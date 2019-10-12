Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Buddy Hield reportedly willing to take slightly less than max, but will Kings offer it?

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
What is this player worth: 20.7 points per game, with just less than half his shot attempts coming from three, where he hit 42.7 percent, an elite shooter with a 58.7 true shooting percentage, a 17.5 PER, with the second-highest win shares and value over replacement player on the team. And at 26 he is just entering his prime?

Max? A little less than max?

Those are Buddy Hield‘s numbers, and right now the Kings and Hield’s agent are talking possible contract extension. The teams have until Oct. 21 to get a deal done or Hield becomes a restricted free agent next summer.

If the Kings thought Hield was a max player the contract would already be in front of him to sign. Hield would accept a little less than the max, sources told Jason Jones of The Athletic.

A league source said Hield is willing to accept less than the max he’s eligible for but doesn’t want an offer that would be an “insult.”

The max for a rookie-scale extension is five-years, $170 million, so far only Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) and Jamal Murray (Denver) have gotten those. Caris LeVert signed a slightly under-market three-year, $52.2 million contract. That’s been it for rookie extensions out of this class. The No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram is not getting one with his new team in New Orleans (especially after his blood clot health scare last season) and the Celtics and No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown are not near a deal. (The No. 4 pick, Dragan Bender, is out of the league already.)

Hield’s shooting is critical to the Kings’ offense, with the slashing De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III trying to get to the rim. Both of those guys will be looking for a max extension in the coming years, don’t forget, and the Kings signed Harrison Barnes for four-years, $85 million. That’s a lot of committed salary, and Sacramento has Bogdan Bogdanovic who could fill in at the two for Hield if needed.

So what will the Kings offer? Whatever the number is, it will be less than the max, but will it be enough for Hield to jump at it?

If Hield doesn’t like it he can play this season — hopefully once again show he’s one of the top shooters in the game — then enter next summer as a restricted free agent. With a down free-agent class, a team with cap space could step up, make a max offer, and try to poach Hield.

Most likely no deal is reached and Hield is shooting for his contract this season, but it’s something to watch the next nine days.

Zach LaVine’s goal this season: Be All-Star with game in Chicago

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Here’s the Eastern Conference All-Star backcourt players last season: Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Ben Simmons, and Dwyane Wade (via a special designation from the Commissioner).

Next on the list of All-Star starter voting (a combination of fans, media, and player votes): Chicago’s Zach LaVine. He averaged 23.7 points a game last season, shot 37.4 percent from three, had 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists a night — borderline All-Star numbers.

This season, Zach LaVine wants to break through and be an All-Star, especially with the game itself coming to Chicago, he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN. He also gets what that will take.

“Everything comes with winning. I feel like if we win and we’re in the right positions, the sky is the limit for me,” LaVine told ESPN following Thursday’s practice. “I had an All-Star-caliber year last year, but we had 22 wins so it got a little bit swept under the rug. But that’s how it’s supposed to be when you have 20 wins. But if I continue to play the way I’m supposed to, there’s no reason I shouldn’t be an All-Star or All-NBA type guy.”

“I expect to be there through the whole weekend, and if my legs are right, obviously I would love to [compete in the dunk contest], but I’ve got to make sure what’s best for me and the team,” LaVine said. “I’ve been on that stage before, but I haven’t been on the Sunday night one, so I expect to be there and I expect us to move forward.”

It’s an obtainable goal, but some breaks need to go his way.

LaVine is going to get buckets, but will it be at the same rate on a better, deeper Bulls team that will get full seasons from Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter, plus has added Tomas Satoransky among others? That’s a team that should help get the Bulls more wins and notice, but the depth could mean fewer points for LaVine.

To make the All-Star Game LaVine will have to beat out some very good guards, but the league does like a player from the host market in the game (Markkanen has a shot as well).

Whatever happens with the Sunday game, hopefully LaVine is in the Dunk Contest on Saturday. That is the show we all need.

 

Report: Anthony Davis’ thumb sprain initially diagnosed as Grade 1, MRI Sunday

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
In the first quarter of the Lakers’ preseason game against the Nets, Anthony Davis blocked a shot but sprained his thumb in the process. Soon after, he was taken out of the game and he had his hand iced.

The injury didn’t appear severe at the time, and it looks like it will be a mild sprain, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, there are concerns around the team that the injury is more severe than we realize:

Brees’ injury didn’t look like much at the time, either. Hopefully for the Lakers, that is not what happened to Davis.

If the MRI comes back clean, there are a range of recovery times within Grade 1 sprains. With treatment and a wrap on his hand Davis likely could play opening night — in 10 days against the Clippers — or at worst not long after that.

The MRI Sunday will make things more conclusive, and the Lakers will — and should — be cautious with Davis and his health. They also can’t afford for him to be out long with an injury.

Lonzo Ball says younger brother LaMelo “has a chance to be a better player than me”

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Most people jumped off the bandwagon for LaMelo Ball — the youngest of the Ball brothers — long ago because he got caught up in the Big Baller Brand mess, ended up playing in Lithuania, and there was a perception he loved to score but didn’t enjoy playing defense or putting in the work.

That tide started to turn last year. Reports from people who had seen Ball at the Spire Institute school in Ohio said promising things: Ball was maturing, he was 6’6″ with handles, had gotten serious about his game, and was starting to look like a quality NBA-level prospect. This season, Ball is putting up numbers in the Australian professional league and could well be a high draft pick next June.

Lonzo Ball sat down with Shams Charania of The Athletic to talk about his tabula rasa in New Orleans and the opportunity that provides, but he provided this note about the youngest Ball brother.

“’Melo has a chance to be a better player than me, for sure,” Ball told The Athletic. “I feel at the same age, he’s better than me. In real time, I don’t think he’s better than me.”

Then Ball smiled and said, “But I’m the big brother so I’m always going to have that edge over him.”

LaMelo has a lot to prove still, but he was long considered the most naturally talented of the three. He seems to be tapping into those skills.

Look for a breakout year from Lonzo — if he can just stay healthy. Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo system should fit Ball well. Plus, if you throw alley-oops to Zion Williamson, you end up in a lot of highlights. Ball and Jrue Holiday form one of the best defensive backcourts in the league. This is a real opportunity for Lonzo.

But in five years, we may well think Lonzo was only the second-best baller in his family.

Anthony Davis suffers sprained thumb in Lakers’ exhibition loss to Nets in China

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
This doesn’t appear to be too serious, but the Lakers wisely were cautious — this was just a preseason game in China, after all.

Anthony Davis sprained his thumb on a first-quarter blocked shot against the Nets. Soon after he was taken out, got ice on it, and the team medical staff will look at more closely when the Lakers get home from China. Laker reporter Mike Trudell described what happened this way.

Hopefully, for Davis and the Lakers, this is nothing serious and he’s ready to go in 10 days when the Lakers’ season tips off against the Clippers at Staples Center.

Brooklyn beat the Lakers 91-77 in a game where both teams looked tired and lethargic after a week in China. LeBron James and Davis played one quarter, Kyrie Irving did not play at all after his facial injury in the first game between these teams. Caris LeVert led the Nets with 22 points.