With Nets, Kyrie Irving takes another stab at leading young team

By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
The Nets built a strong culture of effort and development. They burst through ahead of schedule to make the playoffs last season. Then, they signed two stars this summer. When Kevin Durant returns from injury next season, they should be in the thick of championship contention.

They just have to get through this season with Kyrie Irving leading a young supporting cast.

What’s the worst that could happen?

Oh, right.

Even by his own admission, Irving struggled to lead the young Celtics last season. He admitted his errors in January then again in March. Yet, problem persisted until Boston’s season ended. Both Al Horford and Terry Rozier said the Celtics couldn’t have moved forward with the same personnel. Irving doesn’t deserve blame for every issue, but he was central to many.

Now, he’ll get a fresh chance with Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rodions Kurucs, Taurean Prince and Brooklyn’s other youngsters. Maybe it’ll go better this time.

Irving is no longer in a contract year. That clearly added tension in Boston – especially because Irving pledged to re-sign then backtracked. The Nets are the first team Irving has chosen. The Cavaliers drafted him, and the Celtics traded for him. Maybe he’ll find peace in Brooklyn.

Irving also said the death of his grandfather shortly before last season hit him hard and contributed to his erratic behavior in Boston. As time passes, it’ll be easier for Irving to find acceptance. Not necessarily easy, but easier. Grieving can be difficult.

This is also a new set of teammates. Different people with different personalities get along differently. Perhaps, Irving’s leadership style will be better received by the Nets than the Celtics. One thing working in his favor: Spencer Dinwiddie recruited Irving to Brooklyn rather than gunning for the starting point-guard job himself. That bodes well for chemistry.

Irving also probably learned form his experience in Boston last season. Maybe he won’t single out his young teammates as often, especially publicly. Maybe he’ll determine leadership isn’t for him and defer.

But as the starting point guard and team’s clear best healthy player, Irving will naturally have leadership responsibility fall toward him. If he doesn’t accept it, that creates complications.

At minimum, Irving must become a better teammate. These issues date back to Cleveland and might be entrenched into his approach. As once former Celtics teammate reportedly put it, “He’s hard to play with. It’s all about him.”

Durant returning will change the dynamic, but Brooklyn must first get through this season. All eyes will be on Irving after he misled Boston last year.

Irving gets an opportunity to change his reputation – or further entrench it.

Watch Dwight Howard dunk his own pants off

Getty
By Dane DelgadoOct 11, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Dwight Howard is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s back trying to garner the good favor of a fanbase he left several years ago. Howard is known as a joker, so perhaps that’s why he did what he did Thursday as his team got ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets in China.

With Kyrie Irving raring to go on the other side of the floor, video surfaced on social media of Howard taking part in the Los Angeles layup line. As he went forward to take a dunk, Howard’s breakaway pants flew off of his body.

Yep. That’s right. Dwight Howard dunked his own pants off.

Was this on purpose, or was this a practical joke on himself? At this point, I’m not sure there is any need to decide with ol’ Dwight.

Report: Bucks PG Eric Bledsoe could miss start of regular season

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
The Bucks made a risky decision to lose combo guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer.

They’ll feel it early in the regular season with starting point guard Eric Bledsoe injured.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee opens the season in nearly two weeks – Oct. 24 at the Rockets. The Bucks have five games in the next three weeks.

Though that’s not an incredibly long absence, the race for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs could be tight. That ought to be Milwaukee’s goal. This team has real championship potential.

George Hill likely fills in as starting point guard. Behind him, the options are plentiful and unreliable.

Guards Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton could run the point. Frank Mason III (two-way contract) could get minutes. Jaylen Adams (unguaranteed contract) could make the regular-season roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo could even return to point guard, a position he played previously, but that would obviously create a hole at forward… and/or open the door to some creative lineups.

Stephen Curry drops 40 on Timberwolves in preseason game Thursday (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Stephen Curry is going to be in the thick of the MVP race this season.

He’s going to put up those kinds of numbers. With Klay Thompson rehabbing in San Francisco and Kevin Durant rehabbing on another coast, the ball is going to be in Curry’s hands a lot this season, which means numbers closer to his MVP years.

As evidence, watch Curry drop 40 on the Timberwolves in a preseason game. Effortlessly.

With the Warriors shorthanded and trying to acclimate D'Angelo Russell on the fly, this is not going to be the 57 wins or more team of the past five seasons. The Warriors probably won’t even have home-court advantage out of the ridiculously deep West this season.

But Curry is going to put up numbers and remind the doubters that he is a top-five player in this league.

NBA not holding media availability rest of China trip

Liu Jianmin/VCG via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
The Lakers and Nets played their preseason game Thursday in Shanghai without typical media availability, reportedly at the behest of the Chinese government.

The teams won’t speak for Saturday’s game in Shenzhen, either.

NBA statement, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

“We have decided not to hold media availability for our teams for the remainder of our trip in China,” the NBA said. “They have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time.”

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The league is making this decision independent of Chinese authorities, sources told ESPN.

Both the Nets’ and Lakers’ players are free to comment on the circumstances without NBA retribution, according to a league spokesman. However, this media policy was already discussed with players and representatives from the players’ association, according to a league source, so the motivation to operate outside of the league’s guidelines is negligible.

Given the Chinese government’s reported involved Thursday, it’s difficult to see this as a completely independent decision by the NBA. China exerts power – especially while these teams are in the country. The league is making comprises to do business there.

This is the same NBA that apologized for a Rockets official blocking a political question to James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Is not even holding press conferences really better?

It probably won’t matter much in substance. I doubt Harden and Westbrook wanted to meaningfully answer yesterday’s question. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support of Hong Kong protesters, and he – almost certainly inadvertently – caused a significant international incident. Nobody around the NBA wants to be the next person to get in over their head in the geopolitical situation. Staying silent is far easier.

The NBA clearly wants this issue to go away. China appears ready to let it die down. So, everyone will remain quiet another couple days.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong protesters – who are seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms – persist.