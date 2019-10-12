Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Anthony Davis suffers sprained thumb in Lakers’ exhibition loss to Nets in China

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
This doesn’t appear to be too serious, but the Lakers wisely were cautious — this was just a preseason game in China, after all.

Anthony Davis sprained his thumb on a first-quarter blocked shot against the Nets. Soon after he was taken out, got ice on it, and the team medical staff will look at more closely when the Lakers get home from China. Laker reporter Mike Trudell described what happened this way.

Hopefully, for Davis and the Lakers, this is nothing serious and he’s ready to go in 10 days when the Lakers’ season tips off against the Clippers at Staples Center.

Brooklyn beat the Lakers 91-77 in a game where both teams looked tired and lethargic after a week in China. LeBron James and Davis played one quarter, Kyrie Irving did not play at all after his facial injury in the first game between these teams. Caris LeVert led the Nets with 22 points.

Utah has talent, but how far can they go without a superstar?

By Dane DelgadoOct 12, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Everybody is hot on teams in the Western Conference this year. The Los Angeles Clippers have several superstars. LeBron James finally has Anthony Davis with the Lakers. The Denver Nuggets are back and as deep as ever. The Houston Rockets are trying something new with Russell Westbrook. The Portland Trail Blazers have revamped much of their roster. That’s not left much room for the Utah Jazz, one of the favorites to dominate the regular season this year.

But the Jazz, who are moving forward with Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Ed Davis to go with much of the same team they fielded last year, are a team without a superstar. Depth and cohesiveness will be the weapon that Utah tries to wield against its rivals in West this season, and based on the personalities in play, there is real hope they can do just that.

At the core of this hope is one of the league’s best defenses. According to Cleaning the Glass, Utah was first in the NBA in opponent points per possession, effective field-goal percentage, and offensive rebounding rate. The Jazz were also stingy when giving up shooting fouls, and that perhaps made up for some of their inconsistencies on offense.

In 2018-19, Utah was a decent enough 3-point shooting team and a great squad at attacking the rim in terms of percentage. But the Jazz struggled on corner threes, where they took the second-most shots of any team in the NBA. This was coupled with some of the issues in how the Jazz offense ran. With Ricky Rubio at the helm — and in one of his better years, no less — the team lacked a dynamism at times when they needed it most. Without a team effort, it was often difficult for Utah to get something on the board in critical situations.

That’s the same worry that will present itself this season. Both Conley and Davis are great players, but they aren’t the type that will take over a game consistently in clutch moments. The hope is that Donovan Mitchell will be more comfortable in a role he filled last season, playing off the ball as a combo-guard much in the vein of CJ McCollum.

At age 23, there is lots of room to grow for Mitchell. Hyped as a rookie, opinion has started to turn on the Jazz third-year player. Last season for Utah, Mitchell failed to curb his turnover issues. He also didn’t create offense based off of his usage percentage in a way that was more efficient and it had been as a rookie. Mitchell shot poorly from the 3-point line last year for his position at just 31%, and it didn’t help that he was somewhere in the middle of the NBA for guards when it came to shots at the rim.

Mitchell is more athletic and explosive than some of the other combo guards we’ve seen come through the NBA as of late, and the real question will be whether he can put aside his first instinct and play smarter next year. Jazz fans are hoping for just that, and perhaps having an older mentor in Conley will help push him in the right direction.

To that end, there are some interesting players on the Jazz roster that clash with the idea that this is a “team only” squad. Emmanuel Mudiay, Dante Exum, and Jeff Green are all players who can attack and play outside of the scheme of normal, boring Quin Snyder offense.

Of course, Utah’s strength will still be its team-oriented style. Joe Ingles is now paired with Bogdanovic in the frontcourt, and that should boost the Jazz 3-point shooting numbers significantly. Last year for the Indiana Pacers, Bogdanovic shot a whopping 52% on all corner threes. He also shot 42% on threes in total, and that should boost the Utah offense as both Conley and Mitchell create opportunities on the drive.

In this same concern is the idea that Conley, a significant upgrade over Rubio, can actually shoot the 3-pointer. The former Memphis Grizzlies star is a 37% career 3-point shooter, far better than Rubio’s mark of 31%. That should stretch the geometry of how opposing defenses try to contain Utah, and give everyone on the floor more opportunities to score efficiently.

