It’s just preseason, but Zion Williamson has 55 points on 21-of-25 shooting last two games

It’s only preseason. The games don’t matter, young players are on the court, and the veterans are often going through the motions. We all know we shouldn’t take too much away from these games.

Yet, in his last two games, Zion Williamson has a combined 55 points on 21-of-25 shooting (1-of-1 from three) with eight rebounds. He has gotten to the line 17 times in those two games. That includes 26 points on Friday night against the Jazz.

That man is a beast already.

He’s a rookie, he’s got holes in his game, there are going to be ups and downs. We understand that.

But you can’t take your eyes off him. And while it’s just preseason, he is impressing.

While league watches, waits, another report Wizards not trading Bradley Beal

For all of you watching the Bradley Beal saga play out in Washington, waiting for your team to jump in and trade for the 26-year-old All-Star wing…

Sorry.

Nothing has changed: The league is watching, the Wizards have a three-year, $111 million extension offer on the table that Beal is almost certainly not going to sign, and Washington still has zero plans to trade him. That’s all been the case for a while now, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN updated it with a report on an NBA preview show Thursday.

“Bradley Beal has two years left on his deal and the Wizards have not given up hope on signing him to an extension. They have had a three-year, $111 million extension on the table for him to take in any form. Does he want two years? Three years? Any form he wants. They’re waiting for him. They are nowhere near the idea of moving Bradley Beal. They want to continue to try to rebuild around him. Get John Wall back healthy.”

Around the league, teams are monitoring the situation and if he becomes available there will be a long line of suitors (watch for Denver to make an aggressive move). The Wizards remain uninterested.

Some fans think Beal will demand a trade. Don’t bet on it. Beal wants a supermax contract extension — five years, $250 million — but only the Wizards can give him that money, and only if he makes an All-NBA team (or is named MVP). Beal finished seventh in All-NBA guard voting last season and don’t be shocked if, on a bad team, he puts up huge numbers and goes after one of the six All-NBA guard spots this season.

Beal has two years, $55.8 million left on his current contract. He can sign a four-year extension next summer, or wait until 2021 when he is a free agent and sign a five-year, $214 million ($43 million per year) with the Wizards or leave and sign a four-year, $159 million ($40 million a season) contract with another team.

The only reason for Beal to sign the current $111 million extension offer is security.

The Wizards are trying a re-tooling on the fly, not a complete rebuild, and they want Beal at the heart of it. Maybe that changes. Maybe if Beal looks like he will make All-NBA the Wizards realize they don’t want to pay him that much. Maybe Beal changes his mind and wants out. Maybe a lot of things, but none of them are reality right now.

Right now, Beal is going to remain a Washington Wizard.

 

James Johnson hits weight goal, is back on practice floor with Miami Heat

“The Miami Heat announced today that James Johnson will miss the beginning of camp because he fell short of our conditioning requirements. Once he fulfills and maintains those requirements, he will rejoin the team.”

That was the statement the Heat put out the first day of training camp, although Johnson’s agent later clarified the issue was Johnson didn’t hit a weight goal, it was not his conditioning. Johnson has now hit that goal and is back with the team.

Here is what Johnson told reporters, via David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

“Day 1 of earning my respect back,” Johnson said after practice. “That’s the only emotion I had is earn my respect back.”

If Johnson were in his first year in Miami, missing the first half of camp and the preseason might be an issue. However, as a veteran in their system coach Eric Spoelstra said he doesn’t expect it to slow Johnson much.

“The fast-tracking has been the three years that he’s been with us. It’s not a shock to him what our system is,” Spoelstra said. “We have practice time to be able to get it done, but it’s good to have him back out here. Like I said, it’s hopefully behind us now. We have some practice opportunities over the next couple of days and three more preseason games to get everybody on the same page.”

Johnson has battled injuries the two seasons he’s been in Miami, he’s hoping this season to be healthy and contribute to a team looking to make some noise after the addition of Jimmy Butler this summer.

Report: If Andre Iguodala gets bought out Clippers, Lakers frontrunners to land him

Right now, Andre Iguodala is at home working out; not with the Grizzlies, the team that traded for him this summer. That is by mutual consent, Iguodala agreed to wait it out — likely until close to the Feb. 6 trade deadline — while the Grizzlies looked for a trade partner willing to take on the veteran.

After the February deadline, if Memphis keeps him, they likely buy Iguodala out. If Memphis trades him, it’s possible that team will buy him out.

