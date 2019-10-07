Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Report: Kyle Lowry would’ve held out, demanded trade if Raptors didn’t extend his contract

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
No Kawhi Leonard? OK. Though his departure undercut their title defense before it began, the Raptors can still enjoy a low-pressure honeymoon season full of familiar faces from the championship run. Everyone knew all along Leonard was a flight risk. Toronto fans can still cheer for a likely playoff team and continue to show appreciation for most of the championship group.

No Kyle Lowry? That would’ve been something else completely. He’s the greatest player in franchise history and a perfect symbol of Toronto’s perseverance. Nobody expected him to go anywhere with with another season left on his contract, not unless the Raptors were getting favorable assets to jumpstart their next era.

Yet, he apparently could’ve forced his way out before agreeing to a one-year, $31 million contract extension.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet:

If the Raptors weren’t going to give him an extension, sources close to Lowry say, he was prepared to hold out and try and force a deal to a destination of his choosing rather than allow the club to control the timing.

It’s one thing to make noise during a negotiation about holding out and demanding a trade. It’s another to actually do it. We’ll never know whether Lowry would’ve followed through.

Still, the mere threat says something about Lowry’s future in Toronto. As beloved as he is there, he apparently doesn’t feel so attached he must stay – even right after a championship.

Of course, there have been multiple occasions where Lowry and the Raptors could’ve parted ways. They keep coming back to each other. Maybe that will continue.

But Lowry’s extension still allows Toronto to trade him. In fact, it might make a trade even more palatable because other teams will get more than a rental.

For now, the Raptors keep a long-time fan favorite. That’ll make the banner-raising ceremony more meaningful. There’s clearly a limit on how far sentimentality will go, though.

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will be fun to watch, but are they good?

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
New Orleans is already on everybody’s League Pass must-watch list — they are going to put on a fireworks show every night they step on the court. We see that already in team scrimmages.

Zion Williamson has generated excitement and has New Orleans buzzing — 10,000 people showed up to watch the team’s informal scrimmage over the weekend.

There is a wave of energy around this team that New Orleans fans are ready to ride.

The Pelicans will be fun, no doubt, but will they be any good?

Actually, yes.

Could they be in the mix for a playoff spot in the West?

That might be asking a lot — this was a 33-win team a season ago that made major roster changes and is banking on a lot of young players, plus they are playing in a West deep with quality teams. New Orleans is in the tier of teams that needs everything to go right this season to have a chance to be in the playoff mix. Maybe the best comparison is last-seasons League Pass darlings, the Sacramento Kings, who won 39 games and hung around the fringes of the playoffs until late in the season.

Make no mistake, however, the Pelicans are going to be respectably good, this is not a rebuilding team that is a nightly pushover. Teams are going to have to earn their wins against the Pelicans.

That’s in part because of a good mix of veterans. Jrue Holiday at the guard spot is a borderline All-Star player who averaged 21.2 points and 7.7 assists per game last season. J.J. Redick is in the mix at the guard spot and will be there to wear opponents down chasing him off screens, then draining the three anyway. The Pelicans added a solid big man in the paint in Derrick Favors, and they have guys like E’Twaun Moore coming off the bench.

This should be a lock-down, top-10 defensive team the Pelicans put out on the court. Holiday and Lonzo Ball form one of the better defensive backcourts in the NBA, Favors and Zion are good rim protectors, and while Brandon Ingram isn’t known for his defense he’s long, athletic, and can play within the system. Also remember, the Pelicans hired Jeff Bzdelik — the guy behind the Rockets defense when it was good the past couple of seasons — to be an assistant coach running that end of the floor.

New Orleans’ offense makes a lot of sense when the Pelicans get out in transition — and they will do that a lot. Last season the Pelicans played at the second-fastest pace in the league (103.9 possessions per game) but were 12th in percentage of offense in transition, in part because they just weren’t efficient finishing those plays (28th in the NBA in transition efficiency, stat via Cleaning the Glass).

Expect that to change this season — the Pelicans should be beasts in transition. Ball is at his best playing on instinct in the open court, and with Williamson and Ingram there are athletic finishers to close out plays. Holiday is very good in transition as well. This is when the Pelicans will be fun. Ball needs to finish better at the rim and develop a little floater to score in the paint, but in transition New Orleans will put on a show and be hard to stop.

In the halfcourt, the offense will be tougher to fit together. Ingram has been his best in isolation with the ball in his hands, but that’s not going to happen as much as he likely wants (he’s in a contract year and wants his numbers). Ball needs to hit shots to space the floor. With Redick and Holiday the Pelicans have shooting threats and veterans to run the offense, Favors can get them a solid 12 points a night, but it may take a while to find a rhythm when the game slows down.

The Pelicans bench was an issue in years past, but this season with payers such as Moore and Josh Hart, plus Redick probably comes off the bench, there is a lot more depth on this roster. Coach Alvin Gentry will have some room to experiment with lineups and rotations.

The Pelicans are going to be a nightly fireworks show on the court. They are going to be good and difficult to score against. Saying playoffs is probably jumping the gun, but this is the time to watch the Pelicans and get in on the ground floor of something that could be special.