The Jazz are a team without a superstar, and that’s cause for concern in today’s NBA. Utah’s defense will once again be great — Rudy Gobert will see to that. But when we talk about lacking stars, we’re really asking questions about a team’s ability to create outside of a team perspective. If the Jazz are going to pick a year to test the team-first theory, this would be the one to do it in the Western Conference. Utah should still be a favorite to make it into the playoffs, but how deep they will go will depend on if their new additions can galvanize in time to withstand attacks from opposing rivals.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum says Kobe not to blame for last season’s struggles

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
After his impressive play as a rookie in the postseason, Celtics fans went into last season expecting to see Jayson Tatum make a big leap. He didn’t, he took a step back in efficiency and seemed to plateau in his development. In particular, Tatum was isolating more on offense and he was settling for long twos — 30.5 percent of his shots were from the midrange, and 16.9 were from 16 feet out to the arc. He shot 34.9 percent on those long twos.

It was a lot of inefficient offense. It was also the kinds of shots Kobe Bryant (and made) took for years, and Tatum had worked out with Kobe that summer. Which led to a lot of Boston fans blaming Kobe for Tatum’s struggles.

Tatum shot that idea down, speaking to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

“Everything he [Bryant] showed me was great,” Tatum said following Boston’s 100-75 preseason win over Orlando in which he had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. “The jump that I didn’t make that everyone expected [last year], it was not his fault. He’s one of the greatest ever, so … everything he taught me I’m very grateful for and helped me…

“I have to take responsibility for how I played last year,” Tatum said.

There were plenty of reasons that the Celtics’ youth did not take a step forward last season, and one of them is now in Brooklyn. Tatum was overthinking the game last season, and it showed. Kobe makes a fun scapegoat, but this was never on him.

It also may be a thing of the past.

Both with Team USA this summer and through a couple of exhibition games, Tatum has looked more aggressive — attacking the rim, getting to his spot on the floor, taking more threes, and just generally knocking down his chances.

We’ll see if that carries over to the season, but if it does Celtics fans may bet the leap they have been waiting for.

It’s just preseason, but Zion Williamson has 55 points on 21-of-25 shooting last two games

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
It’s only preseason. The games don’t matter, young players are on the court, and the veterans are often going through the motions. We all know we shouldn’t take too much away from these games.

Yet, in his last two games, Zion Williamson has a combined 55 points on 21-of-25 shooting (1-of-1 from three) with eight rebounds. He has gotten to the line 17 times in those two games. That includes 26 points on Friday night against the Jazz.

That man is a beast already.

He’s a rookie, he’s got holes in his game, there are going to be ups and downs. We understand that.

But you can’t take your eyes off him. And while it’s just preseason, he is impressing.

While league watches, waits, another report Wizards not trading Bradley Beal

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
For all of you watching the Bradley Beal saga play out in Washington, waiting for your team to jump in and trade for the 26-year-old All-Star wing…

Sorry.

Nothing has changed: The league is watching, the Wizards have a three-year, $111 million extension offer on the table that Beal is almost certainly not going to sign, and Washington still has zero plans to trade him. That’s all been the case for a while now, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN updated it with a report on an NBA preview show Thursday.

“Bradley Beal has two years left on his deal and the Wizards have not given up hope on signing him to an extension. They have had a three-year, $111 million extension on the table for him to take in any form. Does he want two years? Three years? Any form he wants. They’re waiting for him. They are nowhere near the idea of moving Bradley Beal. They want to continue to try to rebuild around him. Get John Wall back healthy.”

Around the league, teams are monitoring the situation and if he becomes available there will be a long line of suitors (watch for Denver to make an aggressive move). The Wizards remain uninterested.

Some fans think Beal will demand a trade. Don’t bet on it. Beal wants a supermax contract extension — five years, $250 million — but only the Wizards can give him that money, and only if he makes an All-NBA team (or is named MVP). Beal finished seventh in All-NBA guard voting last season and don’t be shocked if, on a bad team, he puts up huge numbers and goes after one of the six All-NBA guard spots this season.

Beal has two years, $55.8 million left on his current contract. He can sign a four-year extension next summer, or wait until 2021 when he is a free agent and sign a five-year, $214 million ($43 million per year) with the Wizards or leave and sign a four-year, $159 million ($40 million a season) contract with another team.

The only reason for Beal to sign the current $111 million extension offer is security.

The Wizards are trying a re-tooling on the fly, not a complete rebuild, and they want Beal at the heart of it. Maybe that changes. Maybe if Beal looks like he will make All-NBA the Wizards realize they don’t want to pay him that much. Maybe Beal changes his mind and wants out. Maybe a lot of things, but none of them are reality right now.

Right now, Beal is going to remain a Washington Wizard.

 