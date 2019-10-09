Miami rookie Tyler Herro has 18 points in preseason debut

His fellow rookies voted Tyler Herro the best shooter in this draft class. He showed some of that in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he could score on catch-and-shoot chances, pull-ups, step-backs, running off screens, and he can get out in transition as well. Herro also plays with swagger.

Herro showed all of that in his first preseason game, scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, hitting 2-of-5 from three, plus dishing three assists and even getting a block on Tuesday night. It’s just preseason, don’t read too much into one performance, but Herro showed some promise.

If you’re looking for a player to outperform their draft slot, picking the best shooter is a good way to go (Klay Thompson would be the patron saint of this idea). Herro was taken 13th out of Kentucky, and he’s already looking like a player who can space the floor and get a team buckets at the NBA level.

Put that next to Jimmy Butler for stretches and Herro could have an impressive rookie season in Miami. With Buttler and Herro (in the Buttler’s little brother role) Miami is going to have plenty of swagger this season.