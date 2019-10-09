Donald Trump: Warriors coach Steve Kerr like ‘scared’ ‘little boy’ when asked about China-Hong Kong issue

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
The NBA is familiar with political speech. That’s how the league got into this China situation in the first place, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protestors seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms.

How do two of the NBA’s loudest political voices – particularly when it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump – feel about China, Hong Kong and American business?

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hadn’t read enough to comment. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich offered full-throated support of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who affirmed the league’s commitment to freedom expression while still trying to salvage the league’s business interest in China.

Trump:

I watched this guy Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy. He was so scared to be even answering the question. He couldn’t answer the question. He was shaking. “Oh, oh, I don’t know. I don’t know.” He didn’t know how to answer the question. And yet he’ll talk about the United States very badly. I watched Popovich sort of the same thing, but he didn’t look quite as scared, actually. But they talk badly about the United States. But when it talks about China, they don’t want to say anything bad. I thought it was pretty sad, actually.

I agree with Trump’s most broad criticism. Kerr is outspoken on political issues, but with one where his expressed sensibilities conflict with the NBA’s business interests, he remains quiet. It’s OK for Kerr to proceed that way, but it’s also OK to point out his sudden lack of candor. That said, if Kerr comments after reading up on the issue, he should get a pass. It’s not important he comments immediately before properly informed.

However, Trump is inaccurate to say Kerr an Popovich talk badly about the United States. They criticize aspects of the United States – a highly patriotic thing to do.

Trump’s hypocrisy is also unsettling. He reportedly promised Chinese President Xi Jinping to remain silent on Hong Kong protests while the U.S. and China held trade talks. Trump denied making that pledge, but he has also said minimal on the protests.

Jayson Tatum focusing on taking more efficient shots this season

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Last season, Jayson Tatum was spending a growing amount of time in isolation sets and he was settling for long twos — 30.5 percent of his shots were from the midrange, and 16.9 were from 16 feet out to the arc. He shot 34.9 percent on those long twos, which means a lot of inefficient offense.

Like every holdover Celtic on the roster, they want to flush last season — the chemistry issues, the disappointing record — down the toilet and move on. Tatum wants to get back to being the guy who showed so much promise during the playoffs his rookie season, when he didn’t overthink things and just attacked the rim.

Tatum’s plan this season is to shoot threes and get to the rim, reducing the long twos, he told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Last year was kind of funky in all aspects,” Tatum said. “I understand that. I acknowledge that, and I’m just trying to be better this year.”

After holding signs supporting Hong Kong protesters, 76ers fans ejected from game (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters, who are seeking to maintain and expand their freedoms, ignited a geopolitical firestorm that is consuming the NBA. The NBA is now caught in a difficult situation – trying to balance its business interests in China with supporting values of free expression.

The league probably wishes the issue would just go away.

It won’t.

At last night’s exhibition between the 76ers and Guangzhou Loong-Lions (a Chinese Basketball Association team) in Philadelphia, two fans – Sam Wachs and his wife – held “FREE HONG KONG” and “FREE HK” signs.

NBC10:

“We were just sitting in our seats near the Chinese bench,” Wachs said.

As they were sitting, Wachs said security confiscated their signs. He then said they were kicked out of the game during the second quarter by security after they yelled, “Free Hong Kong.”

“We were saying, ‘Free Hong Kong,’’ Wachs told NBC10. “What’s wrong with that?”

In a statement on Wednesday, the team said Wells Fargo Center security staff made the decision to eject the couple “following multiple complaints from guests and verbal confrontations with others in attendance….”

The Wells Fargo Center, in its own statement to NBC10, said “After three separate warnings, the two individuals were escorted out of the arena without incident. The security team employed respectful and standard operating procedures.”

Those statements sound at least plausible. Maybe Wachs and his wife were being disruptive, by obstructing views with the sign or some other way.

I really hope they weren’t kicked out due to the content of their signs. Supporting the Hong Kong protesters is not obscene or inappropriate. Silencing that message means siding with the authoritarian Chinese government.

We should wait for more firsthand accounts of what happened before rushing to judgment. But the 76ers – who once blocked a national-anthem singer for wearing a “WE MATTER” shirt – don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt, either.

NBA players most likely to be traded this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
NBA teams had historically high roster churn this summer. With so many newcomers around the league, there are fewer than usual obvious in-season trade candidates entering the year. But a few still stand out:

Nene (Rockets)

The NBA nixed the Rockets’ plan to have Nene as a $10 million trade chip. But that might have made it even more likely they trade him.

The upside Nene’s contract provided would’ve been to add salary, which would’ve almost certainly pushed Houston into the luxury tax. Obviously, that was at least a consideration. Otherwise, why sign Nene to that deal? But it’s unclear just how good of a return Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta – notorious for dodging the tax – would’ve required to greenlight a trade.

Fertitta won’t have to worry about that now. With the NBA’s ruling, Nene counts $2,564,753 against the cap. His salary would nearly double if he plays 10 games, which therefore almost certainly won’t happen. He has become too-expensive dead weight on a team flirting with the luxury-tax line.

The Rockets attaching a sweetener to dump Nene is most likely. He could also be dealt as an expiring contract to facilitate something else. But one way or another, expect Houston to trade Nene before the luxury tax is assessed the final day of the regular season – which of course means trading Nene before the trade deadline.

Several other deep reserves (Rockets)

Of the five minimum-salary players who began last year with Houston and didn’t hold an implicit no-trade clause, three got traded during the season.

The Rockets have figured they can move players on full-season minimum salaries and replace them with players on the pro-rated minimum. It’s a clever way to meet the roster minimum all season and still get more breathing room under the luxury tax.

