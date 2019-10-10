Kyrie Irving leaves Nets-Lakers early after hit to the face (VIDEO)

SHANGHAI (AP) Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving left the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers about one minute after tip-off after taking a hit to the face.
Irving was attempting to play through a facial fracture, an injury that occurred in a pickup game last month. He was wearing a clear mask in an effort to protect his face, but appeared to bump into Lakers guard Rajon Rondo while playing defense just 1:06 into the contest.
Irving’s face made contact with Rondo’s upper arm. The Nets guard immediately winced in pain, took the mask off and motioned to the bench that he needed a substitute.
The Nets said Irving would not return to the game.
The fiasco over Daryl Morey’s tweet is not yet over, but it looks like both sides may be trying to de-escalate things. On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers went ahead with a game scheduled in China despite officials taking down lots of NBA-related iconography.
We don’t know how long this tension will go on between the two sides, but according to a new report from The New York Times, government bureaucrats in China are trying to “tamp down” the situation among their own populace.
Via The New York Times:
Now, the Chinese government appears to be reassessing its campaign against the N.B.A. and dialing down the clamor. The government is already in a bruising trade war with the United States, and a backlash against China could hurt its image in the sporting world ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics near Beijing. The dispute with the N.B.A. was also quickly politicizing an audience of sports fans who would not normally focus on issues like the protests in Hong Kong.
Editors at state news outlets have told reporters to avoid emphasizing the N.B.A. issue for fear that it might become overheated, according to interviews with three journalists on Thursday.
…
And even the highly nationalistic Global Times tabloid stopped pushing populist indignation over the tweet.
“I think this issue will gradually de-escalate — Global Times will not push to keep it hot,” Hu Xijin, the newspaper’s top editor, wrote in an electronic response to a request for comment. “I also hope the American side won’t make any moves to escalate it.”
Will this uproar over Hong Kong and human rights violations in China fade with time? It’s hard to say, especially in an era where because of social media, people have often stuck longer to causes once learning more about them. That’s to say nothing of the more socially-progressive fan base of the NBA.
The NBA season is almost upon us, and the goodwill trip to the communist country didn’t go very well. Regular season games start at the end of the month, and it’s anyone’s guess if we will still be talking about China by then.
The league does not hand out official numbers on this, but it is believed that income from China accounts for at least 10 percent of the net revenue flowing into the NBA (and that percentage is growing fast). A growing number of Chinese companies have lined up to do business with the NBA, a league and sport popular with youth in China.
Until the firestorm caused by Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey’s Tweet about Chinese protestors.
Since then 11 Chinese companies who partner with the NBA — including shoe company Anta as well as Ctrip.com, Changhong, Meiling, Dicos, EHi Car Rental, Master Kong, and WuZun among others — have suspended working with the NBA.
That could impact the NBA’s bottom line, something Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports Tweeted about.
Any cap hit from this could impact teams in free agency next summer (even with what will be a down market).
With the Lakers and Nets playing their games in China this week, most observers expect this controversy to slowly die down. Business will return to normal because it’s good for both sides.
But teams are going to be ready, just in case.
We are 129 days from the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest in Chicago. It’s a long way off.
Which is why Zion Williamson said he isn’t deciding right now if he is going to participate.
Here is what Eric Woodyard of ESPN is reporting:
Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson tells ESPN he’s a “game-time” decision on committing to the dunk contest. “I don’t know yet, if I’m being honest, depends on where I’m at,” he said.
Hard to blame him for waiting. Between certainly being invited to play in the Rising Stars game on Friday and a host of other events Jordan Brand and other sponsors will push him to do throughout All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Zion is going to have a lot on his plate. Plus, by that point the Pelicans will have played 55 games, Williamson may have hit the “rookie wall” — having played more games already than he ever had in a season before — and decide to back off the physical demands.
Sure, all that could happen.
Zion not going to miss the chance to dunk in Jordan’s house and build up his legend.
Russell Westbrook and James Harden are going to both start for the Rockets this season, and they will both close games. Obviously.
How much time they play together in between has been a topic of discussion. The two ball-dominant, isolation-heavy players are not a natural fit together, so how much is coach Mike D’Antoni going to stagger them so they can both get touches and dominate for stretches.
At least some, D’Antoni himself said in Japan this week, where the Rockets are playing exhibition games. Via Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.
Last season the Rockets were +7.1 points per 100 possessions when Harden and Eric Gordon were on the court together (although there is a lot of noise in that number).
D’Antoni’s idea makes sense, keeping two shot creators and scorers on the court almost all the time. Teams will struggle to defend that. Gordon also knows how to play in the halfcourt with Harden and can be part of a more uptempo offense with Westbrook at the helm.
This also is going to be a season-long process, Houston figuring out its rotations with a fairly shallow bench. They also will need to find a way to get both of those players some load management games during the season — neither wants them, but we’ve also seen Harden wear down and seemingly hit a wall in the playoffs, while Westbrook has battled some injury concerns. Both need to be healthy for the Rockets to have a chance.
D’Antoni also is going to have to find a way to get this team to defend at a high level with Harden and Westbrook both on the court. That will be a puzzle they have 82 games to figure out.