NBA, China feud could hit league’s bottom line, which has teams thinking of lower salary cap

The league does not hand out official numbers on this, but it is believed that income from China accounts for at least 10 percent of the net revenue flowing into the NBA (and that percentage is growing fast). A growing number of Chinese companies have lined up to do business with the NBA, a league and sport popular with youth in China.
Until the firestorm caused by Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey’s Tweet about Chinese protestors.
Since then 11 Chinese companies who partner with the NBA — including shoe company Anta as well as Ctrip.com, Changhong, Meiling, Dicos, EHi Car Rental, Master Kong, and WuZun among others — have suspended working with the NBA.
That could impact the NBA’s bottom line, something Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports Tweeted about.
Any cap hit from this could impact teams in free agency next summer (even with what will be a down market).
With the Lakers and Nets playing their games in China this week, most observers expect this controversy to slowly die down. Business will return to normal because it’s good for both sides.
But teams are going to be ready, just in case.
We are 129 days from the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest in Chicago. It’s a long way off.
Which is why Zion Williamson said he isn’t deciding right now if he is going to participate.
Here is what Eric Woodyard of ESPN is reporting:
Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson tells ESPN he’s a “game-time” decision on committing to the dunk contest. “I don’t know yet, if I’m being honest, depends on where I’m at,” he said.
Hard to blame him for waiting. Between certainly being invited to play in the Rising Stars game on Friday and a host of other events Jordan Brand and other sponsors will push him to do throughout All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Zion is going to have a lot on his plate. Plus, by that point the Pelicans will have played 55 games, Williamson may have hit the “rookie wall” — having played more games already than he ever had in a season before — and decide to back off the physical demands.
Sure, all that could happen.
Zion not going to miss the chance to dunk in Jordan’s house and build up his legend.
Russell Westbrook and James Harden are going to both start for the Rockets this season, and they will both close games. Obviously.
How much time they play together in between has been a topic of discussion. The two ball-dominant, isolation-heavy players are not a natural fit together, so how much is coach Mike D’Antoni going to stagger them so they can both get touches and dominate for stretches.
At least some, D’Antoni himself said in Japan this week, where the Rockets are playing exhibition games. Via Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.
Last season the Rockets were +7.1 points per 100 possessions when Harden and Eric Gordon were on the court together (although there is a lot of noise in that number).
D’Antoni’s idea makes sense, keeping two shot creators and scorers on the court almost all the time. Teams will struggle to defend that. Gordon also knows how to play in the halfcourt with Harden and can be part of a more uptempo offense with Westbrook at the helm.
This also is going to be a season-long process, Houston figuring out its rotations with a fairly shallow bench. They also will need to find a way to get both of those players some load management games during the season — neither wants them, but we’ve also seen Harden wear down and seemingly hit a wall in the playoffs, while Westbrook has battled some injury concerns. Both need to be healthy for the Rockets to have a chance.
D’Antoni also is going to have to find a way to get this team to defend at a high level with Harden and Westbrook both on the court. That will be a puzzle they have 82 games to figure out.
Kemba Walker and the Hornets called each other their top priorities entering free agency.
But when push came to shove, Charlotte offered Walker just $160 million over five years – about $62 million less than his super max. Heck, it was about $30 million than his regular max would’ve been.
He left for the Celtics on a four-year, $140,790,600 max contract.
Walker on the Hornets, via Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:
They offered, but it just wasn’t an offer I could accept. I guess that’s the (most) money that they had. I know they didn’t want to go over the (luxury) tax. Which I completely understand. It’s a business at the end of the day, and I respect the decision that they made. No hard feelings at all. I still love that organization and everything around it.
It was tough for me (to leave), and I know it was tough for them; for MJ (owner Michael Jordan) and Mitch to let me go. But at the end of the day you have to do tough things in life. It just happens.
This is a kind assessment by Walker, who poured his heart into Charlotte and received little help.
Hornets president Mitch Kupchak even had the gall to claim he was blindsided by Walker making an All-NBA team and becoming super-max eligible. At face value, that’s so disrespectful to how well Walker played last season. I wouldn’t have picked Walker for All-NBA, but he certainly deserved strong consideration. There was nothing surprising about him making it. That story makes Kupchak look clueless. The alternative is Kupchak was lying, which would also reflect poorly on him.
The Hornets faced a legitimately tough choice in whether or not to re-sign Walker. They determined the 29-year-old wasn’t worth the max for their team, which is a perfectly fine conclusion.
But I wouldn’t have minded Walker resenting that decision. He’s the one on the business end of it.
That said, I’m also unsurprised Walker isn’t making waves. That’s not really his style.
China has everyone around the NBA shook.
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms, has cost the league significantly – both financially in China and reputationally in the United States. Many are afraid to pour gasoline on the fire.
That’s why a fairly benign question to James Harden and Russell Westbrook – will the current controversy affect their willingness to speak on political issues? – got blocked by a Rockets official.
But the NBA said the official went too far.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:
Good for the NBA apologizing here, but this is not inconsistent with how the league conducts media events. There have been plenty of other times media-relations officials insist on only basketball questions.
Hopefully, the NBA is moving toward becoming more open.