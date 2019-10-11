Buddy Hield wants contract extension from Kings or ‘things could go the other way’

Kings general manager Vlade Divac said he wants to keep Buddy Hield, who’s eligible for a contract extension for 10 more days.

But Sacramento hasn’t offered enough to complete a deal yet.

Hield, via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee:

“We need to get that done,” Hield told The Bee. “I want to get that done, for sure. If it doesn’t get done, things could go the other way. This is where I want to be, so it would be good for me to be here in Sacramento. If I’m their guy, I think they should make it happen already. I want to build a future here. I want to be here, but we have to see something. Something’s gotta come to the table. We have a week and a half to see what that brings, but I want to be here.”

“As a player, you want to have that trust that the franchise has your back and we’re just waiting for them to make a move and come to an agreement,” Hield said. “They’re talking, but nothing is moving yet. Nothing has moved. I’m ready to make things happen, man. I want to make Sacramento my home. I’m ready to get this s— done. I want to be here and if it doesn’t happen, then things can go the other way.”

“I know what I’m worth,” Hield said. “I know what I bring to the table. I know what my value is. Not many guys can shoot the ball like me in the league. I make other guys better by just being on the court because they can’t leave me, and if they leave me it’s 45 percent my shot is going in, so I’m sure other teams would like that, too.”

Other teams would surely like Hield’s production. But he can’t unilaterally leave Sacramento. If he doesn’t sign a contract extension by Oct. 21, he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer, the Kings holding the ability to match any offer.

Hield should be seeking more than $20 million per year, the exact amount depending on his appetite for risk. He might command a max offer sheet in free agency.

That projected to be worth $125 million over four years ($31 million annually). But it’s far from guaranteed Hield would get a max offer. If the NBA loses China revenue, the max could also drop.

Entering his age-27 season, Hield is in the thick of his prime. This is his best opportunity for a big payday.

The Kings have incentive not to extend him, though.

They could let him hit restricted free agency next summer, hold him against the cap at just $14,583,623, use their cap space then exceed the cap to re-sign him. If Hield signs an extension now, his cap hit to start next offseason will be his (presumably, higher) starting salary in the extension.

Sacramento also has another young extension-eligible shooting guard in Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Kings could leverage those two against each other rather than rushing to overpay one.

But Sacramento also has good vibes after last year’s breakout season. Not extending Hield could undermine chemistry. Look at the noise he’s already making.

Neither the Kings nor Hield have easy answers here. What they do have: 10 days to find common ground.