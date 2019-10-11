Getty

Watch Dwight Howard dunk his own pants off

By Dane DelgadoOct 11, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Dwight Howard is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s back trying to garner the good favor of a fanbase he left several years ago. Howard is known as a joker, so perhaps that’s why he did what he did Thursday as his team got ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets in China.

With Kyrie Irving raring to go on the other side of the floor, video surfaced on social media of Howard taking part in the Los Angeles layup line. As he went forward to take a dunk, Howard’s breakaway pants flew off of his body.

Yep. That’s right. Dwight Howard dunked his own pants off.

Via Twitter:

Was this on purpose, or was this a practical joke on himself? At this point, I’m not sure there is any need to decide with ol’ Dwight.

Report: Bucks PG Eric Bledsoe could miss start of regular season

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
The Bucks made a risky decision to lose combo guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer.

They’ll feel it early in the regular season with starting point guard Eric Bledsoe injured.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee opens the season in nearly two weeks – Oct. 24 at the Rockets. The Bucks have five games in the next three weeks.

Though that’s not an incredibly long absence, the race for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs could be tight. That ought to be Milwaukee’s goal. This team has real championship potential.

George Hill likely fills in as starting point guard. Behind him, the options are plentiful and unreliable.

Guards Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton could run the point. Frank Mason III (two-way contract) could get minutes. Jaylen Adams (unguaranteed contract) could make the regular-season roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo could even return to point guard, a position he played previously, but that would obviously create a hole at forward… and/or open the door to some creative lineups.

Stephen Curry drops 40 on Timberwolves in preseason game Thursday (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Stephen Curry is going to be in the thick of the MVP race this season.

He’s going to put up those kinds of numbers. With Klay Thompson rehabbing in San Francisco and Kevin Durant rehabbing on another coast, the ball is going to be in Curry’s hands a lot this season, which means numbers closer to his MVP years.

As evidence, watch Curry drop 40 on the Timberwolves in a preseason game. Effortlessly.

With the Warriors shorthanded and trying to acclimate D'Angelo Russell on the fly, this is not going to be the 57 wins or more team of the past five seasons. The Warriors probably won’t even have home-court advantage out of the ridiculously deep West this season.

But Curry is going to put up numbers and remind the doubters that he is a top-five player in this league.

NBA not holding media availability rest of China trip

Liu Jianmin/VCG via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
The Lakers and Nets played their preseason game Thursday in Shanghai without typical media availability, reportedly at the behest of the Chinese government.

The teams won’t speak for Saturday’s game in Shenzhen, either.

NBA statement, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

“We have decided not to hold media availability for our teams for the remainder of our trip in China,” the NBA said. “They have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time.”

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The league is making this decision independent of Chinese authorities, sources told ESPN.

Both the Nets’ and Lakers’ players are free to comment on the circumstances without NBA retribution, according to a league spokesman. However, this media policy was already discussed with players and representatives from the players’ association, according to a league source, so the motivation to operate outside of the league’s guidelines is negligible.

Given the Chinese government’s reported involved Thursday, it’s difficult to see this as a completely independent decision by the NBA. China exerts power – especially while these teams are in the country. The league is making comprises to do business there.

This is the same NBA that apologized for a Rockets official blocking a political question to James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Is not even holding press conferences really better?

It probably won’t matter much in substance. I doubt Harden and Westbrook wanted to meaningfully answer yesterday’s question. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support of Hong Kong protesters, and he – almost certainly inadvertently – caused a significant international incident. Nobody around the NBA wants to be the next person to get in over their head in the geopolitical situation. Staying silent is far easier.

The NBA clearly wants this issue to go away. China appears ready to let it die down. So, everyone will remain quiet another couple days.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong protesters – who are seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms – persist.

Bringing it home: Washington Mystics earn first WNBA crown

Associated PressOct 11, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne felt cursed. Every time she made it to the game’s biggest stage, she was hindered by injuries.

This time around it was three herniated disks in her back. The league’s MVP wouldn’t let that keep her from her first WNBA championship.

Emma Meesseman scored 22 points and Delle Donne added 21 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 89-78 on Thursday night in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the Finals.

“Every time I get the Finals, something happens,” Delle Donne said. “I think I pissed the basketball gods off when I decided to step away (in college). I hope this ends the drama that I’m having in the Finals.”

It was the first title in franchise history.

