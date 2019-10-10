Political question to James Harden and Russell Westbrook shut down: ‘Basketball questions only’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
3 Comments

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: “The NBA will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say or will not say on these issues. We simply could not operate that way.”

Also Silver’s NBA: We’ll cancel media availability at the behest of the Chinese government.

Operating a business globally requires compromises. The NBA is learning that the hard way after Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, who are seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms. China and Chinese business are retaliating and costing the NBA money.

Many NBA players – including Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook – also act as global brands. So, they face similar dilemmas. Harden, standing with Westbrook, even said, “We apologize. We love China.”

Does a situation like this make Harden and Westbrook less likely to speak about political issues?

That was the question CNN’s Christina Macfarlane asked them today.

Off camera, a spokeswoman said they were taking only basketball questions. She added that the question had already been answered.

Macfarlane said her particular question hadn’t been answered, and I believe she’s right. If it has been, I haven’t seen it.

It’s unclear whether the spokeswoman works for the NBA, Rockets or someone else.

“Basketball questions only” is a common response to touchy subjects. It’s getting heightened attention now, with controversy swirling about free speech and the NBA. But it’s not some new tactic to protect China or the NBA’s business interests there. If you have a problem with this heavy-handedness, you should have a problem with it the many other times it happens.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Harden and Westbrook decided before the press conference not to answer political questions. Either could have spoken up, but didn’t, allowing the spokeswoman to deflect on their behalf. Whoever the spokeswoman works for, the star guards surely held more clout in this situation.

It’s fine for Harden and Westbrook not to answer those questions. They’re basketball players. If they want to participate in the discussion, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s also their right.

But “basketball questions only” is a facade. Westbrook had already answered a question totally about rugby.

Let’s call a spade a spade: Many are afraid of sticking their foot in their mouths on China, Hong Kong and the NBA after Morey’s tweet. It’s easier just to stay silent.

Al Horford: Last year’s Celtics group ‘just wasn’t going to be able to coexist’ if retained

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Al Horford wants to win a championship.

One way or another, he determined that wouldn’t happen in Boston.

Kyrie Irving was the lynchpin, both central to the Celtics’ terrible chemistry last season but also a highly talented player whose departure lowered their ceiling.

After Irving left for the Nets, Horford signed with the 76ers.

Horford, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

“And then I’m looking at my career and myself and the years that I have left. There were certain things that we wanted to accomplish as a team and things that we needed to make that happen. We got all those pieces last year, but it didn’t happen for us, and moving forward I didn’t know if it was going to be a two-year wait or whatever it was going to be. It was that and the financial reasons. When we started with the team trying to come up with things and we couldn’t agree on certain numbers, that’s when I decided, you know what, I’m going to have to open my free agency. I believe not only that I am worth a certain amount of money, but also I want to be in a position that I have a really good opportunity to win now. You know, my window is now. That’s how I feel.”

“I just think that if Kyrie would have stayed, I don’t know if it would have worked. There would have had to be some major changes as far as players, because it was just clear that the group that we had just wasn’t going to be able to coexist.”

I appreciate Horford acknowledging the money factored. So many players deny that. It almost always matters, but it has become uncouth to say. The 76ers guaranteed him $97 million with an additional $5 million if he makes the NBA Finals in the next three years and another $7 million if he wins a championship in that span.

Boston can still have a bright future with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But those forwards are young. As Horford said, it could take a couple years for the Celtics to fully ramp up. At 33, Horford doesn’t have that kind of time.

Remember, Boston couldn’t have re-signed Horford and acquired Kemba Walker without other major moves. The cap space vacated by Horford was essential to landing Walker. If Horford had re-signed, he would’ve returned to a team far different than the current Celtics.

As for a scenario where Irving stayed, I disagree with Horford that it couldn’t have worked. It probably wouldn’t have worked. But couldn’t have? That’s too strong.  The people involved could have overcome their differences.

Of course, that would have been even more difficult with so many of those players viewing chemistry problems as inevitable. After last year’s trying season, it seems most – if not all – Celtics had given up on trying to get along.

So, the star free agents left, and everyone appears happier for the change in environments.

NBA plays preseason game in China without typical media availability, reportedly at behest of Chinese government

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 10, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
13 Comments

Kyrie Irving left the game with a facial injury. LeBron James scored 20 points. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 114-111.

But you won’t hear directly from any of them about it from Shanghai.

In response to the NBA defending Daryl Morey’s freedom of speech, Chinese officials took it away from the Lakers and Nets.

All of the usual media sessions surrounding the Lakers-Nets preseason game in Shanghai on Thursday — including a scheduled news conference from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and postgame news conferences with the teams — were canceled. It’s the latest salvo in the rift between the league and China stemming from a since-deleted tweet posted last week by Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets.

