Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Report: All indications Lakers and Nets will play preseason game in China as scheduled

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

The latest big test of the NBA-China relationship in the aftermath of Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters: Will the Lakers and Nets play their preseason game in Beijing on Thursday as scheduled?

Preliminary events were canceled. Media availability was postponed. Advertisements were taken down.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Considering the Lakers an Nets haven’t returned to the United States, it appears the NBA wants these games to occur. The league wants to quash tension, not retaliate.

How does China – its government, its basketball federation, its people – feel? We’ll learn more as we see how everyone handles Thursday’s game.

Merely playing it would be a large step toward equilibrium.

Report: Dwight Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if next option was him posting up

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dwight Howard‘s teams have repeatedly celebrated his departure.

Why?

John Hollinger of The Athletic:

Multiple sources indicated that in at least one recent stop, Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if he knew the next option was a post up for him.

To be fair to Howard, he’s an easy target. People look for reasons to ridicule him.

How many times did Howard connect on a screen when the next option would’ve been a post up? How many times did he whiff on a screen when it wasn’t followed by a post up? I wouldn’t be surprised if selective memory influenced this assessment.

This is the type of story people like to spread about Howard… in part because it sounds exactly something he’d do.

Now with the Lakers, Howard said he’ll be on his best behavior. That means not doing things like this.

Donald Trump: Warriors coach Steve Kerr like ‘scared’ ‘little boy’ when asked about China-Hong Kong issue

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
8 Comments

The NBA is familiar with political speech. That’s how the league got into this China situation in the first place, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protestors seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms.

How do two of the NBA’s loudest political voices – particularly when it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump – feel about China, Hong Kong and American business?

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hadn’t read enough to comment. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich offered full-throated support of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who affirmed the league’s commitment to freedom expression while still trying to salvage the league’s business interest in China.

Trump:

I watched this guy Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy. He was so scared to be even answering the question. He couldn’t answer the question. He was shaking. “Oh, oh, I don’t know. I don’t know.” He didn’t know how to answer the question. And yet he’ll talk about the United States very badly. I watched Popovich sort of the same thing, but he didn’t look quite as scared, actually. But they talk badly about the United States. But when it talks about China, they don’t want to say anything bad. I thought it was pretty sad, actually.

I agree with Trump’s most broad criticism. Kerr is outspoken on political issues, but with one where his expressed sensibilities conflict with the NBA’s business interests, he remains quiet. It’s OK for Kerr to proceed that way, but it’s also OK to point out his sudden lack of candor. That said, if Kerr comments after reading up on the issue, he should get a pass. It’s not important he comments immediately before properly informed.

However, Trump is inaccurate to say Kerr an Popovich talk badly about the United States. They criticize aspects of the United States – a highly patriotic thing to do.

Trump’s hypocrisy is also unsettling. He reportedly promised Chinese President Xi Jinping to remain silent on Hong Kong protests while the U.S. and China held trade talks. Trump denied making that pledge, but he has also said minimal on the protests.

Jayson Tatum focusing on taking more efficient shots this season

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, Jayson Tatum was spending a growing amount of time in isolation sets and he was settling for long twos — 30.5 percent of his shots were from the midrange, and 16.9 were from 16 feet out to the arc. He shot 34.9 percent on those long twos, which means a lot of inefficient offense.

Like every holdover Celtic on the roster, they want to flush last season — the chemistry issues, the disappointing record — down the toilet and move on. Tatum wants to get back to being the guy who showed so much promise during the playoffs his rookie season, when he didn’t overthink things and just attacked the rim.

Tatum’s plan this season is to shoot threes and get to the rim, reducing the long twos, he told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Last year was kind of funky in all aspects,” Tatum said. “I understand that. I acknowledge that, and I’m just trying to be better this year.”

After holding signs supporting Hong Kong protesters, 76ers fans ejected from game (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
3 Comments

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters, who are seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms, ignited a geopolitical firestorm that is consuming the NBA. The NBA is now caught in a difficult situation – trying to balance its business interests in China with supporting values of free expression.

The league probably wishes the issue would just go away.

It won’t.

At last night’s exhibition between the 76ers and Guangzhou Loong-Lions (a Chinese Basketball Association team) in Philadelphia, two fans – Sam Wachs and his wife – held “FREE HONG KONG” and “FREE HK” signs.

NBC10:

“We were just sitting in our seats near the Chinese bench,” Wachs said.

As they were sitting, Wachs said security confiscated their signs. He then said they were kicked out of the game during the second quarter by security after they yelled, “Free Hong Kong.”

“We were saying, ‘Free Hong Kong,’’ Wachs told NBC10. “What’s wrong with that?”

In a statement on Wednesday, the team said Wells Fargo Center security staff made the decision to eject the couple “following multiple complaints from guests and verbal confrontations with others in attendance….”

The Wells Fargo Center, in its own statement to NBC10, said “After three separate warnings, the two individuals were escorted out of the arena without incident. The security team employed respectful and standard operating procedures.”

Those statements sound at least plausible. Maybe Wachs and his wife were being disruptive, by obstructing views with the sign or some other way.

I really hope they weren’t kicked out due to the content of their signs. Supporting the Hong Kong protesters is not obscene or inappropriate. Silencing that message means siding with the authoritarian Chinese government.

We should wait for more firsthand accounts of what happened before rushing to judgment. But the 76ers – who once blocked a national-anthem singer for wearing a “WE MATTER” shirt – don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt, either.