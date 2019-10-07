Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Pistons’ owner Tom Gores says keeping Andre Drummond a priority for Pistons

Associated PressOct 7, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — Pistons owner Tom Gores says keeping Andre Drummond in the fold is a top priority, and that Detroit needs to take another step forward after making the playoffs a season ago.

Gores was on hand Monday at the opening of the team’s new training center and corporate headquarters in midtown Detroit. The new facility completes the team’s move to the city from suburban Auburn Hills. The Pistons are entering their third season playing their games at Little Caesars Arena downtown.

The $90 million Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center includes a sports medicine, treatment and rehab facility managed by the Henry Ford Health System, as well as retail and public spaces.

Gores was asked afterward about a possible contract extension for Drummond, the team’s standout center. He spoke highly of Drummond but did not elaborate on any possible negotiations.

Drummond has a $28.8 player option for next season and has all but said he will opt out and become a free agent. While he could sign an extension with the Pistons, that seems an unlikely path.

The Pistons can offer Drummond one extra year and larger raises on a new contract compared to any other team. Drummond may be more important to and a better fit with the Pistons than anywhere else, but in what will be a down free agent market, a number of teams will be lined up to pay Drummond.

Additional reporting was added to this version the AP story by Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

Alvin Gentry says don’t compare Zion Williamson to LeBron James

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
It’s not fair to do what Magic Johnson did to Lonzo Ball, talking to the 19-year-old at his post-Draft press conference, and say we expect to see your name and number up there, pointing to the Lakers retired numbers. The Lakers only retire a number if that player makes the Hall of Fame (or in the case of Kobe, obviously will). To take a raw player just out of college and say “we expect you to be a Hall of Famer” is a heavy and unfair burden.

Yet fans and media do it all the time. (Scouts, to be fair, are loath to do those kinds of comparisons, even when the comps are obvious.)

Alvin Gentry would like us to stop doing it with Zion Williamson, saying he is the next LeBron James. Here’s what he said before the Pelicans’ first preseason game, via Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“There’s very few guys — at 19 years old — who can come in and impact this league,” Gentry said. “There’s one in California but there’s also not anybody like him…

“They shouldn’t do that [comparing],” Gentry said. “We are not doing that. We are comparing Zion to Zion. We want Zion to be the best Zion Williamson that he can be. Not anybody else. We want him to be the best basketball player he can become using his name and no comparison.”

He continued: “I know that it’s inevitable that that’s going to be the case, but we are not drinking that Kool-Aid.”

The Pelicans are handling this right. Not that it’s going to matter, the comparisons come because there are just not players with Williamsons’ athleticism who come into the league often.

This has to be said: There is no “next LeBron James.” He is a genetic freak of nature who stands out above the rest in a league where everyone has won the genetic lottery on some level. Then he took those gifts, including an eidetic basketball memory, and worked as hard as anyone to hone his body and skills. The result was a Mount Rushmore NBA career that includes both three titles and a massive off-court impact on players and popular culture.

There simply is not going to be another LeBron.

Zion has the potential to be special. Maybe generationally special. Maybe. But he’s a long way from that because there is a lot of work — and some luck — that has to go into all of it to get where Williamson wants to go.

 

Zion Williamson is dunking everything in first preseason game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
As we wrote this morning, nobody knows how good the Pelicans are going to be but they sure are going to be fun to watch.

That started in the first preseason game — Zion Williamson is dunking everything.

As of this writing, Williamson had 9 points on 4-of-8 shooting, missing the only three he took (which Atlanta backed off and basically dared him to take). He has looked both physically overwhelming and like a rookie in his first game so far.

NBA’s ties with China, worth billions, now under strain

Associated PressOct 7, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — It wasn’t even a month ago that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sat overlooking center court at an arena in Beijing, watching the gold-medal game at the World Cup with other basketball dignitaries.

That night was all smiles.

Silver’s return to China later this week will be much different.

The relationship between China and the NBA – a multibillion-dollar marriage that involves media rights, streaming, merchandise sales and much more – is strained right now in ways unlike any other since the league first began planting roots there in earnest three decades ago. A since-deleted tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey that showed support for Hong Kong anti-government protesters prompted an immediate backlash, complicated further by the timing of the NBA having two preseason games in China this week.

“We apologize,” Rockets star James Harden said in Japan on Monday. “We love China. We love playing there. I know for both of us individually we go there once or twice a year. They show us the most support and love. So we appreciate them as a fan base and we love everything they’re about and we appreciate the support that they give us individually and as an organization.”

