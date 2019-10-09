Report: All indications Lakers and Nets will play preseason game in China as scheduled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest big test of the NBA-China relationship in the aftermath of Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters: Will the Lakers and Nets play their preseason game in Beijing on Thursday as scheduled?

Preliminary events were canceled. Media availability was postponed. Advertisements were taken down.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

As of now, all indications are that the Lakers/Nets game in China on Thursday will go on as scheduled, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2019

Considering the Lakers an Nets haven’t returned to the United States, it appears the NBA wants these games to occur. The league wants to quash tension, not retaliate.

How does China – its government, its basketball federation, its people – feel? We’ll learn more as we see how everyone handles Thursday’s game.

Merely playing it would be a large step toward equilibrium.