make the All-Star Game LaVine will have to beat out some very good guards, but the league does like a player from the host market in the game (Markkanen has a shot as well).

Whatever happens with the Sunday game, hopefully LaVine is in the Dunk Contest on Saturday. That is the show we all need.

 

Report: Anthony Davis’ thumb sprain initially diagnosed as Grade 1, MRI Sunday

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
Oct 12, 2019
In the first quarter of the Lakers’ preseason game against the Nets, Anthony Davis blocked a shot but sprained his thumb in the process. Soon after, he was taken out of the game and he had his hand iced.

The injury didn’t appear severe at the time, and it looks like it will be a mild sprain, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, there are concerns around the team that the injury is more severe than we realize:

Brees’ injury didn’t look like much at the time, either. Hopefully for the Lakers, that is not what happened to Davis.

If the MRI comes back clean, there are a range of recovery times within Grade 1 sprains. With treatment and a wrap on his hand Davis likely could play opening night — in 10 days against the Clippers — or at worst not long after that.

The MRI Sunday will make things more conclusive, and the Lakers will — and should — be cautious with Davis and his health. They also can’t afford for him to be out long with an injury.