Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown front and center for Celtics

By Dan FeldmanOct 8, 2019
Two Celtics landed on our list of the top 50 players in 5 years: Jayson Tatum (No. 12) and Jaylen Brown (No. 27).

They would have ranked even higher if we made the list a year earlier.

Tatum was coming off an inspiring first season, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. After showing promise in his first season, Brown took the next step and finished seventh in Most Improve Player voting. Both forwards played key roles in Boston’s historic run to the conference finals while Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were injured.

Then, last season happened.

The Celtics had terrible chemistry and flopped with a second-round loss. Kyrie Irving took the brunt of the blame and deserved plenty.

But Tatum and Brown both backslid. Though Irving’s clumsy leadership and selfish play might have factored, that doesn’t totally absolve the two forwards. When Celtics president Danny Ainge said some young players were too focused on becoming All-Stars rather than winning, Tatum and Brown were prime suspects.

Now, Irving is gone, and Tatum and Brown get a fresh start. The forwards are still young and talented, and without Irving, key to unlocking the brightest possible future in Boston.

Tatum impressed with his decisiveness as a rookie. He launched open 3s when open, attacked the rim, drew fouls and defended hard. He lost some of that his second season, instead over-dribbling and forcing bad shots. Iso scoring is a valuable skill, but Tatum overly relied on it. If he can find a better balance between his approaches, the sky is the limit.

After a slow start, Brown improved throughout last season. He carried that momentum into the FIBA World Cup, where he often looked like Team USA’s best all-around player.

Whatever problems were their own fault last year, Tatum and Brown have an opportunity to scapegoat Irving. Retroactively, as we still try to deconstruct what happened to Boston last season, bounce-back years by Tatum and Brown would point to Irving as the culprit. That might be particular motivation for Brown, who stuck up for the young Celtics when Irving criticized them.

Brown will also likely be playing for a new contract. He’s extension-eligible until the season starts and likely headed toward restricted free agency next summer.

Will that help Brown or distract him? Even without Irving, Boston could still be prone to chemistry issues. Brown and Tatum, still trying to establish themselves in the league, still have incentives to play for themselves. The root of Ainge’s concern didn’t dissipate overnight. Though he should be much better for morale than Irving was, Walker needs plenty of touches. Gordon Hayward might also be ready for a bigger role – especially complicated because of his history with Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Plus, Hayward is another forward.

Boston should be good next season and good for a while. But Irving was supposed to put this team over the top. He’s a proven deep-playoff star and friends with Anthony Davis. That plan is out the window.

Tatum and Brown are the Celtics’ next hope. This season could go far in determining the viability of building a championship team around those two.

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has taken a total of 19 NBA 3-pointers during the course of his career. Per NBA.com, Simmons has combined to shoot fewer than 20 shots from beyond the arc in all of his preseason, regular season, and postseason appearances thus far.

But now Simmons is a career 1-of-20 from three.

During Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions, Simmons ended the first half by giving the fans exactly what they want — a 3-pointer, the first of his career.

It was an ecstatic moment for Sixers fans waiting for Simmons to finally make the leap and become some kind of shooting threat outside of the painted area. Philadelphia really needs Simmons to come into his own and at least develop a jumper at the free-throw line if they want their offense to have some kind of spacing in the absence of JJ Redick.

Is this the first of many Simmons threes to come? Better cross your fingers.

The back-and-forth between the NBA and China over Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet has created an endless debate with no end in sight. It’s going to be a tough road ahead for Adam Silver and the NBA in that country, and now there are reports that there could be immediate consequences.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, there is a possibility that China could cancel hosting two NBA preseason games in light of their leadership’s anger over Morey’s tweet and Silver’s perceived support of the Rockets GM.

Via Marc Stein:

In discussions I’ve had over the past few days with a number of well-placed observers, who are familiar with both the Chinese landscape and N.B.A. dealings, there are growing fears that government officials will cancel the two games. Various sponsors, media outlets and the Chinese Basketball Association itself — led by the former Rockets great Yao Ming — have already vowed to have nothing to do with the Rockets for the foreseeable future.

Silver is scheduled to arrive in China on Wednesday to begin face-to-face damage control with some of the aggrieved entities. Among them is Yao himself; Silver has acknowledged that the Hall of Fame center is “extremely” angry.

“And I understand it,” Silver said.

This situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. Meanwhile, everyone’s trying to parse out what to make of it, with nothing clearer at the end of any discussion.

The future of the NBA in China is in great jeopardy. For now, we’ll just have to monitor the situation.

There has been a buzz around the NBA: Kevin Durant could be back for the end of the season and the playoffs. Durant works hard at his recovery, technology is always improving, and a not unreasonable timeline of nine months would be somewhere in March. So maybe…

Durant says not to expect it.

He did a live interview Tuesday on Hot 97 in New York and said he is working on rehab but not to expect him to return by the end of the season.

“It takes a lot of time. Everyday process, man. It’s tough to dive into it every day. Two, three hours of just rehab just trying to get back strong. But no, nothing, no accelerated process. I’m just working like everybody else who ever tore their Achilles.”

Durant isn’t the only one to try to play down a return, Nets GM Sean Marks did as well. It makes sense not to get fans’ expectations up, better to say he would not be back and make a surprise return than the opposite.

If Durant made it back and was anything close to himself, the Nets go from interesting team to potential threat to the Bucks and Sixers at the top of the conference. But we’re not there yet

The New York Knicks are one of the iconic brands of the NBA. The Knicks are the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, Willis Reed coming out of the tunnel, Bernard King getting buckets, Walt Frazier, Patrick Ewing, Earl “the Pearl” Monroe, and so much more.

But if you’re a 20-year-old player entering the NBA, what do you know of the Knicks? They have made the playoffs just three times in the last 15 years (making it out of the first round once), and the owner is a guy players do not speak highly of, one who has fans banned from the building.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant did a live interview Tuesday on Hot 97 in New York and had this to say about the Knicks.

“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good,” Durant said … “I’ve seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks is not as cool as let’s say the Golden State Warriors, or even the Lakers or the Nets now.

“You know what I’m saying; the cool thing now is not the Knicks.”

Young athletes — much like your teenager at home — are often unaware of history, they know what they hear from other players and how a team has done in recent years. Neither of those are Knicks strong points.

There were expectations heading into last summer that the Knicks might land Durant and Kyrie Irving, but instead both went to Brooklyn. Durant said in the interview he didn’t really even seriously consider the Knicks.

Does all that make the Nets the cool new thing in New York? While Brooklyn’s ticket demand is up it still trails New York in overall demand right now, but will that change as the Nets are poised to be contenders (once Durant gets healthy after his Achilles tear), while the Knicks still have a lot of work to do on their rebuilding process?

New York will always be a Knicks town on some level (the way Los Angeles will always be a Lakers town), but the market is big enough for two teams. And if one of those teams is much better run and a contender, you can guess where the eyeballs will gravitate.