Mike D’Antoni says he does plan to stagger Russell Westbrook, James Harden some

Russell Westbrook and James Harden are going to both start for the Rockets this season, and they will both close games. Obviously.

How much time they play together in between has been a topic of discussion. The two ball-dominant, isolation-heavy players are not a natural fit together, so how much is coach Mike D’Antoni going to stagger them so they can both get touches and dominate for stretches.

At least some, D’Antoni himself said in Japan this week, where the Rockets are playing exhibition games. Via Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Last season the Rockets were +7.1 points per 100 possessions when Harden and Eric Gordon were on the court together (although there is a lot of noise in that number).

D’Antoni’s idea makes sense, keeping two shot creators and scorers on the court almost all the time. Teams will struggle to defend that. Gordon also knows how to play in the halfcourt with Harden and can be part of a more uptempo offense with Westbrook at the helm.

This also is going to be a season-long process, Houston figuring out its rotations with a fairly shallow bench. They also will need to find a way to get both of those players some load management games during the season — neither wants them, but we’ve also seen Harden wear down and seemingly hit a wall in the playoffs, while Westbrook has battled some injury concerns. Both need to be healthy for the Rockets to have a chance.

D’Antoni also is going to have to find a way to get this team to defend at a high level with Harden and Westbrook both on the court. That will be a puzzle they have 82 games to figure out.

Kemba Walker and the Hornets called each other their top priorities entering free agency.

But when push came to shove, Charlotte offered Walker just $160 million over five years – about $62 million less than his super max. Heck, it was about $30 million than his regular max would’ve been.

He left for the Celtics on a four-year, $140,790,600 max contract.

Walker on the Hornets, via Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

They offered, but it just wasn’t an offer I could accept. I guess that’s the (most) money that they had. I know they didn’t want to go over the (luxury) tax. Which I completely understand. It’s a business at the end of the day, and I respect the decision that they made. No hard feelings at all. I still love that organization and everything around it.

It was tough for me (to leave), and I know it was tough for them; for MJ (owner Michael Jordan) and Mitch to let me go. But at the end of the day you have to do tough things in life. It just happens.

This is a kind assessment by Walker, who poured his heart into Charlotte and received little help.

Hornets president Mitch Kupchak even had the gall to claim he was blindsided by Walker making an All-NBA team and becoming super-max eligible. At face value, that’s so disrespectful to how well Walker played last season. I wouldn’t have picked Walker for All-NBA, but he certainly deserved strong consideration. There was nothing surprising about him making it. That story makes Kupchak look clueless. The alternative is Kupchak was lying, which would also reflect poorly on him.

The Hornets faced a legitimately tough choice in whether or not to re-sign Walker. They determined the 29-year-old wasn’t worth the max for their team, which is a perfectly fine conclusion.

But I wouldn’t have minded Walker resenting that decision. He’s the one on the business end of it.

That said, I’m also unsurprised Walker isn’t making waves. That’s not really his style.

China has everyone around the NBA shook.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms, has cost the league significantly – both financially in China and reputationally in the United States. Many are afraid to pour gasoline on the fire.

That’s why a fairly benign question to James Harden and Russell Westbrook – will the current controversy affect their willingness to speak on political issues? – got blocked by a Rockets official.

But the NBA said the official went too far.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

Good for the NBA apologizing here, but this is not inconsistent with how the league conducts media events. There have been plenty of other times media-relations officials insist on only basketball questions.

Hopefully, the NBA is moving toward becoming more open.

Ben Simmons, 6’10”.
Josh Richardson, 6’5”.
Tobias Harris, 6’8”.
Al Horford, 6’9”.
Joel Embiid, 7’0”

That’s the height of the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup — without shoes. Add another couple of inches for each of them when they step on the court.

That lineup isn’t just big, it’s massive. It’s long. It’s a lineup that runs counter to the NBA’s trend of going smaller — the Warriors best lineups have 6’7” Draymond Green at center. Plenty of teams have tried to mimic that (with varying degrees of success), rolling with players who should be undersized stretch fours at center to help create spacing. It’s led to improved offenses, but often at the sake of defense (except in Golden State, thanks to Green).

Philadelphia is bucking that trend — they are going big.

But can they win big doing it?

Can size bring the Sixers its first title since Moses Malone and Dr. J were on the court together?

Sixers GM Elton Brand — a power forward and center himself who played for the 76ers — is betting they can because the Sixers bring skill and defense with all that size.

It’s the defense that will carry this team — they should be a top-three defense. Josh Richardson is versatile and can harass opposing point guards or wings, Simmons length causes issues, and with Horford and Embiid on the backline it’s going to be hard to get to the rim. Horford is also someone who has shown he can defend some in space, and in the playoffs and give other bigs real trouble. The Sixers are going to be a lock-down defensive team.

The questions with the 76ers big lineups are on the other end of the court.

Calling the curry NBA trend “small ball” is a bit of a misnomer; some “small” lineups roll-out guys 6’10” or taller (think Kevin Durant). It’s about having more skill players on the court, more shooting, replacing the old-school bulk and muscle. Philly brings size but it also brings plenty of skill.