So, Tyson Chandler, Thabo Sefolosha, Ryan Anderson, Gary Clark and Isaiah Hartenstein all look like prime candidates to get traded this year. If any of Ben McLemore, Anthony Bennett, Jaron Blossomgame, Michael Frazier, Shamorie Ponds or Chris Clemons make the regular-season roster, add them to the list.

Jae Crowder (Grizzlies)

Andre Iguodala isn’t Memphis’ only veteran forward on an expiring contract who’d help a winner more than this rebuilding outfit. Crowder also fits the bill, and he’s more likely to get traded for a couple reasons:

1. Crower’s salary ($7,815,533) is far lower than Iguodala’s ($17,185,185). Interested teams will have a more difficult time matching salary for Iguodala. Acquiring Crowder is much more manageable.

2. Iguodala is a 15-year pro with supporters all around the league, First Vice President of the players’ union and former NBA Finals MVP. Crowder lacks those credentials. Iguodala has far more cache to command a buyout.

Iguodala is more likely to change teams this season, but it could be by trade or buyout. Crowder is more likely to change teams via trade.

Josh Jackson (Grizzlies)

Iguodala isn’t even the second-most-likely Grizzly to be traded. That’s Jackson, who’s so far from Memphis’ plans, he didn’t even report to training camp.

With his fourth-year option sure to be declined, Jackson will become a $7,059,480 expiring contract. That makes him useful in so many possible trade constructions. He could allow Memphis to acquire an undesirable long-term contract plus an asset. He could grease the wheels of a larger trade. Maybe another team even wants to take a flier on the 2017 No. 4 pick.

Between all the possibilities, it seems like a decent bet one comes to fruition.

Danilo Gallinari (Thunder)

Chris Paul has generated all the headlines, but in its star trades, Oklahoma City acquired two quality veterans to match salary. Gallinari, 31, is younger and maybe even better at this stage. His contract (one year, $22,615,559 remaining) is definitely more favorable than Paul’s (three years, $124,076,442 remaining)

Plenty of contending teams could use another talented forward like Gallinari – if he’s healthy. That’s the big catch. Gallinari thrived with the Clippers last year, but that was his healthiest season in years.

Paul, Dennis Schroder (two years, $31 million remaining) and Steven Adams (two years, $53,370,785 remaining) are also candidates to get moved. But there will probably be more urgency from the Thunder to get assets for Gallinari and more of a market for him.

A couple notes on prominent players not yet mentioned:

I predicted Bradley Beal will tire of the Wizards’ losing and leave Washington. It doesn’t have to happen this season. Though I wouldn’t rule out a trade before the deadline, Beal will like ride out the year in hopes of making an All-NBA team and gaining super-max eligibility. That might be his best ticket to staying, though paying Beal and John Wall the super-max would sure limit the Wizards.

The Warriors insist they didn’t acquire D'Angelo Russell just to trade him. I believe them. I also believe he’s a difficult fit with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, especially defensively. A Russell trade remains very much on the table. But if Golden State plans to give it an honest shot with Russell – and with Thompson sidelined most of the season – a Russell trade won’t necessarily happen before the deadline.

Report: Pistons, Andre Drummond “talking at a business level” about extension

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In what will be a down free agent market next summer, Andre Drummond could be one of the biggest names available.

Drummond has a $28.8 player option for next season but has all but said he plans to decline it and test the free agent market, where he expects a max contract. Pistons owner Tom Gores has said that keeping Drummond is one of his top priorities.

So what about an extension?

While it’s unlikely, the sides are talking, reports Vince Ellis at the Detroit Free Press.

Gores confirmed the two sides are “talking at a business level,” and two sources told the Free Press that the Pistons have told Drummond’s representatives the franchise would like to retain his services. This comes after multiple sources told the Free Press last month Drummond requested a contract extension at some point during the offseason.

Numbers have been exchanged, but it’s clear what he expects: He would like to sign the second maximum contract of his career.

It’s not going to happen, and it’s all about the money.

An extension would involve Drummond opting into next season at $28.8 million, then the Pistons can add as many as three years onto that, with the first year of the extension starting at $34.5 million. If Drummond opts out he could sign a five-year max extension with the Pistons for $190 million ($38 million a year average) or a four-year deal with another team for $140 million ($35 million a year average). Drummond told Ellis he believes he is a max player, and sounded like a player who wants to sign a max deal.

The question for the Pistons: Do they want to offer Drummond the max? Do they want to be locked into Drummond for years after Blake Griffin‘s contract ends?

Drummond is an All-Star level player who averaged 17.3 points per game last season at 53.3 percent shooting, plus is (arguably) the best rebounder in the NBA, averaging 15.6 per game (he was second in the NBA last season in overall percentage of available rebounds grabbed at 25.4 percent). He averaged a ridiculous 5.4 offensive rebounds a night. Plus, Drummond is a solid paint protector on defense.

However, Drummond does not space the floor and is a throwback — an effective one, but a throwback — as the NBA evolves to space and pace. Teams are hesitant to pay big money for centers right now, a position teams more and more believe they can fill nearly as well for far less money.

Is there a max market for Drummond next summer? This past summer Al Horford signed for four years, $109 million in Philly (Horford is older at 33). Nikola Vucevic re-signed in Orlando for four-years, $100 million, after a career season. Brook Lopez got four-years, $52 million to stay in Milwaukee. If those guys aren’t getting the max, and DeMarcus Cousins is settling a one-year deal for $3.5 million (granted, coming off multiple injuries), would Drummond? That might be a reason for him to consider an extension.

One way or another, Drummond is going to be playing a big role in next summer’s free agent market.