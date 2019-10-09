Sterling Brown’s attorney asks judge to reject $400,000 settlement offer

It’s not about the money. It’s about admitting guilt and apologizing.
That’s the position of Sterling Brown and his attorney. The City of Milwaukee has offered a $400,000 settlement offer to the Milwaukee Bucks guard for an incident last January where Brown was tased over a late-night parking violation. However, the settlement came without an admission of guilt. Brown, through his attorney, has asked a federal judge to reject that settlement offer.
Here’s what Brown’s attorney told Marc Spears of ESPN:
“Mr. Brown deserves more than a mere apology,” his lawyer, Mark Thomsen, told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “He, as any human being, citizen of the USA, is entitled to an express vindication that his constitutional rights have been violated. He is entitled to no less.”
Most people who might have gone through what Brown did would not be in a financial position to turn down $400,000. Brown can and is fighting for what he believes to be right.
This all stems from an incident last January where Brown was thrown to the ground and tased over a late-night parking violation outside a Walgreens store, a situation where six police cars were called. You can see the body cam video above, but Brown shows no signs of resistance, nor was he ever charged in this situation. Brown filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department over the incident, the city’s mayor apologized for it, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission asked for a full review of, and the Milwaukee City Attorney filed papers in court saying the officers did nothing wrong, while the Bucks organization responded with support for Brown as did the team’s players. Eventually, one of the officers was fired.
Recently the Milwaukee City Council approved the $400,000 settlement offer, but it appears that will not be the end of this story. Not without an admission of guilt.
Bown is about to start his third season as a backup guard for the Bucks. Last season he averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds a night in 58 games.