“It feels phenomenal, my goodness, feels so good. Hard to put it into words,” said Delle Donne, who fell short in two previous Finals appearances. “To win it with such a great group of people. We wanted to win it for the person next to us. We’ll remember this season. I’m kind of sad the season’s about to be over. My goodness, we sure ended this on a high note.”

It was a fitting conclusion to an entertaining series and WNBA season. This was the seventh series in league history that had gone to a deciding Game 5, and the home team has won five of them.

Delle Donne scored four points during a decisive 8-0 run that gave the Mystics an 80-72 lead with under three minutes left. But it was Meesseman, the soft-spoken Belgian who unveiled a new, aggressive “Playoff Emma” persona during the title run, who was named MVP of the Finals.

Meesseman missed last season while playing with the Belgian national team.

“I don’t think I’m the missing piece. I’m their teammate (and did what) I need to do help my team win a championship. This is my family right here,” she said.

Delle Donne, a seven-year veteran and two-time MVP, came to Washington three years ago in a trade from Chicago, hoping to get the Mystics their first title. She grew up about an hour from the city in Delaware and wanted to be closer to home.

Delle Donne sat out a year in college when she transferred in the summer before her freshman season from UConn to Delaware to be closer to her sister Lizzie, who is blind, deaf and has cerebral palsy.

“Lizzie has been my journey, and some people have never understood my decisions. Others have. But she’s been my path, and somehow she’s gotten me to this moment,” Delle Donne said. “You know, it’s been a crazy journey. It’s been my own path. It’s been different from everyone else’s. I’ve just kind of believed in it, and you’ve got to follow your heart, and I’ve always trusted in her. Another reason I can battle through injury is like she’s been dealt the worst cards possible with her disabilities, and every day she gets up, she smiles, she laughs, she loves. So she’s always just been my inspiration.”

Delle Donne has battled injuries and illnesses all season, breaking her nose early in the year. She still wears a mask to protect it. She also wears a knee brace on her right knee after suffering a bone bruise in last year’s Finals.

Coach Mike Thibault earned his first WNBA championship. The league’s all-time winningest coach had reached the Finals three times in his career — twice with Connecticut — and last season with Washington, but fell short each time.

The game got off to a slow start with choppy play, but it picked up during a back-and-forth second half.

The Mystics trailed by nine midway through the third quarter before rallying within two at the end of the period. The teams traded the lead in the final period until Delle Donne hit a tough fadeaway midway through the quarter. After a Connecticut miss, Kristi Toliver — the only player on either team who had won a title before — drove down the lane and hit a beautiful finger-roll layup to give the Mystics a 76-72 lead.

Delle Donne added another basket, and Meesseman capped the run with a jumper.

“Emma went to work inside. Elena does what she does. You have to beat them by defending them. All the players stepped up in the fourth quarter when we needed it,” Thibault said.

Connecticut could only get within six points the rest of the way.

“They were just better down the stretch,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “Defensively, it wasn’t anything more than they were really physical. They were the physical team down the stretch when they needed it.”

Delle Donne got the final rebound and hugged her teammates at center court as the final buzzer sounded.

Jonquel Jones had 25 points for the Sun and Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Delle Donne said the team was aware that the only thing missing from its coach’s resume was the championship and was thrilled to help give him his first.

The two shared a long embrace at center court as confetti rained down after the game.

“I said I was very happy that I am one of the players and this team was able to bring him something that he hasn’t done yet,” Delle Donne said of their postgame celebration.

Meesseman got rolling when the Mystics desperately needed her, with Connecticut leading by nine. She scored 11 points in the third period on array of post moves and outside shots to get the Mystics within 64-62 heading into the final quarter.

Meesseman said her motivation was simple.

″“The trophy,” she said. “It’s a championship game. That’s all I need. I’m just playing basketball. Today I just shot my shot.”

ALL RISE

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan was in the crowd. Thibault met her once on a flight and the two struck became friendly. The Mystics visited the Supreme Court in June.

3-POINT STRUGGLES

After being the best 3-point shooting team during the season, the Mystics couldn’t hit many shots from behind the arc on Thursday night. They were 4-for-19.

TIP-INS

Game 5 held to form with the other four as the team that led after the first quarter went on to win. Washington led 23-20 after one period and Connecticut led by one at the half. … Mystics assistant coach Eric Thibault, Mike’s son, is getting married next weekend. … Connecticut lost in the Finals for the third time. They did it under Mike Thibault in 2004 and ’05.