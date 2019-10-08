Associated Press

After backlash to first statement, Adam Silver releases new statement on NBA, China

As tensions escalated between the NBA and China around Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey’s Tweet supporting protestors in Hong Kong,  NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement trying to calm the waters.

It backfired.

In China, the statement was translated poorly on the NBA’s Chinese social media to say the league was “extremely disappointed” by Morey’s “inappropriate” Tweet, which “severely hurt the feelings of Chinese fans.” The NBA had to say that was not what was said or meant.

Domestically the statement was rightfully seen by many as the NBA backing the almighty dollar over freedom of expression, which led to Senators and presidential candidates — across party lines — to chastise the league. Even the creators of South Park got in on the act. The NBA had built a reputation for encouraging players and others to speak out on social issues, but the second that expression hurt the bottom line in a fast-growing market the league changed that tune and sounded like every other business.

All of that — and the fact the Lakers and Nets have two exhibition games in China starting Thursday — forced Silver to release this new statement on Tuesday morning:

“I recognize our initial statement left people angered, confused or unclear on who we are or what the NBA stands for. Let me be more clear.

“Over the last three decades, the NBA has developed a great affinity for the people of China. We have seen how basketball can be an important form of people-to-people exchange that deepens ties between the United States and China.

“At the same time, we recognize that our two countries have different political systems and beliefs. And like many global brands, we bring our business to places with different political systems around the world.

“But for those who question our motivation, this is about far more than growing our business.

“Values of equality, respect and freedom of expression have long defined the NBA – and will continue to do so. As an American-based basketball league operating globally, among our greatest contributions are these values of the game.

“In fact, one of the enduring strengths of the NBA is our diversity – of views, backgrounds, ethnicities, genders and religions. Twenty-five percent of NBA players were born outside of the United States and our colleagues work in league offices around the world, including in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei.

“With that diversity comes the belief that whatever our differences, we respect and value each other; and, what we have in common, including a belief in the power of sports to make a difference, remains our bedrock principle.

“It is inevitable that people around the world – including from America and China – will have different viewpoints over different issues. It is not the role of the NBA to adjudicate those differences.

“However, the NBA will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say or will not say on these issues. We simply could not operate that way.

“Basketball runs deep in the hearts and minds of our two peoples. At a time when divides between nations grow deeper and wider, we believe sports can be a unifying force that focuses on what we have in common as human beings rather than our differences.”

This statement alone will not be the end of this issue, but it can be a start. Silver being in China with the Lakers and Nets, and meeting with officials, can help as well.

There is a cultural and governmental divide between the USA and China over freedom of expression by citizens — in the United States it is a constitutional right. We can criticize the government, or challenge the views and policies of the President, and it is not treason or any other crime. We can freely criticize other governments and leaders as well. 

That certainly is not the case all over the world. Morey’s Tweet — where he used the slogan “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” — has led to the Chinese Basketball League having stopped cooperation with the Rockets, the company with NBA broadcast rights in China saying it will not show Rockets games, and G-League Games in China having been canceled. Even plans for the Nets to take part in opening a new NBA Cares Learn and Play Center in Shanghai was shut down by the Chinese government

Part of China’s initial reaction to Morey’s Tweet was undoubtedly to try to discourage other NBA players with much bigger followings — players active on social media on political and social issues, such as LeBron James — from making similar statements backing the protestors.

It all speaks to the sensitivity of the Chinese government over the perception of their treatment of the protestors in Hong Kong. As Nets owner and Chinese national Joe Tsai said in his statement, in China the protestors are portrayed as separatists and that this is an issue of national sovereignty. In the United States, most see the demonstrators as people trying to protect their freedoms — the Sino-British Joint Declaration that in 1997 handed over control of Hong Kong to China from Britain said that Hong Kong’s capitalist system and way of life would remain unchanged and untouched by China for 50 years. The protestors say China is already violating that agreement.

It’s not a simple issue the NBA has found itself in the middle of, and Silver and the league has found it hard to thread that needle.

