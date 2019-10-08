Kevin Durant warns Nets fans not to expect him back this season

“It takes a lot of time. Everyday process, man. It’s tough to dive into it every day. Two, three hours of just rehab just trying to get back strong. But no, nothing, no accelerated process. I’m just working like everybody else who ever tore their Achilles.”
Durant isn’t the only one to try to play down a return, Nets GM Sean Marks did as well. It makes sense not to get fans’ expectations up, better to say he would not be back and make a surprise return than the opposite.
If Durant made it back and was anything close to himself, the Nets go from interesting team to potential threat to the Bucks and Sixers at the top of the conference. But we’re not there yet
Kevin Durant: “The cool thing now is not the Knicks” with younger players
The New York Knicks are one of the iconic brands of the NBA. The Knicks are the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, Willis Reed coming out of the tunnel, Bernard King getting buckets, Walt Frazier, Patrick Ewing, Earl “the Pearl” Monroe, and so much more.
“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good,” Durant said … “I’ve seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks is not as cool as let’s say the Golden State Warriors, or even the Lakers or the Nets now.
“You know what I’m saying; the cool thing now is not the Knicks.”
Young athletes — much like your teenager at home — are often unaware of history, they know what they hear from other players and how a team has done in recent years. Neither of those are Knicks strong points.
There were expectations heading into last summer that the Knicks might land Durant and Kyrie Irving, but instead both went to Brooklyn. Durant said in the interview he didn’t really even seriously consider the Knicks.
Does all that make the Nets the cool new thing in New York? While Brooklyn’s ticket demand is up it still trails New York in overall demand right now, but will that change as the Nets are poised to be contenders (once Durant gets healthy after his Achilles tear), while the Knicks still have a lot of work to do on their rebuilding process?
New York will always be a Knicks town on some level (the way Los Angeles will always be a Lakers town), but the market is big enough for two teams. And if one of those teams is much better run and a contender, you can guess where the eyeballs will gravitate.
While playing for Pelicans, Kendrick Perkins sold Anthony Davis on LeBron James and Rich Paul
BACK IN 2015, NBA journeyman center Kendrick Perkins landed in New Orleans, where he would play one season alongside Davis on the Pelicans. On the road, the two would frequently break bread together, and their dinner conversations would often turn toward James, whom Perkins had played with on the AAU circuit as a teenager. They were also teammates in Cleveland during James’ second stint with the Cavs. During those dinners, Perkins would gush about the four-time MVP’s focus and preparation.
“I used to brag about Bron a lot with him,” Perkins says. “He really didn’t have to ask me [about James]. I was doing more of the talking.”
In the summer of 2018, when word got out that Davis could be looking for a new agent, it was Perkins who introduced Davis to Klutch Sports.
Of course, Davis signed with Rich Paul then requested a trade. Paul steered Davis to LeBron’s Lakers.
To be fair, Perkins isn’t solely responsible. The Pelicans repeatedly failed to build a winner around Davis. They also play in small-market New Orleans, which makes it more difficult to retain stars. Davis is responsible for his own choices.
Still, it’s easy to see Perkins planting a seed. And to think the Pelicans paid him to do so! Veteran mentorship is rarely what it’s cracked up to be. Everyone has their own interests, and those don’t always neatly align with their current team’s goals.
Though the Pelicans would’ve obviously preferred to keep Davis, they still got a haul from Los Angeles. Coupled with landing No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, New Orleans is in good shape.
Otherwise, this story would’ve stung even more.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown front and center for Celtics
This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.
They would have ranked even higher if we made the list a year earlier.
Tatum was coming off an inspiring first season, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. After showing promise in his first season, Brown took the next step and finished seventh in Most Improve Player voting. Both forwards played key roles in Boston’s historic run to the conference finals while Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were injured.
Then, last season happened.
The Celtics had terrible chemistry and flopped with a second-round loss. Kyrie Irving took the brunt of the blame and deserved plenty.
Now, Irving is gone, and Tatum and Brown get a fresh start. The forwards are still young and talented, and without Irving, key to unlocking the brightest possible future in Boston.
