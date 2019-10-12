Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball says younger brother LaMelo “has a chance to be a better player than me”

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019
Some people just off LaMelo Ball — the youngest of the Ball brothers — because he got caught up in the Big Baller Brand mess, ended up playing in Lithuania, and there was a perception he loved to score but didn’t enjoy playing defense or putting in the work.

That tide started to turn last year. Reports from people who had seen Ball at the Spire Institute school in Ohio said he looked promising: Ball was maturing, he was 6’6″ with handles, had gotten serious about his game, and was starting to look like a quality NBA-level prospect. This season, Ball is putting up numbers in the Australian professional league and could well be a high draft pick next June.

Lonzo Ball sat down with Shams Charania of The Athletic to talk about his tabula rasa in New Orleans and the opportunity that provides, but he provided this note about the youngest Ball brother.

“’Melo has a chance to be a better player than me, for sure,” Ball told The Athletic. “I feel at the same age, he’s better than me. In real time, I don’t think he’s better than me.”

Then Ball smiled and said, “But I’m the big brother so I’m always going to have that edge over him.”

Look for a breakout year from Lonzo — if he can just stay healthy. Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo system should fit Ball well. Plus, if you throw alley-oops to Zion Williamson, you end up in a lot of highlights. Ball and Jrue Holiday form one of the best defensive backcourts in the league. This is a real opportunity for Lonzo.

But in five years, we may well think Lonzo was only the second-best baller in his family.

Anthony Davis suffers sprained thumb in Lakers’ exhibition loss to Nets in China

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019
This doesn’t appear to be too serious, but the Lakers wisely were cautious — this was just a preseason game in China, after all.

Anthony Davis sprained his thumb on a first-quarter blocked shot against the Nets. Soon after he was taken out, got ice on it, and the team medical staff will look at more closely when the Lakers get home from China. Laker reporter Mike Trudell described what happened this way.

Hopefully, for Davis and the Lakers, this is nothing serious and he’s ready to go in 10 days when the Lakers’ season tips off against the Clippers at Staples Center.

Brooklyn beat the Lakers 91-77 in a game where both teams looked tired and lethargic after a week in China. LeBron James and Davis played one quarter, Kyrie Irving did not play at all after his facial injury in the first game between these teams. Caris LeVert led the Nets with 22 points.

Utah has talent, but how far can they go without a superstar?

By Dane DelgadoOct 12, 2019
Everybody is hot on teams in the Western Conference this year. The Los Angeles Clippers have several superstars. LeBron James finally has Anthony Davis with the Lakers. The Denver Nuggets are back and as deep as ever. The Houston Rockets are trying something new with Russell Westbrook. The Portland Trail Blazers have revamped much of their roster. That’s not left much room for the Utah Jazz, one of the favorites to dominate the regular season this year.

But the Jazz, who are moving forward with Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Ed Davis to go with much of the same team they fielded last year, are a team without a superstar. Depth and cohesiveness will be the weapon that Utah tries to wield against its rivals in West this season, and based on the personalities in play, there is real hope they can do just that.

At the core of this hope is one of the league’s best defenses. According to Cleaning the Glass, Utah was first in the NBA in opponent points per possession, effective field-goal percentage, and offensive rebounding rate. The Jazz were also stingy when giving up shooting fouls, and that perhaps made up for some of their inconsistencies on offense.

In 2018-19, Utah was a decent enough 3-point shooting team and a great squad at attacking the rim in terms of percentage. But the Jazz struggled on corner threes, where they took the second-most shots of any team in the NBA. This was coupled with some of the issues in how the Jazz offense ran. With Ricky Rubio at the helm — and in one of his better years, no less — the team lacked a dynamism at times when they needed it most. Without a team effort, it was often difficult for Utah to get something on the board in critical situations.

That’s the same worry that will present itself this season. Both Conley and Davis are great players, but they aren’t the type that will take over a game consistently in clutch moments. The hope is that Donovan Mitchell will be more comfortable in a role he filled last season, playing off the ball as a combo-guard much in the vein of CJ McCollum.

