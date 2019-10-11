Report: If Andre Iguodala gets bought out Clippers, Lakers frontrunners to land him

Right now, Andre Iguodala is at home working out; not with the Grizzlies, the team that traded for him this summer. That is by mutual consent, Iguodala agreed to wait it out — likely until close to the Feb. 6 trade deadline — while the Grizzlies looked for a trade partner willing to take on the veteran.

After the February deadline, if Memphis keeps him, they likely buy Iguodala out. If Memphis trades him, it’s possible that team will buy him out.

If Iguodala gets bought out, expect him to land in Los Angeles with the Clippers or Lakers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on an ESPN NBA preview show.

“It’s the two LA teams. It’s the Lakers and it’s the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can’t trade him, that’s where that will come down to those two teams… “Iguodala’s fine with seeing what the landscape looks like and then jumping in on the season a little later [during the season].”

Iguodala would help either of those teams, he’s still a high-level wing defender for the postseason — he’s proven that against LeBron James, and in the West perimeter defenders will be at a premium in the postseason — plus he plays a smart game and can hit big shots. Both the Lakers and Clippers would jump at the chance to have him, but Iguodala has the advantage of sitting back for half the season and seeing which of those teams appeals to him and be a better fit.

Iguodala ended up in Memphis because the Warriors were making moves to revamp their roster last summer and they needed to clear some cap space. So they traded Andre Iguodala to Memphis and sent the Grizzlies a first-round pick in the deal. Iguodala understood the business side of the trade, but he also doesn’t want to play for the rebuilding Grizzlies. Memphis doesn’t want to buy him out — unless he’s giving back a healthy chunk of the $17.2 million he is owed, which Iguodala will not do — instead, the Grizzlies hope to trade him for young players or picks to be part of their rebuilding process. Right now there is no deal to be had, so the two sides reached an agreement and Iguodala is on the roster but not with the team, he’s working out at home while Memphis looks for a trade.

That could be a while.

It’s unlikely a trade happens before Dec. 15 (the day players signed this summer can be traded), and if any deal is made it likely will be closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. A team in the deep West that feels it is a player away may make a move to trade for Iguodala, but more than likely he will be bought out one way or another.

When that happens, Iguodala may be on his move to Los Angeles.