Tatum impressed with his decisiveness as a rookie. He launched open 3s when open, attacked the rim, drew fouls and defended hard. He lost some of that his second season, instead over-dribbling and forcing bad shots. Iso scoring is a valuable skill, but Tatum overly relied on it. If he can find a better balance between his approaches, the sky is the limit.
After a slow start, Brown improved throughout last season. He carried that momentum into the FIBA World Cup, where he often looked like Team USA’s best all-around player.
Whatever problems were their own fault last year, Tatum and Brown have an opportunity to scapegoat Irving. Retroactively, as we still try to deconstruct what happened to Boston last season, bounce-back years by Tatum and Brown would point to Irving as the culprit. That might be particular motivation for Brown, who stuck up for the young Celtics when Irving criticized them.
Will that help Brown or distract him? Even without Irving, Boston could still be prone to chemistry issues. Brown and Tatum, still trying to establish themselves in the league, still have incentives to play for themselves. The root of Ainge’s concern didn’t dissipate overnight. Though he should be much better for morale than Irving was, Walker needs plenty of touches. Gordon Hayward might also be ready for a bigger role – especially complicated because of his history with Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Plus, Hayward is another forward.
Boston should be good next season and good for a while. But Irving was supposed to put this team over the top. He’s a proven deep-playoff star and friends with Anthony Davis. That plan is out the window.
Tatum and Brown are the Celtics’ next hope. This season could go far in determining the viability of building a championship team around those two.
What a relief: Markelle Fultz shows progress in preseason
“Just being injured and not knowing what it is was probably one of the most stressful things,” Fultz said. “Then, finding out what my injury was probably the biggest relief I ever had.”
The alleviation of tension is palpable.
Fultz beamed in the locker room after the Magic’s preseason win over the Pistons last night, joking with teammates and flashing big smiles. He talked about his passion for playmaking and relished this dunk:
The Magic’s two preseason games have been a coming-out party for Fultz, who hadn’t played an NBA game since November. Though his TOS diagnosis soothed him, outsiders still didn’t know what to make of it. There was initially word Fultz would return in 3-6 weeks. Fultz’s agent said the guard would return that season. Instead, Fultz missed the rest of the season, about four months. The 76ers traded him to Orlando during that absence. Another long offseason invited more questions.
But Fultz is back on the court showing signs of life. He had another big dunk against the Spurs, and his confidence appears to be growing as he goes. Even just against Detroit, Fultz played with more verve as the game progressed:
The bigger-picture outlook is in the eye of the beholder.
Fultz no longer looks overwhelmed on the court. He’s 0-for-3 on 3-pointers, but at least he’s taking them. That’s encouraging progress.
Sans a reliable outside shot, Fultz has taken to probing inside the arc. He dislodges and twists by defenders. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Fultz gets to his spots. He looks for short, sometimes turnaround, jumpers just outside the paint or sometimes tries to get all the way to the rim. He also keeps his head up, taking advantage of the passing angles his size and bumping create.
“He can throw every pass,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said, “which not that many guys can.”
It’s an enjoyable style for someone who grew up watching a lot of And1 and misses the physicality of old-school basketball.
It’s not a style that lends itself to stardom.
Fultz was the top pick in large part because of his outside shooting. That’s a major missing piece of his game. Defenses will adjust in the regular season, let alone the postseason. Already, Fultz has eight turnovers in his 38 preseason minutes while dealing with tight spacing. Beyond those highlight slams, Fultz is also just 5-for-13 inside the arc. That won’t cut it.
This preseason, Fultz has yet to attempt a free throw – a prior bugaboo. That’ll be yet another test.
Fultz said he must manage his TOS the rest of his career – through strengthening, rehab, rest and massages. It’s too early to say what limitations he’ll face long-term. Maybe the Fultz we see now will resemble the player he’ll be the rest of his career. Maybe this is just the start until he rediscovers a full toolkit of skills.
He’ll get plenty of time to work on his game. The Magic exercised his $12,288,697 team option for 2020-21 more than a month before necessary, a move that looks justified two games into the preseason.
It’s far too soon to know how this story concludes, but after so many painful episodes, a happy ending is at least back on the table.
“I never doubted myself,” Fultz said. “I know the talent I had. I knew I had an injury. So, for me, all the outside noise of people talking, it never got to me, because I knew what I could do.”