If Iguodala gets bought out, expect him to land in Los Angeles with the Clippers or Lakers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on an ESPN NBA preview show.

“It’s the two LA teams. It’s the Lakers and it’s the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can’t trade him, that’s where that will come down to those two teams…

“Iguodala’s fine with seeing what the landscape looks like and then jumping in on the season a little later [during the season].”

Iguodala would help either of those teams, he’s still a high-level wing defender for the postseason — he’s proven that against LeBron James, and in the West perimeter defenders will be at a premium in the postseason — plus he plays a smart game and can hit big shots. Both the Lakers and Clippers would jump at the chance to have him, but Iguodala has the advantage of sitting back for half the season and seeing which of those teams appeals to him and be a better fit.

Iguodala ended up in Memphis because the Warriors were making moves to revamp their roster last summer and they needed to clear some cap space. So they traded Andre Iguodala to Memphis and sent the Grizzlies a first-round pick in the deal. Iguodala understood the business side of the trade, but he also doesn’t want to play for the rebuilding Grizzlies. Memphis doesn’t want to buy him out — unless he’s giving back a healthy chunk of the $17.2 million he is owed, which Iguodala will not do — instead, the Grizzlies hope to trade him for young players or picks to be part of their rebuilding process. Right now there is no deal to be had, so the two sides reached an agreement and Iguodala is on the roster but not with the team, he’s working out at home while Memphis looks for a trade.

That could be a while.

It’s unlikely a trade happens before Dec. 15 (the day players signed this summer can be traded), and if any deal is made it likely will be closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. A team in the deep West that feels it is a player away may make a move to trade for Iguodala, but more than likely he will be bought out one way or another.

When that happens, Iguodala may be on his move to Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant says Thunder blowing 3-1 lead to Warriors doesn’t rank in top five of career losses

How could Kevin Durant leave the Thunder for the Warriors, who had just beaten Oklahoma City in the playoffs?

Maybe because he never believed the Thunder held more than a puncher’s chance that postseason.

Golden State won an NBA-record 73 games in 2015-16. The Spurs had an even better than net rating than the Warriors that season. And the eventual-champion Cavaliers loomed with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Oklahoma City beat San Antonio in the second round then blew a 3-1 lead to Golden State in the Western Conference finals. (The Warriors then blew their own 3-1 lead to Cleveland in the NBA Finals.)

Where does that loss to the Warriors rank among the hardest to deal with in Durant’s career?

Durant on Hot 97:

It doesn’t rank in the top five.

We lost Game 2 at home in 2012 to Miami. That was a tough loss. We lost Game 5 against Memphis at home. It was a 2-2 series. They went up 3-2. Those are tough losses to me. I really, really, really felt like we had an opportunity. We had some momentum.

We’re playing against 73-win team in the Warriors and the Spurs, who were a 67-win team that year. And then the Cavs were the best team in the league, most-talented team. So, I’m like, “We’ve got an uphill climb. Let’s just see what we can do.”

But these other seasons, I felt like…

“You actually had it?” a host asked.

Durant:

Yeah.

Durant named two other losses, not five. Not top-five might have been hyperbole.

But he’s clearly downplaying the significance of the Golden State loss to him.

Maybe that’s how he feels. I can’t know exactly how he feels, and I certainly wouldn’t tell him how should feel. He has indicated how much faith he was losing in the Thunder. Maybe he truly didn’t get his hopes up high enough in 2016 to feel burned by blowing that lead.

This seems dubious, though.

The young Thunder might have believed they would win the 2012 NBA Finals against the Heat, but Oklahoma City still appeared destined for a dynasty after that loss.

Yes, the Thunder lost Game 5 to the Grizzlies in the 2014 first round. But Oklahoma City rallied to win the series in seven. How badly could that loss have stung? Not enough to undermine a comeback.

The 2016 Thunder reached an incredibly high level against Golden State. Their length and athleticism tormented the Warriors, and Oklahoma City also brought plenty of skill. Golden State really had to elevate its own play to win three straight. Those Thunder looked like a championship-caliber team to me – though maybe not to Durant.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Durant is retconning an explanation for his 2016 free agency. He received immense criticism for leaving for the team that just beat him. Downplaying the personal significance of that series could be an attempt to change the narrative.

So, maybe this explains why Durant signed with the Warriors.

Or maybe it shows more about how Durant wants to frame that decision after the fact.