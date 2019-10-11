Stephen Curry drops 40 on Timberwolves in preseason game Thursday (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Stephen Curry is going to be in the thick of the MVP race this season.

He’s going to put up those kinds of numbers. With Klay Thompson rehabbing in San Francisco and Kevin Durant rehabbing on another coast, the ball is going to be in Curry’s hands a lot this season, which means numbers closer to his MVP years.

As evidence, watch Curry drop 40 on the Timberwolves in a preseason game. Effortlessly.

With the Warriors shorthanded and trying to acclimate D'Angelo Russell on the fly, this is not going to be the 57 wins or more team of the past five seasons. The Warriors probably won’t even have home-court advantage out of the ridiculously deep West this season.

But Curry is going to put up numbers and remind the doubters that he is a top-five player in this league.

NBA not holding media availability rest of China trip

By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
The Lakers and Nets played their preseason game Thursday in Shanghai without typical media availability, reportedly at the behest of the Chinese government.

The teams won’t speak for Saturday’s game in Shenzhen, either.

NBA statement, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

“We have decided not to hold media availability for our teams for the remainder of our trip in China,” the NBA said. “They have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time.”

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The league is making this decision independent of Chinese authorities, sources told ESPN.

Both the Nets’ and Lakers’ players are free to comment on the circumstances without NBA retribution, according to a league spokesman. However, this media policy was already discussed with players and representatives from the players’ association, according to a league source, so the motivation to operate outside of the league’s guidelines is negligible.

Given the Chinese government’s reported involved Thursday, it’s difficult to see this as a completely independent decision by the NBA. China exerts power – especially while these teams are in the country. The league is making comprises to do business there.

This is the same NBA that apologized for a Rockets official blocking a political question to James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Is not even holding press conferences really better?

It probably won’t matter much in substance. I doubt Harden and Westbrook wanted to meaningfully answer yesterday’s question. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support of Hong Kong protesters, and he – almost certainly inadvertently – caused a significant international incident. Nobody around the NBA wants to be the next person to get in over their head in the geopolitical situation. Staying silent is far easier.

The NBA clearly wants this issue to go away. China appears ready to let it die down. So, everyone will remain quiet another couple days.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong protesters – who are seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms – persist.

Bringing it home: Washington Mystics earn first WNBA crown

Associated PressOct 11, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne felt cursed. Every time she made it to the game’s biggest stage, she was hindered by injuries.

This time around it was three herniated disks in her back. The league’s MVP wouldn’t let that keep her from her first WNBA championship.

Emma Meesseman scored 22 points and Delle Donne added 21 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 89-78 on Thursday night in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the Finals.

“Every time I get the Finals, something happens,” Delle Donne said. “I think I pissed the basketball gods off when I decided to step away (in college). I hope this ends the drama that I’m having in the Finals.”

It was the first title in franchise history.

“It feels phenomenal, my goodness, feels so good. Hard to put it into words,” said Delle Donne, who fell short in two previous Finals appearances. “To win it with such a great group of people. We wanted to win it for the person next to us. We’ll remember this season. I’m kind of sad the season’s about to be over. My goodness, we sure ended this on a high note.”

It was a fitting conclusion to an entertaining series and WNBA season. This was the seventh series in league history that had gone to a deciding Game 5, and the home team has won five of them.

Delle Donne scored four points during a decisive 8-0 run that gave the Mystics an 80-72 lead with under three minutes left. But it was Meesseman, the soft-spoken Belgian who unveiled a new, aggressive “Playoff Emma” persona during the title run, who was named MVP of the Finals.

Meesseman missed last season while playing with the Belgian national team.

“I don’t think I’m the missing piece. I’m their teammate (and did what) I need to do help my team win a championship. This is my family right here,” she said.

Delle Donne, a seven-year veteran and two-time MVP, came to Washington three years ago in a trade from Chicago, hoping to get the Mystics their first title. She grew up about an hour from the city in Delaware and wanted to be closer to home.

Delle Donne sat out a year in college when she transferred in the summer before her freshman season from UConn to Delaware to be closer to her sister Lizzie, who is blind, deaf and has cerebral palsy.

“Lizzie has been my journey, and some people have never understood my decisions. Others have. But she’s been my path, and somehow she’s gotten me to this moment,” Delle Donne said. “You know, it’s been a crazy journey. It’s been my own path. It’s been different from everyone else’s. I’ve just kind of believed in it, and you’ve got to follow your heart, and I’ve always trusted in her. Another reason I can battle through injury is like she’s been dealt the worst cards possible with her disabilities, and every day she gets up, she smiles, she laughs, she loves. So she’s always just been my inspiration.”

Delle Donne has battled injuries and illnesses all season, breaking her nose early in the year. She still wears a mask to protect it. She also wears a knee brace on her right knee after suffering a bone bruise in last year’s Finals.

Coach Mike Thibault earned his first WNBA championship. The league’s all-time winningest coach had reached the Finals three times in his career — twice with Connecticut — and last season with Washington, but fell short each time.

The game got off to a slow start with choppy play, but it picked up during a back-and-forth second half.

