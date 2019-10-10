Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a dunk clinic against Utah Wednesday (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Two-time Defensive Play of the Year Rudy Gobert was in street clothes, getting some rest, when Milwaukee came to Utah on Wednesday night. That meant veteran Ed Davis was now the starting center for the Jazz.

Davis isn’t quite the paint protector Gobert is.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took advantage and was dunking everything.

Antetokounmpo had 22 points and the Bucks won going away, not that it matters much in preseason. It’s just fun to watch the Greek Freak put on a show.

NBA plays preseason game in China without typical media availability, reportedly at behest of Chinese government

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 10, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving left the game with a facial injury. LeBron James scored 20 points. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 114-111.

But you won’t hear directly from any of them about it from Shanghai.

In response to the NBA defending Daryl Morey’s freedom of speech, Chinese officials took it away from the Lakers and Nets.

All of the usual media sessions surrounding the Lakers-Nets preseason game in Shanghai on Thursday — including a scheduled news conference from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and postgame news conferences with the teams — were canceled. It’s the latest salvo in the rift between the league and China stemming from a since-deleted tweet posted last week by Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets.

“There will be no media availabilities for tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers,” the NBA said in a statement Thursday, released a few hours before the game.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The stipulation, sources said, was at the behest of the Chinese government, which also had a hand in canceling two NBA Cares events, an NBA 2K League logo unveiling and a fan appreciation event in the days leading up to the game, causing many to question if the Lakers and Nets would make the lengthy trek and never even get a chance to face one another.

The game was held as scheduled, with Lakers forward James and Irving getting loud ovations when they were introduced as starters. But neither national anthem was played before the game, and no players addressed the crowd before tip-off in a departure from tradition before such international games. Fans arriving at the arena to watch — many of them donning NBA jerseys — were handed small Chinese flags to carry with them inside, and at least one person carried a sign critical of Silver.

“I understand that there are consequences from that exercise of, in essence, his freedom of speech,” Silver said at a news conference in Tokyo earlier this week. “We will have to live with those consequences.”

And this move was one of those consequences.

Most seats were filled, and fans reacted as they would normally — oohs and aahs for good plays, applause for baskets, the loudest cheers coming whenever James touched the ball. Some fans may be upset with the NBA, but they still seem to have their favorite players.

“If we have to choose, we will choose to support our country,” said fan Ma Shipeng, who brought 900 flags to hand out to fellow fans. “We only like some particular basketball players, but we don’t like NBA anymore. I give away Chinese flags tonight, as I hope people to put the national interest in front of following NBA. I will continue to support James. But none of our Chinese people would accept what Morey and Silver said.”

Morey’s tweet expressed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and sparked fallout that has completely overshadowed the NBA’s annual trip to China — which typically takes on a celebratory tone.

Not this year. Most events in advance of the game, such as NBA Cares events to benefit educational causes and the Special Olympics, were called off, as was a “fan night” where Lakers and Nets players were to interact directly with some Chinese ticketholders. Signage in Shanghai to promote the game — huge photos of James, Anthony Davis, Irving and other players — was ripped down, and mentions of the game were scrubbed from the arena website.

All that comes as many Chinese corporations suspended their business ties to the NBA. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it was not going to show the Lakers-Nets games on Thursday or in Shenzhen on Saturday, and NBA broadcast partner Tencent also said it was changing its coverage plans for the league.

Silver said earlier this week that Rockets great Yao Ming, a Basketball Hall of Famer and now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association — which has also suspended its ties with Houston as part of the Morey tweet fallout — is angry as well.

“I’m not sure he quite accepts sort of how we are operating our business right now, and again, I accept that we have a difference of opinion,” Silver said. “I also think that as part of our core values, tolerance is one of those as well. I think tolerance for differing societies’ approaches, tolerance for differing points of view and the ability to listen. Certainly I don’t come here, either as the commissioner of the NBA or as an American, to tell others how they should run their governments.”

In the U.S., there was governmental reaction as well leading up to the game.

On Wednesday in Washington, a bipartisan group of lawmakers — including the rare alignment of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — sent a letter to Silver saying the NBA should show the “courage and integrity” to stand up to the Chinese government. They asked the NBA to, among other things, suspend activities in China until what they called the selective treatment against the Rockets ends.

