Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points, 7 rebounds in return to NBA court

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
The last time Kristaps Porzingis was on an NBA court, it was Feb. 6, 2018, eighteen months ago. Since then he has gone through rehab for a torn ACL and gone from savior of the Knicks to being traded to the Mavericks.

Porzingis was finally back on the court Wednesday.

It’s just preseason, but Porzingis finished with 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting, 2-of-7 from three, and seven rebounds. His high-release shot looked smooth, even if he was a bit rusty at points overall.

It was a good start for the unicorn.

Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 21 points, but the Pistons won the game 124-117 behind a balanced attack led by Luke Kennard‘s 19 points.

Dallas has bet big on Porzingis getting healthy and meshing with Doncic, forming the cornerstone of a contender in a few years. One preseason game certainly isn’t going to say whether that was a good bet, but it’s a first step — and a smooth one at that.

Protesters show support for Hong Kong at Wizards game

Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 11:39 PM EDT
Protesters handed out T-shirts and held up signs in support of Hong Kong on Wednesday night when the Washington Wizards hosted a team from the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Wizards beat the Guangzhou Long-Lions 137-98 in a game that included more than a half-dozen protests inside Capital One Arena over the NBA’s ongoing rift with the Chinese government.

Protesters handed out “Free Hong Kong” T-shirts on the street outside the arena before the exhibition game. The protesters, who said they were from Freedom House, held up signs reading, “Shame the NBA,” “South Park was right” and “Memo to the NBA: Principles over profit! No censorship! USA loves Hong Kong.”

The problems between the NBA and China began after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

The NBA has not apologized for Morey’s remarks.

A Freedom House spokeswoman said some members were planning to protest inside during the game. A spokeswoman for Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation said the group was planning to hand out T-shirts inside the arena during the game in various sections close to the court.

Inside the arena, there were a handful of disruptions in the crowd.

After the playing of the Chinese national anthem, one fan shouted, “Freedom of expression! Freedom of speech! Free Hong Kong!” Another fan shouted for a free Hong Kong from the second level during the second quarter.

Minutes later, security approached one fan holding up a “Free Tibet” sign and another holding the Tibet flag. Security tried to take the sign, and the fan refused to give it up. Security then followed them from their seats and out of the lower bowl.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said that he heard one protester at the end of the Chinese national anthem.

“Other than that, I didn’t hear it,” Brooks said. “I was focused on the game.”

Brooks said he didn’t hear any of his players talk about the protests and he never mentioned it to his players.

A Wizards spokesman said in a statement: “The building security staff removed signs tonight in accordance with Capital One Arena’s long-standing signs, banners, posters and flag policy. No fans were asked to leave the game.”

CJ Harris had 25 points in the loss for the Chinese team, which lost in Philadelphia a night earlier.

Report: ‘Important voice’ on Warriors urges GM to keep unguaranteed Marquese Chriss

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT
By acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade, the Warriors hard-capped themselves for the rest of the season. That’s why Golden State signing Marquese Chriss to an unguaranteed contract seemingly carried little significance. For Chriss to make the regular-season roster, the Warriors would have to trade someone with a guaranteed salary or waive Alfonzo McKinnie, who might start at small forward.

But Chriss has drawn a backing.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

Not long after the Warriors’ first preseason game, there was a meeting somewhere in the bowels of Chase Center. It wasn’t a meeting, sources said, as much as it was a petition, a reiteration, an emphasis, to Warriors general manager Bob Myers. The request was simple in scope. Yet, it was also profound, considering it included an important voice in the locker room, considering it was about a player many have given up on.

The request? Get Marquese Chriss on this team.

Thompson doesn’t name that “important voice in the locker room,” but quotes Draymond Green:

“I think he’s been great all training camp,” Draymond Green said. “He’s been on a couple teams, and everybody has kind of written him off. But he’s been amazing in camp, and to me it looked like he’s figuring it out and he’s turning a corner.”

Green – who has touted his salary-cap savviness – should realize how difficult it’d be to keep Chriss.

Maybe another team would take No. 39 pick Alen Smailagic or No. 41 pick Eric Paschall off Golden State’s hands. But teams rarely throw away second-rounders so quickly.

Chriss was also available at the unguaranteed minimum for a reason. The No. 8 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, he has some raw tools. But he has been so undisciplined with the Suns, Rockets and Cavaliers.

In the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Lakers, Chriss had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes. That’s not enough to make much judgment, especially considering the far longer track record of dismal regular-season production. Perhaps, the 22-year-old Chriss has shown more signs of progress behind the scenes.

I still doubt Chriss makes the regular-season roster. If he doesn’t, we’ll see how that goes over with the “important voice in the locker room.”

If Chriss does make it, Golden State faces another interesting roster move to clear room.

Report: Dwight Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if next option was him posting up

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
Dwight Howard‘s teams have repeatedly celebrated his departure.

Why?

John Hollinger of The Athletic:

Multiple sources indicated that in at least one recent stop, Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if he knew the next option was a post up for him.

To be fair to Howard, he’s an easy target. People look for reasons to ridicule him.

How many times did Howard connect on a screen when the next option would’ve been a post up? How many times did he whiff on a screen when it wasn’t followed by a post up? I wouldn’t be surprised if selective memory influenced this assessment.

This is the type of story people like to spread about Howard… in part because it sounds exactly something he’d do.

Now with the Lakers, Howard said he’ll be on his best behavior. That means not doing things like this.

Report: All indications Lakers and Nets will play preseason game in China as scheduled

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
The latest big test of the NBA-China relationship in the aftermath of Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters: Will the Lakers and Nets play their preseason game in Beijing on Thursday as scheduled?

Preliminary events were canceled. Media availability was postponed. Advertisements were taken down.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Considering the Lakers an Nets haven’t returned to the United States, it appears the NBA wants these games to occur. The league wants to quash tension, not retaliate.

How does China – its government, its basketball federation, its people – feel? We’ll learn more as we see how everyone handles Thursday’s game.

Merely playing it would be a large step toward equilibrium.