“There will be no media availabilities for tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers,” the NBA said in a statement Thursday, released a few hours before the game.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The stipulation, sources said, was at the behest of the Chinese government, which also had a hand in canceling two NBA Cares events, an NBA 2K League logo unveiling and a fan appreciation event in the days leading up to the game, causing many to question if the Lakers and Nets would make the lengthy trek and never even get a chance to face one another.

The game was held as scheduled, with Lakers forward James and Irving getting loud ovations when they were introduced as starters. But neither national anthem was played before the game, and no players addressed the crowd before tip-off in a departure from tradition before such international games. Fans arriving at the arena to watch — many of them donning NBA jerseys — were handed small Chinese flags to carry with them inside, and at least one person carried a sign critical of Silver.

“I understand that there are consequences from that exercise of, in essence, his freedom of speech,” Silver said at a news conference in Tokyo earlier this week. “We will have to live with those consequences.”

And this move was one of those consequences.

Most seats were filled, and fans reacted as they would normally — oohs and aahs for good plays, applause for baskets, the loudest cheers coming whenever James touched the ball. Some fans may be upset with the NBA, but they still seem to have their favorite players.

“If we have to choose, we will choose to support our country,” said fan Ma Shipeng, who brought 900 flags to hand out to fellow fans. “We only like some particular basketball players, but we don’t like NBA anymore. I give away Chinese flags tonight, as I hope people to put the national interest in front of following NBA. I will continue to support James. But none of our Chinese people would accept what Morey and Silver said.”

Morey’s tweet expressed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and sparked fallout that has completely overshadowed the NBA’s annual trip to China — which typically takes on a celebratory tone.

Not this year. Most events in advance of the game, such as NBA Cares events to benefit educational causes and the Special Olympics, were called off, as was a “fan night” where Lakers and Nets players were to interact directly with some Chinese ticketholders. Signage in Shanghai to promote the game — huge photos of James, Anthony Davis, Irving and other players — was ripped down, and mentions of the game were scrubbed from the arena website.

All that comes as many Chinese corporations suspended their business ties to the NBA. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it was not going to show the Lakers-Nets games on Thursday or in Shenzhen on Saturday, and NBA broadcast partner Tencent also said it was changing its coverage plans for the league.

Silver said earlier this week that Rockets great Yao Ming, a Basketball Hall of Famer and now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association — which has also suspended its ties with Houston as part of the Morey tweet fallout — is angry as well.

“I’m not sure he quite accepts sort of how we are operating our business right now, and again, I accept that we have a difference of opinion,” Silver said. “I also think that as part of our core values, tolerance is one of those as well. I think tolerance for differing societies’ approaches, tolerance for differing points of view and the ability to listen. Certainly I don’t come here, either as the commissioner of the NBA or as an American, to tell others how they should run their governments.”

In the U.S., there was governmental reaction as well leading up to the game.

On Wednesday in Washington, a bipartisan group of lawmakers — including the rare alignment of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — sent a letter to Silver saying the NBA should show the “courage and integrity” to stand up to the Chinese government. They asked the NBA to, among other things, suspend activities in China until what they called the selective treatment against the Rockets ends.

“You have more power to take a stand than most of the Chinese government’s targets and should have the courage and integrity to use it,” the lawmakers told Silver.

The Rockets were extremely popular in China, largely because of Yao. But the team’s merchandise has been taken off e-commerce sites and out of stores selling NBA apparel in the country, murals featuring the team’s stars and logo were painted over and even the Chinese consulate office in Houston expressed major displeasure with Morey and the Rockets.

Morey has been silent on the matter since a tweet Sunday where he attempted to make some sort of amends with the Chinese.

“I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention,” he wrote Sunday. “My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Nets in Shenzhen also remains on as scheduled.

Watch Zion Williamson score 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
1 Comment

Zion Williamson‘s dunks draw the most attention.

But the No. 1 pick can do so much more.

Williamson threw down a couple dunks, sure. He also showed his face-up game – the ball-handling, mobility, touch and passing – while scoring 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the Pelicans’ preseason win over the Bulls last night.

The lingering question: New Orleans will be fun, but how good? The Pelicans’ 127-125 victory confirmed the fun part, but left questions about their team quality. New Orleans was largely outplayed with its starters – including Williamson (-18) – then rallied when teams went to reserves later. But maybe that’s just how the Pelicans will play this season. They are deep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a dunk clinic against Utah Wednesday (VIDEO)

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two-time Defensive Play of the Year Rudy Gobert was in street clothes, getting some rest, when Milwaukee came to Utah on Wednesday night. That meant veteran Ed Davis was now the starting center for the Jazz.

Davis isn’t quite the paint protector Gobert is.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took advantage and was dunking everything.

Antetokounmpo had 22 points and the Bucks won going away, not that it matters much in preseason. It’s just fun to watch the Greek Freak put on a show.