“You have more power to take a stand than most of the Chinese government’s targets and should have the courage and integrity to use it,” the lawmakers told Silver.

The Rockets were extremely popular in China, largely because of Yao. But the team’s merchandise has been taken off e-commerce sites and out of stores selling NBA apparel in the country, murals featuring the team’s stars and logo were painted over and even the Chinese consulate office in Houston expressed major displeasure with Morey and the Rockets.

Morey has been silent on the matter since a tweet Sunday where he attempted to make some sort of amends with the Chinese.

“I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention,” he wrote Sunday. “My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Nets in Shenzhen also remains on as scheduled.

Watch Zion Williamson score 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
Zion Williamson‘s dunks draw the most attention.

But the No. 1 pick can do so much more.

Williamson threw down a couple dunks, sure. He also showed his face-up game – the ball-handling, mobility, touch and passing – while scoring 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the Pelicans’ preseason win over the Bulls last night.

The lingering question: New Orleans will be fun, but how good? The Pelicans’ 127-125 victory confirmed the fun part, but left questions about their team quality. New Orleans was largely outplayed with its starters – including Williamson (-18) – then rallied when teams went to reserves later. But maybe that’s just how the Pelicans will play this season. They are deep.

Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points, 7 rebounds in return to NBA court

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
The last time Kristaps Porzingis was on an NBA court, it was Feb. 6, 2018, eighteen months ago. Since then he has gone through rehab for a torn ACL and gone from savior of the Knicks to being traded to the Mavericks.

Porzingis was finally back on the court Wednesday.

It’s just preseason, but Porzingis finished with 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting, 2-of-7 from three, and seven rebounds. His high-release shot looked smooth, even if he was a bit rusty at points overall.

It was a good start for the unicorn.

Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 21 points, but the Pistons won the game 124-117 behind a balanced attack led by Luke Kennard‘s 19 points.

Dallas has bet big on Porzingis getting healthy and meshing with Doncic, forming the cornerstone of a contender in a few years. One preseason game certainly isn’t going to say whether that was a good bet, but it’s a first step — and a smooth one at that.

Protesters show support for Hong Kong at Wizards game

AP Photo/Nick Wass
Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 11:39 PM EDT
Protesters handed out T-shirts and held up signs in support of Hong Kong on Wednesday night when the Washington Wizards hosted a team from the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Wizards beat the Guangzhou Long-Lions 137-98 in a game that included more than a half-dozen protests inside Capital One Arena over the NBA’s ongoing rift with the Chinese government.

Protesters handed out “Free Hong Kong” T-shirts on the street outside the arena before the exhibition game. The protesters, who said they were from Freedom House, held up signs reading, “Shame the NBA,” “South Park was right” and “Memo to the NBA: Principles over profit! No censorship! USA loves Hong Kong.”

The problems between the NBA and China began after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

The NBA has not apologized for Morey’s remarks.

A Freedom House spokeswoman said some members were planning to protest inside during the game. A spokeswoman for Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation said the group was planning to hand out T-shirts inside the arena during the game in various sections close to the court.

Inside the arena, there were a handful of disruptions in the crowd.

After the playing of the Chinese national anthem, one fan shouted, “Freedom of expression! Freedom of speech! Free Hong Kong!” Another fan shouted for a free Hong Kong from the second level during the second quarter.

Minutes later, security approached one fan holding up a “Free Tibet” sign and another holding the Tibet flag. Security tried to take the sign, and the fan refused to give it up. Security then followed them from their seats and out of the lower bowl.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said that he heard one protester at the end of the Chinese national anthem.

“Other than that, I didn’t hear it,” Brooks said. “I was focused on the game.”

Brooks said he didn’t hear any of his players talk about the protests and he never mentioned it to his players.

A Wizards spokesman said in a statement: “The building security staff removed signs tonight in accordance with Capital One Arena’s long-standing signs, banners, posters and flag policy. No fans were asked to leave the game.”

CJ Harris had 25 points in the loss for the Chinese team, which lost in Philadelphia a night earlier.