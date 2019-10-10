Zion Williamson in Dunk Contest? He’s not making that decision yet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We are 129 days from the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest in Chicago. It’s a long way off.

Which is why Zion Williamson said he isn’t deciding right now if he is going to participate.

Here is what Eric Woodyard of ESPN is reporting:

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson tells ESPN he’s a “game-time” decision on committing to the dunk contest. “I don’t know yet, if I’m being honest, depends on where I’m at,” he said.

Hard to blame him for waiting. Between certainly being invited to play in the Rising Stars game on Friday and a host of other events Jordan Brand and other sponsors will push him to do throughout All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Zion is going to have a lot on his plate. Plus, by that point the Pelicans will have played 55 games, Williamson may have hit the “rookie wall” — having played more games already than he ever had in a season before — and decide to back off the physical demands.

Sure, all that could happen.

Zion not going to miss the chance to dunk in Jordan’s house and build up his legend.