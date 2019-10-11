Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Report: If Andre Iguodala gets bought out Clippers, Lakers frontrunners to land him

Right now, Andre Iguodala is at home working out; not with the Grizzlies, the team that traded for him this summer. That is by mutual consent, Iguodala agreed to wait it out — likely until close to the Feb. 6 trade deadline — while the Grizzlies looked for a trade partner willing to take on the veteran.

After the February deadline, if Memphis keeps him, they likely buy Iguodala out. If Memphis trades him, it’s possible that team will buy him out.

If Iguodala gets bought out, expect him to land in Los Angeles with the Clippers or Lakers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on an ESPN NBA preview show.

“It’s the two LA teams. It’s the Lakers and it’s the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can’t trade him, that’s where that will come down to those two teams…

“Iguodala’s fine with seeing what the landscape looks like and then jumping in on the season a little later [during the season].”

Iguodala would help either of those teams, he’s still a high-level wing defender for the postseason — he’s proven that against LeBron James, and in the West perimeter defenders will be at a premium in the postseason — plus he plays a smart game and can hit big shots. Both the Lakers and Clippers would jump at the chance to have him, but Iguodala has the advantage of sitting back for half the season and seeing which of those teams appeals to him and be a better fit.

Iguodala ended up in Memphis because the Warriors were making moves to revamp their roster last summer and they needed to clear some cap space. So they traded Andre Iguodala to Memphis and sent the Grizzlies a first-round pick in the deal. Iguodala understood the business side of the trade, but he also doesn’t want to play for the rebuilding Grizzlies. Memphis doesn’t want to buy him out — unless he’s giving back a healthy chunk of the $17.2 million he is owed, which Iguodala will not do — instead, the Grizzlies hope to trade him for young players or picks to be part of their rebuilding process. Right now there is no deal to be had, so the two sides reached an agreement and Iguodala is on the roster but not with the team, he’s working out at home while Memphis looks for a trade.

That could be a while.

It’s unlikely a trade happens before Dec. 15 (the day players signed this summer can be traded), and if any deal is made it likely will be closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. A team in the deep West that feels it is a player away may make a move to trade for Iguodala, but more than likely he will be bought out one way or another.

When that happens, Iguodala may be on his move to Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant says Thunder blowing 3-1 lead to Warriors doesn’t rank in top five of career losses

How could Kevin Durant leave the Thunder for the Warriors, who had just beaten Oklahoma City in the playoffs?

Maybe because he never believed the Thunder held more than a puncher’s chance that postseason.

Golden State won an NBA-record 73 games in 2015-16. The Spurs had an even better than net rating than the Warriors that season. And the eventual-champion Cavaliers loomed with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Oklahoma City beat San Antonio in the second round then blew a 3-1 lead to Golden State in the Western Conference finals. (The Warriors then blew their own 3-1 lead to Cleveland in the NBA Finals.)

Where does that loss to the Warriors rank among the hardest to deal with in Durant’s career?

Durant on Hot 97:

It doesn’t rank in the top five.

We lost Game 2 at home in 2012 to Miami. That was a tough loss. We lost Game 5 against Memphis at home. It was a 2-2 series. They went up 3-2. Those are tough losses to me. I really, really, really felt like we had an opportunity. We had some momentum.

We’re playing against 73-win team in the Warriors and the Spurs, who were a 67-win team that year. And then the Cavs were the best team in the league, most-talented team. So, I’m like, “We’ve got an uphill climb. Let’s just see what we can do.”

But these other seasons, I felt like…

“You actually had it?” a host asked.

Durant:

Yeah.

Durant named two other losses, not five. Not top-five might have been hyperbole.

But he’s clearly downplaying the significance of the Golden State loss to him.

Maybe that’s how he feels. I can’t know exactly how he feels, and I certainly wouldn’t tell him how should feel. He has indicated how much faith he was losing in the Thunder. Maybe he truly didn’t get his hopes up high enough in 2016 to feel burned by blowing that lead.

This seems dubious, though.

The young Thunder might have believed they would win the 2012 NBA Finals against the Heat, but Oklahoma City still appeared destined for a dynasty after that loss.

Yes, the Thunder lost Game 5 to the Grizzlies in the 2014 first round. But Oklahoma City rallied to win the series in seven. How badly could that loss have stung? Not enough to undermine a comeback.

The 2016 Thunder reached an incredibly high level against Golden State. Their length and athleticism tormented the Warriors, and Oklahoma City also brought plenty of skill. Golden State really had to elevate its own play to win three straight. Those Thunder looked like a championship-caliber team to me – though maybe not to Durant.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Durant is retconning an explanation for his 2016 free agency. He received immense criticism for leaving for the team that just beat him. Downplaying the personal significance of that series could be an attempt to change the narrative.

So, maybe this explains why Durant signed with the Warriors.

Or maybe it shows more about how Durant wants to frame that decision after the fact.

Buddy Hield wants contract extension from Kings or ‘things could go the other way’

Kings general manager Vlade Divac said he wants to keep Buddy Hield, who’s eligible for a contract extension for 10 more days.

But Sacramento hasn’t offered enough to complete a deal yet.