That support is being sternly tested, be it from tweets that were deleted, uproars over an NBA statement that had some of its meaning lost in translation when posted in Mandarin and even the cancellation announced Monday of two G League games to be played in China between the minor-league affiliates of the Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks.

At least one Chinese sporting goods company said it was no longer cooperating with the Rockets and Tencent Sports, a major media company with NBA broadcast rights in China, said it was no longer covering the team.

“There is no doubt, the economic impact is already clear,” Silver told Kyodo News in an interview Monday. “There have already been fairly dramatic consequences from that tweet, and I have read some of the media suggesting that we are not supporting Daryl Morey, but in fact we have.”

The NBA is enormously popular in China: Oft-cited figures from basketball executives in both the U.S. and China say that 300 million people play the game recreationally there and that about 500 million Chinese watched at least one NBA game last season.

And the Rockets are among the biggest team brands there, no doubt because Chinese star Yao Ming – a Basketball Hall of Famer – spent his NBA career with Houston.

Yao is now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, which announced over the weekend it is suspending its ties with the Rockets in retaliation for Morey’s tweet. While Yao has not shared his personal feelings on the topic, it’s clear that the relationship between Yao and his only NBA team is currently, at best, rocky.

This is a clash for the NBA, which has staked out a position as a progressive league where players are encouraged to speak out on social issues, and the league’s business interests. No doubt part of the fast and harsh reaction from China to the Morey Tweet is concern in China that LeBron James or other very popular figures in the NBA — players known for their social activism — would wade in on the issue and side with the protestors in Hong Kong.

Silver will address the matter at a news conference Tuesday in Japan, where the Rockets are playing this week. He then is scheduled to speak in Shanghai on Thursday, in advance of two preseason games in China between the Los Angeles Lakers, led by global sports icon LeBron James, and the Brooklyn Nets, now owned by Joe Tsai, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

“What is the problem with people freely expressing their opinion? This freedom is an inherent American value and the NBA has been very progressive in allowing players and other constituents a platform to speak out on issues,” Tsai wrote in a lengthy open letter posted late Sunday. “The problem is, there are certain topics that are third-rail issues in certain countries, societies and communities.”

And in China, discussion of the Hong Kong protests is one of those issues, Tsai said.

The NBA’s relationship with China dates back about 30 years to the time when former Commissioner David Stern struck a deal with Chinese television to show games on a tape-delayed basis. Stern even talked about having an NBA-sponsored or branded league in China. The first league office there had three employees and flimsy furniture.

Now, about 200 NBA employees work in China in offices in Beijing and Shanghai. Games are streamed live and Chinese media cover all the league’s biggest events such as All-Star weekend and the NBA Finals. The league has played preseason games there for years, has three NBA academies in the country – designed to find the next star prospect – and big-name players go there every offseason to promote their brand.

Retired Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has a lifetime contract with Chinese apparel company Li-Ning. Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a 10-year deal with another Chinese shoe company, Anta. Five-time champion Kobe Bryant has been visiting China annually for about two decades and is a massive star there, even now that his playing career is done.

The league has navigated its way around one thorny issue related to the U.S. and China in recent months: a trade war between the nations that includes back-and-forth tariffs. The Hong Kong tweet, though, is likely to present a much bigger test for the NBA.

“What I can tell you for sure is it’s not going to erase the decades of work that, you know, myself and everyone else in the NBA has put in in building a tremendous base for basketball in China,” Golden State Warriors COO Rick Welts said Monday in an appearance on CNBC. “And I think this will pass. And I do think our future in China is probably pretty remarkable.”

 

Bulls to wear retro Michael Jordan-inspired pinstripe jerseys this year (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoOct 7, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Teams have been rolling out new, retro-styled uniforms all summer long. The season is almost upon us, and so the final jersey options are all but here.

The Chicago Bulls have some of the best iconography in the NBA, and they have easy access to free money when it comes to reissuing new versions of old, Michael Jordan-era uniforms.

To that end, the Bulls announced they would be wearing these special pinstripe throwbacks this season.

Via Twitter

Chicago originally wore these pinstripes between 1995 and 1997 seasons. They were present for the first two championships in Jordan’s second three-peat with the Bulls.

Bulls and Jordan fans will be sure to be picking these up. The retro jersey craze has not slowed down, and it’s an open invitation to print money. At least these ones are pretty damn cool.