That starts with Simmons, the point-forward who will have the ball in his hands to start most possessions. At 6’10” he has the handles of a guard and is one of the best passers in the NBA, in part because he can see over defenses (ala Magic Johnson). Simmons was an All-Star who averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists a game last season with an efficient 58.2 true shooting percentage.

This season that will not be enough, not if Philly dreams of playing in June.

Jimmy Butler was the guy with the ball in his hands at the ends of games last season, and by the time playoff games were on the line Simmons would find himself in the dunker’s spot along the baseline. Butler has taken his talents to South Beach, now the critical moments of perimeter shot creation fall on Simmons. He has to be able to create offense at the end of games, which means he must be more of a threat to take and hit a jumper so defenders don’t just back off and clog the paint (and passing lanes). Going into this season Butler is 0-of-18 from three in the regular season and playoffs, which is not only an ugly percentage but shows a guy not confident in taking the shot. That has to change, particularly the willingness part. The Sixers are saying all the right things about Simmons shooting in training camp, but opponents will make him prove those words when it matters.

Joel Embiid brings some skill along with everything else he does, which is why the Sixer offense was nearly 7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court last season and fell apart in the playoffs when he sat. Embiid has to get the ball in the post — he had the third most post touches in the league last season and the Sixers scored 1.05 points per possession on those plays, the highest mark of any center getting regular post-ups. Embiid’s ability to pass out of the double-team in the post is improving.

Embiid can also step out, he took 4.1 threes a game last season and hit 30 percent, a respectable number for a big man but opponents would rather he shoot threes than own them on the block. Embiid has the handles to face guys up and some shooting touch from the midrange, but all of that mostly just sets up his nearly unstoppable power game.

Embiid remains the heart of Philly’s offense, and that takes skill.

Tobias Harris is an All-Star level wing (he just hasn’t gotten the votes, yet) who can be efficient creating for himself (1.22 points per possession with the Clippers last season, via Cleaning the Glass) who also is a good passer. In Los Angeles, Harris was both the ball handler on pick-and-rolls and could create in isolation, but with Butler and Simmons last season in Philly Harris often found himself in the role of a catch-and-shoot wing. Not this year, Harris will get the ball and opportunities. His sweet pull-up jumper is going to get Philly a lot of buckets.

Horford is versatile, skilled, and pretty good at everything. Richardson shot 35.7 percent from three last season (and will be used in a way that better suits his skill set this season, Miami asked a lot more of him). The bench of Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith, James Ennis, rookie Matisse Thybulle, and Kyle O’Quinn has potential — and size. And athleticism.

There’s an old basketball adage that says “tall and good beats small and good.” Philadelphia is the test to see if that rule still applies in an NBA where guards can bomb away from 28 feet and be in their comfort zone, where stretch fives are a thing.

Philadelphia is betting that size matters. And they may well be right.

Al Horford wants to win a championship.

One way or another, he determined that wouldn’t happen in Boston.

Kyrie Irving was the lynchpin, both central to the Celtics’ terrible chemistry last season but also a highly talented player whose departure lowered their ceiling.

After Irving left for the Nets, Horford signed with the 76ers.

Horford, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

“And then I’m looking at my career and myself and the years that I have left. There were certain things that we wanted to accomplish as a team and things that we needed to make that happen. We got all those pieces last year, but it didn’t happen for us, and moving forward I didn’t know if it was going to be a two-year wait or whatever it was going to be. It was that and the financial reasons. When we started with the team trying to come up with things and we couldn’t agree on certain numbers, that’s when I decided, you know what, I’m going to have to open my free agency. I believe not only that I am worth a certain amount of money, but also I want to be in a position that I have a really good opportunity to win now. You know, my window is now. That’s how I feel.”

“I just think that if Kyrie would have stayed, I don’t know if it would have worked. There would have had to be some major changes as far as players, because it was just clear that the group that we had just wasn’t going to be able to coexist.”

I appreciate Horford acknowledging the money factored. So many players deny that. It almost always matters, but it has become uncouth to say. The 76ers guaranteed him $97 million with an additional $5 million if he makes the NBA Finals in the next three years and another $7 million if he wins a championship in that span.

Boston can still have a bright future with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But those forwards are young. As Horford said, it could take a couple years for the Celtics to fully ramp up. At 33, Horford doesn’t have that kind of time.

Remember, Boston couldn’t have re-signed Horford and acquired Kemba Walker without other major moves. The cap space vacated by Horford was essential to landing Walker. If Horford had re-signed, he would’ve returned to a team far different than the current Celtics.

As for a scenario where Irving stayed, I disagree with Horford that it couldn’t have worked. It probably wouldn’t have worked. But couldn’t have? That’s too strong.  The people involved could have overcome their differences.

Of course, that would have been even more difficult with so many of those players viewing chemistry problems as inevitable. After last year’s trying season, it seems most – if not all – Celtics had given up on trying to get along.

So, the star free agents left, and everyone appears happier for the change in environments.