Adam Silver: Clear economic impact, ‘fairly dramatic consequences’ from Daryl Morey’s tweet

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
The NBA wants to make money in China and be seen as allowing its employees to express their views. That got complicated when Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters.

The league issued a weak statement that mostly genuflected toward China and partially supported Morey sharing his views. Now, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is painting a fuller picture of the league’s stance.

Silver, via Joel Fitzpatrick of Kyodo News:

“There is no doubt, the economic impact is already clear,” he said. “There have already been fairly dramatic consequences from that tweet, and I have read some of the media suggesting that we are not supporting Daryl Morey, but in fact we have.”

“I think as a values-based organization that I want to make it clear…that Daryl Morey is supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression.”

“There are the values that have been part of this league from its earliest days, and that includes free expression,” he said.

“I accept that it is also Chinese governments’ and Chinese businesses’ right to react to those words and, at least from my long-time experience in the NBA, it will take some time to heal some of these issues.”

“As complex as I understood these issues were, as I talked to them I realize how emotional they are, and how careful the league needs to be.”

The NBA is a business trying to make money. Never lose sight of that.

That’s why the league is trying to heal relations with an authoritarian Chinese regime. There’s a lot of money to be made in China when not blacklisted. However backlash to Morey’s tweet cuts into the NBA’s revenue, the league would like to minimize the financial hit.

We should be supporting the Hong Kong protesters, as Morey urged. They’re fighting for their freedoms.

Instead, Silver is emphasizing how “careful” the NBA must be – careful to protect its bottom line. The league is supporting Morey, but only to the extend deemed permissible given the greater business concerns.

Nets owner Joe Tsai tried to do damage control with his own statement, which echoed China’s official stance. He called the protesters a separatist movement, though most protesters have denied that they’re seeking independence. Tsai also claimed, “1.4 billion Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country’s sovereignty over her homeland. This issue is non-negotiable.” I have a hard time believing all 1.4 billion Chinese citizens agree.

Silver:

“I would like to believe, as a combination of Daryl Morey’s tweet and Joe Tsai’s response, that many sports fans that don’t pay all that much attention to politics, or to the situation in China and Hong Kong, may as a result know far more now about the situation.”

I agree wholeheartedly with Silver. Whatever financially motivated stance the NBA takes, Morey’s tweet – and even Tsai’s response, which I have issues with – will raise awareness of the situation. The continuing discussion will ultimately be a good thing.

Free speech is so important.

Report: Chinese Basketball Association cancels Rockets minor-league exhibition in China

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
After Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, the Rockets are quickly losing business in China.

That apparently extends to their minor-league affiliate, too.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Morey was right. We should support Hong Kong protesters, who are seeking greater freedoms.

But that makes it difficult for the NBA, which wants to maintain a foothold in China. The Chinese government wants to maintain control of Hong Kong and quashes dissenting views.

The NBA might consider itself fortunate the Chinese backlash is mostly directed at only the Rockets. Two Lakers-Nets preseason games are scheduled for later this week and both apparently still on.

This is the problem when dealing with authoritarian governments, though. Right now, only the Rockets are being blacklisted for one person’s speech. But who will be next?

James Harden says “we love China”, Nets owner Joe Tsai weighs in on Morey Tweet

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
The Rockets were hoping the issue of GM Daryl Morey’s now-deleted Tweet about the Hong Kong protesters — where he used the slogan “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” — would go away. Morey apologized, the Rockets distanced themselves from the comments, and even the NBA released a statement saying Morey did not speak for the league.

It has not been enough, the issue has not gone away.

In Japan, where the Rockets are for a couple of exhibition games, James Harden also tried to distance himself from the comments and shore up his love of China. Via Agence France-Presse:

“We apologize. We love China,” he said, standing alongside fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

“We love playing there. Both of us, we go there once or twice a year. They show us most support so we appreciate them.”

Joe Tsai, the new majority owner of the Brooklyn Nets and a Chinese national, also has weighed in on the issue.

Tsai’s perspective on this mirrors the official Chinese line, such as doing things like calling the protesters “separatist.” Also in that history should be the note that the Sino-British Joint Declaration that handed over control of Hong Kong to China from Britain said that Hong Kong’s capitalist system and way of life would remain unchanged and untouched by China for 50 years. The protesters are arguing that China is violating that and impinging on the rights and lifestyle in Hong Kong.

The protests in Hong Kong have been going on for months and started with people in the semi-autonomous region protesting a new extradition law that allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China. Those protests have grown in both size and scope, morphing into a larger movement as residents there strive to keep their freedoms and push back against what they see as growing Chinese influence and interference in the region. China itself has responded with increasingly intense crackdowns on the protesters, which included one protester being shot.

The Rockets have been one of the most popular NBA teams in China, second only to the Warriors last season, according to the “red card” report for 2019. The fact the Chinese Basketball Association announced it has ended cooperation with Rockets, and that Tencent sports will not broadcast Rockets games in China will be a blow to the team and its popularity in the world’s largest market.