Miami rookie Tyler Herro has 18 points in preseason debut

His fellow rookies votedTyler Herro the best shooter in this draft class. He showed some of that in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he could score on catch-and-shoot chances, pull-ups, step-backs, running off screens, and he can get out in transition as well. Herro also plays with swagger.
Herro showed all of that in his first preseason game, scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, hitting 2-of-5 from three, plus dishing three assists and even getting a block on Tuesday night. It’s just preseason, don’t read too much into one performance, but Herro showed some promise.
If you’re looking for a player to outperform their draft slot, picking the best shooter is a good way to go (Klay Thompson would be the patron saint of this idea). Herro was taken 13th out of Kentucky, and he’s already looking like a player who can space the floor and get a team buckets at the NBA level.
Put that next to Jimmy Butler for stretches and Herro could have an impressive rookie season in Miami. With Buttler and Herro (in the Buttler’s little brother role) Miami is going to have plenty of swagger this season.
Report: Dwight Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if next option was him posting up
Multiple sources indicated that in at least one recent stop, Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if he knew the next option was a post up for him.
To be fair to Howard, he’s an easy target. People look for reasons to ridicule him.
How many times did Howard connect on a screen when the next option would’ve been a post up? How many times did he whiff on a screen when it wasn’t followed by a post up? I wouldn’t be surprised if selective memory influenced this assessment.
This is the type of story people like to spread about Howard… in part because it sounds exactly something he’d do.
The latest big test of the NBA-China relationship in the aftermath of Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters: Will the Lakers and Nets play their preseason game in Beijing on Thursday as scheduled?
Preliminary events were canceled. Media availability was postponed. Advertisements were taken down.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
As of now, all indications are that the Lakers/Nets game in China on Thursday will go on as scheduled, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium.
The NBA is familiar with political speech. That’s how the league got into this China situation in the first place, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protestors seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms.
How do two of the NBA’s loudest political voices – particularly when it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump – feel about China, Hong Kong and American business?
I watched this guy Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy. He was so scared to be even answering the question. He couldn’t answer the question. He was shaking. “Oh, oh, I don’t know. I don’t know.” He didn’t know how to answer the question. And yet he’ll talk about the United States very badly. I watched Popovich sort of the same thing, but he didn’t look quite as scared, actually. But they talk badly about the United States. But when it talks about China, they don’t want to say anything bad. I thought it was pretty sad, actually.
I agree with Trump’s most broad criticism. Kerr is outspoken on political issues, but with one where his expressed sensibilities conflict with the NBA’s business interests, he remains quiet. It’s OK for Kerr to proceed that way, but it’s also OK to point out his sudden lack of candor. That said, if Kerr comments after reading up on the issue, he should get a pass. It’s not important he comments immediately before properly informed.
However, Trump is inaccurate to say Kerr an Popovich talk badly about the United States. They criticize aspects of the United States – a highly patriotic thing to do.
Trump’s hypocrisy is also unsettling. He reportedly promised Chinese President Xi Jinping to remain silent on Hong Kong protests while the U.S. and China held trade talks. Trump denied making that pledge, but he has also said minimal on the protests.
Jayson Tatum focusing on taking more efficient shots this season
Last season, Jayson Tatum was spending a growing amount of time in isolation sets and he was settling for long twos — 30.5 percent of his shots were from the midrange, and 16.9 were from 16 feet out to the arc. He shot 34.9 percent on those long twos, which means a lot of inefficient offense.
Like every holdover Celtic on the roster, they want to flush last season — the chemistry issues, the disappointing record — down the toilet and move on. Tatum wants to get back to being the guy who showed so much promise during the playoffs his rookie season, when he didn’t overthink things and just attacked the rim.