The Mystics trailed by nine midway through the third quarter before rallying within two at the end of the period. The teams traded the lead in the final period until Delle Donne hit a tough fadeaway midway through the quarter. After a Connecticut miss, Kristi Toliver — the only player on either team who had won a title before — drove down the lane and hit a beautiful finger-roll layup to give the Mystics a 76-72 lead.

Delle Donne added another basket, and Meesseman capped the run with a jumper.

“Emma went to work inside. Elena does what she does. You have to beat them by defending them. All the players stepped up in the fourth quarter when we needed it,” Thibault said.

Connecticut could only get within six points the rest of the way.

“They were just better down the stretch,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “Defensively, it wasn’t anything more than they were really physical. They were the physical team down the stretch when they needed it.”

Delle Donne got the final rebound and hugged her teammates at center court as the final buzzer sounded.

Jonquel Jones had 25 points for the Sun and Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Delle Donne said the team was aware that the only thing missing from its coach’s resume was the championship and was thrilled to help give him his first.

The two shared a long embrace at center court as confetti rained down after the game.

“I said I was very happy that I am one of the players and this team was able to bring him something that he hasn’t done yet,” Delle Donne said of their postgame celebration.

Meesseman got rolling when the Mystics desperately needed her, with Connecticut leading by nine. She scored 11 points in the third period on array of post moves and outside shots to get the Mystics within 64-62 heading into the final quarter.

Meesseman said her motivation was simple.

″“The trophy,” she said. “It’s a championship game. That’s all I need. I’m just playing basketball. Today I just shot my shot.”

ALL RISE

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan was in the crowd. Thibault met her once on a flight and the two struck became friendly. The Mystics visited the Supreme Court in June.

3-POINT STRUGGLES

After being the best 3-point shooting team during the season, the Mystics couldn’t hit many shots from behind the arc on Thursday night. They were 4-for-19.

TIP-INS

Game 5 held to form with the other four as the team that led after the first quarter went on to win. Washington led 23-20 after one period and Connecticut led by one at the half. … Mystics assistant coach Eric Thibault, Mike’s son, is getting married next weekend. … Connecticut lost in the Finals for the third time. They did it under Mike Thibault in 2004 and ’05.

Steve Kerr responds to Donald Trump calling him a ‘little boy’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoOct 10, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
NBA players and coaches have been vocal about domestic social issues affecting them for several years. People like LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr have all led the charge, Using their platform to speak about what they see as in Justice.

The recent backlash about Daryl Morey’s tweet in China has led for some conservative pundits to criticize what they see as silence on the issue by major NBA figures. Donald Trump went so far as to call Kerr “a little boy” recently, an oddity as the leader of the free world took time out of his day to reference the Warriors coach unprovoked.

For his part, Kerr responded by joking about how he should have come out to the media on Thursday riding a tricycle and wearing a propeller beanie. Kerr lamented the condition and lack of dignity in the oval office in his remarks, and said what any reasonable person would say: namely, that he doesn’t have all the information, or cultural perspective to make strong judgements on China and Hong Kong, a situation rapidly thrust upon NBAers.

In contrast, Kerr said he does speak directly on domestic matters specifically because he does have context, experience, and felt knowledgeable about the subjects he’s spoken on, such as gun violence in America. Kerr says he’s part of several gun safety groups.

Via Twitter:

The China debate has brought out the worst in everyone. It’s no surprise that Trump has tried to use it against Kerr, and that’s perhaps the most depressing part.

China reportedly trying to ‘tamp down’ NBA criticism

By Dane DelgadoOct 10, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The fiasco over Daryl Morey’s tweet is not yet over, but it looks like both sides may be trying to de-escalate things. On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers went ahead with a game scheduled in China despite officials taking down lots of NBA-related iconography.

We don’t know how long this tension will go on between the two sides, but according to a new report from The New York Times, government bureaucrats in China are trying to “tamp down” the situation among their own populace.

Via The New York Times:

Now, the Chinese government appears to be reassessing its campaign against the N.B.A. and dialing down the clamor. The government is already in a bruising trade war with the United States, and a backlash against China could hurt its image in the sporting world ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics near Beijing. The dispute with the N.B.A. was also quickly politicizing an audience of sports fans who would not normally focus on issues like the protests in Hong Kong.

Editors at state news outlets have told reporters to avoid emphasizing the N.B.A. issue for fear that it might become overheated, according to interviews with three journalists on Thursday.

And even the highly nationalistic Global Times tabloid stopped pushing populist indignation over the tweet.

“I think this issue will gradually de-escalate — Global Times will not push to keep it hot,” Hu Xijin, the newspaper’s top editor, wrote in an electronic response to a request for comment. “I also hope the American side won’t make any moves to escalate it.”

Will this uproar over Hong Kong and human rights violations in China fade with time? It’s hard to say, especially in an era where because of social media, people have often stuck longer to causes once learning more about them. That’s to say nothing of the more socially-progressive fan base of the NBA.

The NBA season is almost upon us, and the goodwill trip to the communist country didn’t go very well. Regular season games start at the end of the month, and it’s anyone’s guess if we will still be talking about China by then.