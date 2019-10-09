Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Love on Cleveland: “I do want to be here. I always have”

Oct 9, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
Kevin Love should be near the top of any “players likely to be traded this season” list.

As we move closer to Christmas and beyond, and the trade deadline looms, his name will be popping up in rumors from Portland to Miami. It’s because he is on a Cleveland team that is tearing down and rebuilding, so if they can get good picks and/or young players for Love, they will listen. Also, Love is still a high-quality stretch four in a league where a number of potential contenders need someone to fill that role. Someone is going to step up and chase him, even with three-years, $91.5 million on the books AFTER this season.

Love, for his part, doesn’t want to go anywhere.

Look at what he told Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“I do want to be here. I always have,” Love told cleveland.com in an exclusive one-on-one interview. “I say that knowing it’s the NBA and it’s a business. I think especially after seeing last year, the summer leading up to last year and this summer, the changeover is like unprecedented so you don’t know what is going to happen.

“If they decide to go completely young … and that could be the case, but it’s funny, my agent didn’t call me one time this summer to say, ‘Hey, you’re getting traded, there’s talks that this is happening.’ Of course, somehow it’s still out there and people are talking about, ‘Oh, Kevin would be great here or great there.’ I just keep it moving and try to do right by these guys because we have a good group.”

This is what nearly every player about to be traded says, but it doesn’t make it less true for Love. He likely wants to stay with this young Cavs team and be a leader. He’s also a veteran very good at tuning out the noise, the rumors are not going to slow him.

Those rumors will not stop. As time moves on and the additional years a team must take on gets shorter (plus he has a declining contract), other teams become more interested in Love. Plus, there’s the simple fact that before Christmas some teams in the deep and brutal West will realize they are stuck in the middle and will start looking at players who can help them break out — and there will be Love.

The concern is health. Love averaged 17 points and 10.9 rebounds a game, shooting 36 percent from three last season — but he played in just 22 games due to a toe injury that required surgery. Love has missed at least 22 games each of the previous three seasons. Love needs to stay on this court if he wants to be a leader for these young Cavaliers.

But if he stays on the court, the trade rumors will just grow louder.

Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 18 points in preseason debut

Mark Brown/Getty Images
Oct 9, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
His fellow rookies voted Tyler Herro the best shooter in this draft class. He showed some of that in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he could score on catch-and-shoot chances, pull-ups, step-backs, running off screens, and he can get out in transition as well. Herro also plays with swagger.

Herro showed all of that in his first preseason game, scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, hitting 2-of-5 from three, plus dishing three assists and even getting a block on Tuesday night. It’s just preseason, don’t read too much into one performance, but Herro showed some promise.

If you’re looking for a player to outperform their draft slot, picking the best shooter is a good way to go (Klay Thompson would be the patron saint of this idea). Herro was taken 13th out of Kentucky, and he’s already looking like a player who can space the floor and get a team buckets at the NBA level.

Put that next to Jimmy Butler for stretches and Herro could have an impressive rookie season in Miami. With Buttler and Herro (in the Buttler’s little brother role) Miami is going to have plenty of swagger this season.

Sterling Brown’s attorney asks judge to reject $400,000 settlement offer

Oct 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s not about the money. It’s about admitting guilt and apologizing.

That’s the position of Sterling Brown and his attorney. The City of Milwaukee has offered a $400,000 settlement offer to the Milwaukee Bucks guard for an incident last January where Brown was tased over a late-night parking violation. However, the settlement came without an admission of guilt. Brown, through his attorney, has asked a federal judge to reject that settlement offer.

Here’s what Brown’s attorney told Marc Spears of ESPN:

“Mr. Brown deserves more than a mere apology,” his lawyer, Mark Thomsen, told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “He, as any human being, citizen of the USA, is entitled to an express vindication that his constitutional rights have been violated. He is entitled to no less.”

Most people who might have gone through what Brown did would not be in a financial position to turn down $400,000. Brown can and is fighting for what he believes to be right.

This all stems from an incident last January where Brown was thrown to the ground and tased over a late-night parking violation outside a Walgreens store, a situation where six police cars were called. You can see the body cam video above, but Brown shows no signs of resistance, nor was he ever charged in this situation. Brown filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department over the incident, the city’s mayor apologized for it, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission asked for a full review of, and the Milwaukee City Attorney filed papers in court saying the officers did nothing wrong, while the Bucks organization responded with support for Brown as did the team’s players. Eventually, one of the officers was fired.

Recently the Milwaukee City Council approved the $400,000 settlement offer, but it appears that will not be the end of this story. Not without an admission of guilt.

Bown is about to start his third season as a backup guard for the Bucks. Last season he averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds a night in 58 games.