At age 23, there is lots of room to grow for Mitchell. Hyped as a rookie, opinion has started to turn on the Jazz third-year player. Last season for Utah, Mitchell failed to curb his turnover issues. He also didn’t create offense based off of his usage percentage in a way that was more efficient and it had been as a rookie. Mitchell shot poorly from the 3-point line last year for his position at just 31%, and it didn’t help that he was somewhere in the middle of the NBA for guards when it came to shots at the rim.

Mitchell is more athletic and explosive than some of the other combo guards we’ve seen come through the NBA as of late, and the real question will be whether he can put aside his first instinct and play smarter next year. Jazz fans are hoping for just that, and perhaps having an older mentor in Conley will help push him in the right direction.

To that end, there are some interesting players on the Jazz roster that clash with the idea that this is a “team only” squad. Emmanuel Mudiay, Dante Exum, and Jeff Green are all players who can attack and play outside of the scheme of normal, boring Quin Snyder offense.

Of course, Utah’s strength will still be its team-oriented style. Joe Ingles is now paired with Bogdanovic in the frontcourt, and that should boost the Jazz 3-point shooting numbers significantly. Last year for the Indiana Pacers, Bogdanovic shot a whopping 52% on all corner threes. He also shot 42% on threes in total, and that should boost the Utah offense as both Conley and Mitchell create opportunities on the drive.

In this same concern is the idea that Conley, a significant upgrade over Rubio, can actually shoot the 3-pointer. The former Memphis Grizzlies star is a 37% career 3-point shooter, far better than Rubio’s mark of 31%. That should stretch the geometry of how opposing defenses try to contain Utah, and give everyone on the floor more opportunities to score efficiently.

The Jazz are a team without a superstar, and that’s cause for concern in today’s NBA. Utah’s defense will once again be great — Rudy Gobert will see to that. But when we talk about lacking stars, we’re really asking questions about a team’s ability to create outside of a team perspective. If the Jazz are going to pick a year to test the team-first theory, this would be the one to do it in the Western Conference. Utah should still be a favorite to make it into the playoffs, but how deep they will go will depend on if their new additions can galvanize in time to withstand attacks from opposing rivals.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum says Kobe not to blame for last season’s struggles

Harry Aaron/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019
After his impressive play as a rookie in the postseason, Celtics fans went into last season expecting to see Jayson Tatum make a big leap. He didn’t, he took a step back in efficiency and seemed to plateau in his development. In particular, Tatum was isolating more on offense and he was settling for long twos — 30.5 percent of his shots were from the midrange, and 16.9 were from 16 feet out to the arc. He shot 34.9 percent on those long twos.

It was a lot of inefficient offense. It was also the kinds of shots Kobe Bryant (and made) took for years, and Tatum had worked out with Kobe that summer. Which led to a lot of Boston fans blaming Kobe for Tatum’s struggles.

Tatum shot that idea down, speaking to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

“Everything he [Bryant] showed me was great,” Tatum said following Boston’s 100-75 preseason win over Orlando in which he had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. “The jump that I didn’t make that everyone expected [last year], it was not his fault. He’s one of the greatest ever, so … everything he taught me I’m very grateful for and helped me…

“I have to take responsibility for how I played last year,” Tatum said.

There were plenty of reasons that the Celtics’ youth did not take a step forward last season, and one of them is now in Brooklyn. Tatum was overthinking the game last season, and it showed. Kobe makes a fun scapegoat, but this was never on him.

It also may be a thing of the past.

Both with Team USA this summer and through a couple of exhibition games, Tatum has looked more aggressive — attacking the rim, getting to his spot on the floor, taking more threes, and just generally knocking down his chances.

We’ll see if that carries over to the season, but if it does Celtics fans may bet the leap they have been waiting for.

It’s just preseason, but Zion Williamson has 55 points on 21-of-25 shooting last two games

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2019
It’s only preseason. The games don’t matter, young players are on the court, and the veterans are often going through the motions. We all know we shouldn’t take too much away from these games.

Yet, in his last two games, Zion Williamson has a combined 55 points on 21-of-25 shooting (1-of-1 from three) with eight rebounds. He has gotten to the line 17 times in those two games. That includes 26 points on Friday night against the Jazz.

That man is a beast already.

He’s a rookie, he’s got holes in his game, there are going to be ups and downs. We understand that.

But you can’t take your eyes off him. And while it’s just preseason, he is impressing.