Marcus Morris bops Justin Anderson in head with ball during play, gets ejected (video)

Justin Anderson is playing the preseason on an unguaranteed contract, just trying to make the Wizards’ regular-season roster.

That is SOOOO disrespectful by Marcus Morris.

Even Morris knew he went too far. Morris, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to be a better professional and stay in the game,” Morris said.

Somewhere, Gregg Popovich nods.

Pistons’ owner Tom Gores says keeping Andre Drummond a priority for Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons owner Tom Gores says keeping Andre Drummond in the fold is a top priority, and that Detroit needs to take another step forward after making the playoffs a season ago.

Gores was on hand Monday at the opening of the team’s new training center and corporate headquarters in midtown Detroit. The new facility completes the team’s move to the city from suburban Auburn Hills. The Pistons are entering their third season playing their games at Little Caesars Arena downtown.

The $90 million Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center includes a sports medicine, treatment and rehab facility managed by the Henry Ford Health System, as well as retail and public spaces.

Gores was asked afterward about a possible contract extension for Drummond, the team’s standout center. He spoke highly of Drummond but did not elaborate on any possible negotiations.

Drummond has a $28.8 player option for next season and has all but said he will opt out and become a free agent. While he could sign an extension with the Pistons, that seems an unlikely path.

The Pistons can offer Drummond one extra year and larger raises on a new contract compared to any other team. Drummond may be more important to and a better fit with the Pistons than anywhere else, but in what will be a down free agent market, a number of teams will be lined up to pay Drummond.

Additional reporting was added to this version the AP story by Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

Alvin Gentry says don’t compare Zion Williamson to LeBron James

It’s not fair to do what Magic Johnson did to Lonzo Ball, talking to the 19-year-old at his post-Draft press conference, and say we expect to see your name and number up there, pointing to the Lakers retired numbers. The Lakers only retire a number if that player makes the Hall of Fame (or in the case of Kobe, obviously will). To take a raw player just out of college and say “we expect you to be a Hall of Famer” is a heavy and unfair burden.

Yet fans and media do it all the time. (Scouts, to be fair, are loath to do those kinds of comparisons, even when the comps are obvious.)

Alvin Gentry would like us to stop doing it with Zion Williamson, saying he is the next LeBron James. Here’s what he said before the Pelicans’ first preseason game, via Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“There’s very few guys — at 19 years old — who can come in and impact this league,” Gentry said. “There’s one in California but there’s also not anybody like him…

“They shouldn’t do that [comparing],” Gentry said. “We are not doing that. We are comparing Zion to Zion. We want Zion to be the best Zion Williamson that he can be. Not anybody else. We want him to be the best basketball player he can become using his name and no comparison.”

He continued: “I know that it’s inevitable that that’s going to be the case, but we are not drinking that Kool-Aid.”

The Pelicans are handling this right. Not that it’s going to matter, the comparisons come because there are just not players with Williamsons’ athleticism who come into the league often.

This has to be said: There is no “next LeBron James.” He is a genetic freak of nature who stands out above the rest in a league where everyone has won the genetic lottery on some level. Then he took those gifts, including an eidetic basketball memory, and worked as hard as anyone to hone his body and skills. The result was a Mount Rushmore NBA career that includes both three titles and a massive off-court impact on players and popular culture.

There simply is not going to be another LeBron.

Zion has the potential to be special. Maybe generationally special. Maybe. But he’s a long way from that because there is a lot of work — and some luck — that has to go into all of it to get where Williamson wants to go.

 

Zion Williamson is dunking everything in first preseason game (VIDEO)

As we wrote this morning, nobody knows how good the Pelicans are going to be but they sure are going to be fun to watch.

That started in the first preseason game — Zion Williamson is dunking everything.

As of this writing, Williamson had 9 points on 4-of-8 shooting, missing the only three he took (which Atlanta backed off and basically dared him to take). He has looked both physically overwhelming and like a rookie in his first game so far.