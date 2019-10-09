Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami rookie Tyler Herro has 18 points in preseason debut

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
3 Comments

His fellow rookies voted Tyler Herro the best shooter in this draft class. He showed some of that in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he could score on catch-and-shoot chances, pull-ups, step-backs, running off screens, and he can get out in transition as well. Herro also plays with swagger.

Herro showed all of that in his first preseason game, scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, hitting 2-of-5 from three, plus dishing three assists and even getting a block on Tuesday night. It’s just preseason, don’t read too much into one performance, but Herro showed some promise.

If you’re looking for a player to outperform their draft slot, picking the best shooter is a good way to go (Klay Thompson would be the patron saint of this idea). Herro was taken 13th out of Kentucky, and he’s already looking like a player who can space the floor and get a team buckets at the NBA level.

Put that next to Jimmy Butler for stretches and Herro could have an impressive rookie season in Miami. With Buttler and Herro (in the Buttler’s little brother role) Miami is going to have plenty of swagger this season.

Report: Dwight Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if next option was him posting up

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dwight Howard‘s teams have repeatedly celebrated his departure.

Why?

John Hollinger of The Athletic:

Multiple sources indicated that in at least one recent stop, Howard would intentionally whiff on screens if he knew the next option was a post up for him.

To be fair to Howard, he’s an easy target. People look for reasons to ridicule him.

How many times did Howard connect on a screen when the next option would’ve been a post up? How many times did he whiff on a screen when it wasn’t followed by a post up? I wouldn’t be surprised if selective memory influenced this assessment.

This is the type of story people like to spread about Howard… in part because it sounds exactly something he’d do.

Now with the Lakers, Howard said he’ll be on his best behavior. That means not doing things like this.

Report: All indications Lakers and Nets will play preseason game in China as scheduled

Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

The latest big test of the NBA-China relationship in the aftermath of Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters: Will the Lakers and Nets play their preseason game in Beijing on Thursday as scheduled?

Preliminary events were canceled. Media availability was postponed. Advertisements were taken down.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Considering the Lakers an Nets haven’t returned to the United States, it appears the NBA wants these games to occur. The league wants to quash tension, not retaliate.

How does China – its government, its basketball federation, its people – feel? We’ll learn more as we see how everyone handles Thursday’s game.

Merely playing it would be a large step toward equilibrium.

Donald Trump: Warriors coach Steve Kerr like ‘scared’ ‘little boy’ when asked about China-Hong Kong issue

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
8 Comments

The NBA is familiar with political speech. That’s how the league got into this China situation in the first place, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protestors seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms.

How do two of the NBA’s loudest political voices – particularly when it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump – feel about China, Hong Kong and American business?

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hadn’t read enough to comment. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich offered full-throated support of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who affirmed the league’s commitment to freedom expression while still trying to salvage the league’s business interest in China.

Trump:

I watched this guy Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy. He was so scared to be even answering the question. He couldn’t answer the question. He was shaking. “Oh, oh, I don’t know. I don’t know.” He didn’t know how to answer the question. And yet he’ll talk about the United States very badly. I watched Popovich sort of the same thing, but he didn’t look quite as scared, actually. But they talk badly about the United States. But when it talks about China, they don’t want to say anything bad. I thought it was pretty sad, actually.

I agree with Trump’s most broad criticism. Kerr is outspoken on political issues, but with one where his expressed sensibilities conflict with the NBA’s business interests, he remains quiet. It’s OK for Kerr to proceed that way, but it’s also OK to point out his sudden lack of candor. That said, if Kerr comments after reading up on the issue, he should get a pass. It’s not important he comments immediately before properly informed.

However, Trump is inaccurate to say Kerr an Popovich talk badly about the United States. They criticize aspects of the United States – a highly patriotic thing to do.

Trump’s hypocrisy is also unsettling. He reportedly promised Chinese President Xi Jinping to remain silent on Hong Kong protests while the U.S. and China held trade talks. Trump denied making that pledge, but he has also said minimal on the protests.

Jayson Tatum focusing on taking more efficient shots this season

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, Jayson Tatum was spending a growing amount of time in isolation sets and he was settling for long twos — 30.5 percent of his shots were from the midrange, and 16.9 were from 16 feet out to the arc. He shot 34.9 percent on those long twos, which means a lot of inefficient offense.

Like every holdover Celtic on the roster, they want to flush last season — the chemistry issues, the disappointing record — down the toilet and move on. Tatum wants to get back to being the guy who showed so much promise during the playoffs his rookie season, when he didn’t overthink things and just attacked the rim.

Tatum’s plan this season is to shoot threes and get to the rim, reducing the long twos, he told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Last year was kind of funky in all aspects,” Tatum said. “I understand that. I acknowledge that, and I’m just trying to be better this year.”