NBA postpones Nets, Lakers media sessions in Shanghai; games remain in question

Associated Press
Oct 9, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The NBA has postponed Wednesday’s scheduled media sessions in Shanghai for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, and it remains unclear if the teams will play in China this week as scheduled.

The teams were practicing in Shanghai on Wednesday, where at least two other NBA events in advance of the start of the China games were called off as part of the ongoing rift that started after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, today’s media availability has been postponed,” the league said.

An NBA Cares event that was to benefit Special Olympics was called off, as was a “fan night” celebration which was to be highlighted by the league announcing plans to refurbish some outdoor courts in Shanghai. And workers in multiple spots around the city were tearing down large outdoor promotional advertisements for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game.

The teams are also supposed to play Saturday in Shenzhen.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has joined the list of companies that have suspended — for now, at least — ties with the NBA, and that only adds to the uncertainty over whether the China games will be played. Vivo was a presenting sponsor of the Lakers-Nets games, and on Wednesday there was no reference to the game in Shanghai on the list of upcoming events scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Arena. Other firms such as apparel company Li-Ning announced similar moves earlier this week, as the rift was just beginning.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday in Tokyo that he supports Morey’s right to free speech. Several Chinese companies have suspended their partnership with the NBA in recent days, and Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it will not broadcast the Lakers-Nets games.

“I’m sympathetic to our interests here and to our partners who are upset,” Silver said. “I don’t think it’s inconsistent on one hand to be sympathetic to them and at the same time stand by our principles.”

Silver was arriving in Shanghai on Wednesday. All around China, stores that sell NBA merchandise were removing Rockets-related apparel from shelves and many murals featuring the Rockets — even ones with Yao Ming, the Chinese great who played for Houston during his NBA career — were being painted over.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich spoke out Tuesday in Miami in support of how Silver is handling the situation.

“And it wasn’t easy for him to say,” Popovich said. “He said that in an environment fraught with possible economic peril. But he sided with the principles that we all hold dearly, or most of us did until the last three years. So I’m thrilled with what he said.”

Other NBA coaches have not been so willing to discuss the situation. Philadelphia’s Brett Brown said he did not wish to get into specifics of the China-NBA rift, though said he has been to that country many times and is always blown away by how popular the game is there.

“Just massive amounts of basketball courts and you’re looking out and there’s no available court,” Brown said. “It’s just people playing on a court. I took a (lower-level) Australian team to China and the story comes there was 400 million viewers watching not the true national team. You’re just reminded of the popularity of the sport.”

The NBA is not the first major corporation to deal with criticism from China over political differences. Mercedes-Benz, Delta Air Lines, hotel operator Marriott, fashion brand Zara and others also have found themselves in conflicts with China in recent years.

Morey’s tweet was deleted, and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said Morey does not speak for the organization. Joe Tsai, who recently completed his purchase of the Nets and is a co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has said the damage to the NBA’s relationship with China “will take a long time to repair.”

Here’s the story of when LeBron James tried to gift his No. 23 to Anthony Davis

Getty
Oct 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Anthony Davis will wear No. 3 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season after it was revealed that LeBron James would not be able to switch digits with him. James wanted to give Davis his No. 23 as a gift once the big man was traded to the City of Angels, but for business reasons it was a bit too late.

Meanwhile, the story about how James originally gifted Davis his number, and if it’s any indication of the relationship between these two players, it could mean good things on the court.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“It was the end of the dinner,” Davis says. “He pulled out a card. He was like, ‘My wife wanted me to give you this.’ I was like, ‘Why is Savannah giving me a card?'”

Davis tore open the envelope and began to read the inscription.

“‘Welcome to L.A.’ such and such and such, ‘bro,'” Davis says, remembering the note. “I stopped reading. I said, ‘Wait, Savannah doesn’t even call me ‘bro.'”

He scanned to the bottom of the card for the signature: King James #6.

“Then he pulls the jersey out.”

From inside the to-go bag the waiter had brought over, James whipped out a gold Lakers jersey with No. 23 stitched in purple numerals.

“He was like, ‘This is yours.'”

Davis figured the gift to be one of James’ own jerseys. That was until he turned the jersey around: Across the shoulders, stitched just above the No. 23, was the name “Davis.”

“He was like, ‘I know you wanted 23,'” says Davis, who wore the number at both the University of Kentucky and all seven seasons in New Orleans. “For him to, in an instant, just say, ‘Here. Here’s 23. You can have it.’ … It was a cool moment.”

It seems like Davis and James will keep their respective numbers for now. Meanwhile, the real story is how this camaraderie will translate once the Lakers begin playing games. L.A.’s roster isn’t very good despite high hopes for their playoff success. They’re going to need James and Davis to display their offcourt connection at every opportunity.