Sterling Brown’s attorney asks judge to reject $400,000 settlement offer

Oct 9, 2019
It’s not about the money. It’s about admitting guilt and apologizing.

That’s the position of Sterling Brown and his attorney. The City of Milwaukee has offered a $400,000 settlement offer to the Milwaukee Bucks guard for an incident last January where Brown was tased over a late-night parking violation. However, the settlement came without an admission of guilt. Brown, through his attorney, has asked a federal judge to reject that settlement offer.

Here’s what Brown’s attorney told Marc Spears of ESPN:

“Mr. Brown deserves more than a mere apology,” his lawyer, Mark Thomsen, told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “He, as any human being, citizen of the USA, is entitled to an express vindication that his constitutional rights have been violated. He is entitled to no less.”

Most people who might have gone through what Brown did would not be in a financial position to turn down $400,000. Brown can and is fighting for what he believes to be right.

This all stems from an incident last January where Brown was thrown to the ground and tased over a late-night parking violation outside a Walgreens store, a situation where six police cars were called. You can see the body cam video above, but Brown shows no signs of resistance, nor was he ever charged in this situation. Brown filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department over the incident, the city’s mayor apologized for it, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission asked for a full review of, and the Milwaukee City Attorney filed papers in court saying the officers did nothing wrong, while the Bucks organization responded with support for Brown as did the team’s players. Eventually, one of the officers was fired.

Recently the Milwaukee City Council approved the $400,000 settlement offer, but it appears that will not be the end of this story. Not without an admission of guilt.

Bown is about to start his third season as a backup guard for the Bucks. Last season he averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds a night in 58 games.

NBA postpones Nets, Lakers media sessions in Shanghai; games remain in question

Oct 9, 2019
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The NBA has postponed Wednesday’s scheduled media sessions in Shanghai for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, and it remains unclear if the teams will play in China this week as scheduled.

The teams were practicing in Shanghai on Wednesday, where at least two other NBA events in advance of the start of the China games were called off as part of the ongoing rift that started after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, today’s media availability has been postponed,” the league said.

An NBA Cares event that was to benefit Special Olympics was called off, as was a “fan night” celebration which was to be highlighted by the league announcing plans to refurbish some outdoor courts in Shanghai. And workers in multiple spots around the city were tearing down large outdoor promotional advertisements for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game.

The teams are also supposed to play Saturday in Shenzhen.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has joined the list of companies that have suspended — for now, at least — ties with the NBA, and that only adds to the uncertainty over whether the China games will be played. Vivo was a presenting sponsor of the Lakers-Nets games, and on Wednesday there was no reference to the game in Shanghai on the list of upcoming events scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Arena. Other firms such as apparel company Li-Ning announced similar moves earlier this week, as the rift was just beginning.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday in Tokyo that he supports Morey’s right to free speech. Several Chinese companies have suspended their partnership with the NBA in recent days, and Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it will not broadcast the Lakers-Nets games.

“I’m sympathetic to our interests here and to our partners who are upset,” Silver said. “I don’t think it’s inconsistent on one hand to be sympathetic to them and at the same time stand by our principles.”

Silver was arriving in Shanghai on Wednesday. All around China, stores that sell NBA merchandise were removing Rockets-related apparel from shelves and many murals featuring the Rockets — even ones with Yao Ming, the Chinese great who played for Houston during his NBA career — were being painted over.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich spoke out Tuesday in Miami in support of how Silver is handling the situation.

“And it wasn’t easy for him to say,” Popovich said. “He said that in an environment fraught with possible economic peril. But he sided with the principles that we all hold dearly, or most of us did until the last three years. So I’m thrilled with what he said.”

Other NBA coaches have not been so willing to discuss the situation. Philadelphia’s Brett Brown said he did not wish to get into specifics of the China-NBA rift, though said he has been to that country many times and is always blown away by how popular the game is there.

“Just massive amounts of basketball courts and you’re looking out and there’s no available court,” Brown said. “It’s just people playing on a court. I took a (lower-level) Australian team to China and the story comes there was 400 million viewers watching not the true national team. You’re just reminded of the popularity of the sport.”

The NBA is not the first major corporation to deal with criticism from China over political differences. Mercedes-Benz, Delta Air Lines, hotel operator Marriott, fashion brand Zara and others also have found themselves in conflicts with China in recent years.

Morey’s tweet was deleted, and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said Morey does not speak for the organization. Joe Tsai, who recently completed his purchase of the Nets and is a co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has said the damage to the NBA’s relationship with China “will take a long time to repair.”

Here’s the story of when LeBron James tried to gift his No. 23 to Anthony Davis

Oct 9, 2019
Anthony Davis will wear No. 3 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season after it was revealed that LeBron James would not be able to switch digits with him. James wanted to give Davis his No. 23 as a gift once the big man was traded to the City of Angels, but for business reasons it was a bit too late.