Hield, via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee:

“We need to get that done,” Hield told The Bee. “I want to get that done, for sure. If it doesn’t get done, things could go the other way. This is where I want to be, so it would be good for me to be here in Sacramento. If I’m their guy, I think they should make it happen already. I want to build a future here. I want to be here, but we have to see something. Something’s gotta come to the table. We have a week and a half to see what that brings, but I want to be here.”

“As a player, you want to have that trust that the franchise has your back and we’re just waiting for them to make a move and come to an agreement,” Hield said. “They’re talking, but nothing is moving yet. Nothing has moved. I’m ready to make things happen, man. I want to make Sacramento my home. I’m ready to get this s— done. I want to be here and if it doesn’t happen, then things can go the other way.”

“I know what I’m worth,” Hield said. “I know what I bring to the table. I know what my value is. Not many guys can shoot the ball like me in the league. I make other guys better by just being on the court because they can’t leave me, and if they leave me it’s 45 percent my shot is going in, so I’m sure other teams would like that, too.”

Other teams would surely like Hield’s production. But he can’t unilaterally leave Sacramento. If he doesn’t sign a contract extension by Oct. 21, he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer, the Kings holding the ability to match any offer.

Hield should be seeking more than $20 million per year, the exact amount depending on his appetite for risk. He might command a max offer sheet in free agency.

That projected to be worth $125 million over four years ($31 million annually). But it’s far from guaranteed Hield would get a max offer. If the NBA loses China revenue, the max could also drop.

Entering his age-27 season, Hield is in the thick of his prime. This is his best opportunity for a big payday.

The Kings have incentive not to extend him, though.

They could let him hit restricted free agency next summer, hold him against the cap at just $14,583,623, use their cap space then exceed the cap to re-sign him. If Hield signs an extension now, his cap hit to start next offseason will be his (presumably, higher) starting salary in the extension.

Sacramento also has another young extension-eligible shooting guard in Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Kings could leverage those two against each other rather than rushing to overpay one.

But Sacramento also has good vibes after last year’s breakout season. Not extending Hield could undermine chemistry. Look at the noise he’s already making.

Neither the Kings nor Hield have easy answers here. What they do have: 10 days to find common ground.

With Nets, Kyrie Irving takes another stab at leading young team

The Nets built a strong culture of effort and development. They burst through ahead of schedule to make the playoffs last season. Then, they signed two stars this summer. When Kevin Durant returns from injury next season, they should be in the thick of championship contention.

They just have to get through this season with Kyrie Irving leading a young supporting cast.

What’s the worst that could happen?

Oh, right.

Even by his own admission, Irving struggled to lead the young Celtics last season. He admitted his errors in January then again in March. Yet, problem persisted until Boston’s season ended. Both Al Horford and Terry Rozier said the Celtics couldn’t have moved forward with the same personnel. Irving doesn’t deserve blame for every issue, but he was central to many.

Now, he’ll get a fresh chance with Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rodions Kurucs, Taurean Prince and Brooklyn’s other youngsters. Maybe it’ll go better this time.

Irving is no longer in a contract year. That clearly added tension in Boston – especially because Irving pledged to re-sign then backtracked. The Nets are the first team Irving has chosen. The Cavaliers drafted him, and the Celtics traded for him. Maybe he’ll find peace in Brooklyn.

Irving also said the death of his grandfather shortly before last season hit him hard and contributed to his erratic behavior in Boston. As time passes, it’ll be easier for Irving to find acceptance. Not necessarily easy, but easier. Grieving can be difficult.

This is also a new set of teammates. Different people with different personalities get along differently. Perhaps, Irving’s leadership style will be better received by the Nets than the Celtics. One thing working in his favor: Spencer Dinwiddie recruited Irving to Brooklyn rather than gunning for the starting point-guard job himself. That bodes well for chemistry.

Irving also probably learned form his experience in Boston last season. Maybe he won’t single out his young teammates as often, especially publicly. Maybe he’ll determine leadership isn’t for him and defer.

But as the starting point guard and team’s clear best healthy player, Irving will naturally have leadership responsibility fall toward him. If he doesn’t accept it, that creates complications.

At minimum, Irving must become a better teammate. These issues date back to Cleveland and might be entrenched into his approach. As once former Celtics teammate reportedly put it, “He’s hard to play with. It’s all about him.”

Durant returning will change the dynamic, but Brooklyn must first get through this season. All eyes will be on Irving after he misled Boston last year.

Irving gets an opportunity to change his reputation – or further entrench it.

Watch Dwight Howard dunk his own pants off

Dwight Howard is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s back trying to garner the good favor of a fanbase he left several years ago. Howard is known as a joker, so perhaps that’s why he did what he did Thursday as his team got ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets in China.

With Kyrie Irving raring to go on the other side of the floor, video surfaced on social media of Howard taking part in the Los Angeles layup line. As he went forward to take a dunk, Howard’s breakaway pants flew off of his body.

Yep. That’s right. Dwight Howard dunked his own pants off.

Via Twitter:

Was this on purpose, or was this a practical joke on himself? At this point, I’m not sure there is any need to decide with ol’ Dwight.