Meanwhile, the story about how James originally gifted Davis his number, and if it’s any indication of the relationship between these two players, it could mean good things on the court.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“It was the end of the dinner,” Davis says. “He pulled out a card. He was like, ‘My wife wanted me to give you this.’ I was like, ‘Why is Savannah giving me a card?'”

Davis tore open the envelope and began to read the inscription.

“‘Welcome to L.A.’ such and such and such, ‘bro,'” Davis says, remembering the note. “I stopped reading. I said, ‘Wait, Savannah doesn’t even call me ‘bro.'”

He scanned to the bottom of the card for the signature: King James #6.

“Then he pulls the jersey out.”

From inside the to-go bag the waiter had brought over, James whipped out a gold Lakers jersey with No. 23 stitched in purple numerals.

“He was like, ‘This is yours.'”

Davis figured the gift to be one of James’ own jerseys. That was until he turned the jersey around: Across the shoulders, stitched just above the No. 23, was the name “Davis.”

“He was like, ‘I know you wanted 23,'” says Davis, who wore the number at both the University of Kentucky and all seven seasons in New Orleans. “For him to, in an instant, just say, ‘Here. Here’s 23. You can have it.’ … It was a cool moment.”

It seems like Davis and James will keep their respective numbers for now. Meanwhile, the real story is how this camaraderie will translate once the Lakers begin playing games. L.A.’s roster isn’t very good despite high hopes for their playoff success. They’re going to need James and Davis to display their offcourt connection at every opportunity.

Gregg Popovich praises Adam Silver’s response to China

Oct 8, 2019
MIAMI — Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s longest-tenured coach, lauded NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday for his stance supporting freedom of speech amid the ongoing rift with China.

Popovich, speaking before his San Antonio Spurs faced the Miami Heat in a preseason game, said he recognized that Silver is in a difficult situation following the Chinese dismay over a tweet posted last week by Houston general manager Daryl Morey that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

But he is thrilled with how Silver – who issued a statement earlier in the day from Tokyo and then held a news conference there to further affirm how the NBA believes in freedom of speech as a core value – is holding firm to Morey’s right to expression.

“And it wasn’t easy for him to say,” Popovich said. “He said that in an environment fraught with possible economic peril. But he sided with the principles that we all hold dearly, or most of us did until the last three years. So I’m thrilled with what he said.”

Popovich is one of the NBA’s most outspoken coaches, never shy to offer opinion on political matters – he is a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump – or social causes. Many NBA coaches have remained largely mum on the current situation with China. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni refused to answer questions on the topic after his team’s game in Tokyo on Tuesday, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he wanted to educate himself on the situation before speaking out, and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers didn’t go too deeply into specifics when asked his opinion.

“That’s what this country is about: freedom of speech,” Rivers told reporters at Clippers practice Tuesday. “And we should always have freedom of speech. But … freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequences.”

Other coaches have said they are simply too busy getting ready for the season to fully dive into the topic.

“Training camp’s a pretty immersive time for us to get into game film and training, etc.,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “I have a lot of faith in the leadership of the NBA that they know what they’re doing to take care of these matters.”

But Popovich spoke at length about Silver’s remarks. He compared their significance to two other moments that he finds significant from Silver’s career – how the NBA banned former Clippers owner Donald Sterling over racist comments, and how the league has been a leader in supporting the LGBTQ community.

“Adam is a very progressive leader,” Popovich said. “We all remember how he handled the situation with the former owner of the Clippers, which made everybody proud because it was the right thing to do. A couple years ago – I can’t remember, time goes by quickly, two, three, four years ago – I was walking the streets of New York City during the Gay Pride parade and I turned around and here comes a float and Adam’s standing on the float with a big sign in support of LGBTQ and I felt great again, just like I did with the Clipper deal.

“And then we come out strongly for freedom of speech. I felt great again.”

Watch Ben Simmons hit his first ever NBA 3-pointer (VIDEO)

Oct 8, 2019
4 Comments

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has taken a total of 19 NBA 3-pointers during the course of his career. Per NBA.com, Simmons has combined to shoot fewer than 20 shots from beyond the arc in all of his preseason, regular season, and postseason appearances thus far.

But now Simmons is a career 1-of-20 from three.

During Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions, Simmons ended the first half by giving the fans exactly what they want — a 3-pointer, the first of his career.

It was an ecstatic moment for Sixers fans waiting for Simmons to finally make the leap and become some kind of shooting threat outside of the painted area. Philadelphia really needs Simmons to come into his own and at least develop a jumper at the free-throw line if they want their offense to have some kind of spacing in the absence of JJ Redick.

Is this the first of many Simmons threes to come? Better cross your fingers.