James Harden says “we love China”, Nets owner Joe Tsai weighs in on Morey Tweet

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
The Rockets were hoping the issue of GM Daryl Morey’s now-deleted Tweet about the Hong Kong protesters — where he used the slogan “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” — would go away. Morey apologized, the Rockets distanced themselves from the comments, and even the NBA released a statement saying Morey did not speak for the league.

It has not been enough, the issue has not gone away.

In Japan, where the Rockets are for a couple of exhibition games, James Harden also tried to distance himself from the comments and shore up his love of China. Via Agence France-Presse:

“We apologize. We love China,” he said, standing alongside fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

“We love playing there. Both of us, we go there once or twice a year. They show us most support so we appreciate them.”

Joe Tsai, the new majority owner of the Brooklyn Nets and a Chinese national, also has weighed in on the issue.

Tsai’s perspective on this mirrors the official Chinese line, such as doing things like calling the protesters “separatist.” Also in that history should be the note that the Sino-British Joint Declaration that handed over control of Hong Kong to China from Britain said that Hong Kong’s capitalist system and way of life would remain unchanged and untouched by China for 50 years. The protesters are arguing that China is violating that and impinging on the rights and lifestyle in Hong Kong.

The protests in Hong Kong have been going on for months and started with people in the semi-autonomous region protesting a new extradition law that allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China. Those protests have grown in both size and scope, morphing into a larger movement as residents there strive to keep their freedoms and push back against what they see as growing Chinese influence and interference in the region. China itself has responded with increasingly intense crackdowns on the protesters, which included one protester being shot.

The Rockets have been one of the most popular NBA teams in China, second only to the Warriors last season, according to the “red card” report for 2019. The fact the Chinese Basketball Association announced it has ended cooperation with Rockets, and that Tencent sports will not broadcast Rockets games in China will be a blow to the team and its popularity in the world’s largest market.

Agent: Kyle Lowry, Raptors agree to one-year, $31M contract extension

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
The Raptors are in a weird spot: Still enjoying their 2019 NBA title with minimal chance of defending it despite returning so many key players.

These aren’t the 1999 Bulls, who were nearly completely different from the 1998 champion Bulls. Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell are all still in Toronto. But without Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors’ ceiling is far lower.

Is that where the franchise wants to be? Is that where the remaining players want to be?

In the case of Lowry, yes.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a one-year, $31 million contract extension that takes the five-time All-Star guard out of July’s free-agent market, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN.

This deal gives Lowry financial security – not location security. The Raptors can still trade him. But he locks in another high salary, maybe his last big payday.

Taking this extension was an interesting choice for him. Lowry will now enter fee agency at age 35 rather than 34. His next contract will likely be worth less. But the extension provides guaranteed money now.

It’s also an interesting choice for the Raptors if they’re open to trading Lowry. Does an extra season on his deal make him more or less valuable? They definitely get more time to find a trade.

Of course, this extension could be designed just to keep Lowry in Toronto longer. He’s so revered there. It’d be a happy ending if he finishes his career with the Raptors, and this deal could get him one step closer.

Toronto now has more reason not to extend Pascal Siakam, which would cut into next summer’s cap space. When the Raptors’ cap room projected to be so high anyway – about $80 million – they could have more easily justified a Siakam extension. With that projected cap space down to about $50 million, Toronto should be more cost-conscious. Extending Siakam could still work, but this nudges the Raptors toward keeping him on his low cap hold then re-signing him in restricted free agency next summer.

Though Lowry wouldn’t have appealed to every team at his age, this also removes a quality free agent from an already-weak 2020 class.

Daryl Morey issues apology to China, reports conflict on job security with Rockets

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has found himself in some hot water this week after tweeting his support for Hong Kong in its protests for freedom against mainland China. As a retaliation, several Chinese entities — including the Chinese Basketball Association led by former Rockets great Yao Ming — have cut ties with the Rockets franchise.

Morey deleted his tweets, and on Sunday he issued a statement through his Twitter apologizing for his stepping into the political sphere. In part, Morey said that he was sorry for offending or misunderstanding the Chinese fans of the Rockets organization.

Via Twitter:

A report published by the Ringer this weekend suggested that Morey was in danger of losing his job. That report was refuted by several notable NBA writers, including Sam Amick and Marc Stein.

Via The Ringer and Twitter:

As a consequence, league sources told The Ringer that Rockets ownership has debated Morey’s employment status and whether to replace him.

Meanwhile, the NBA released a statement distancing themselves from Morey and his comments.

Via the NBA:

“We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable. While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals’ educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them. We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.”

Given the business implications of Morey’s support for protesters in Hong Kong, it would not be a surprise for the Rockets ownership group to have at least discussed his permanence. That’s different from his job actually being in jeopardy in a serious way. This amounts to everyone involved — the Rockets, Morey, and the NBA — backtracking their way to protect their business interests. It’s not surprising.

The whole situation is a mess, and it was an arena that Morey probably didn’t think he would be flung into when he decided to sidle up to his keyboard on Friday night.

The Rockets are already a championship or bust team, so Morey’s job might be in question in any case. This is sure to put tension on things, but you know what they say: winning cures all. Who knows if that’s in the cards for a team with Russell Westbrook expected to play a big part in the playoffs in 2020.

Perhaps Morey will lay low to start the season in Texas?

More than 10,000 people reportedly show up to Pelicans’ open scrimmage

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
If you thought that people were going to be improbably interested in the New Orleans Pelicans this year, you may have just been confirmed correct.

In a report from ESPN, the team estimated that more than 10,000 people attended the Pelicans’ open scrimmage on Saturday to garner their first look in person at Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, JJ Reddick, and the rest of the New Orleans squad.

That’s a huge amount of people to turn out for an event like this, particularly in a city like New Orleans that isn’t known as one of the more impassioned fanbases.

Via ESPN:

And they showed out in a way the fan base has few times before. Pelicans officials estimated over 10,000 fans in attendance for Saturday’s open scrimmage, with some waiting in line for over an hour outside of the Smoothie King Center in temperatures pushing 90 degrees.

Teams hold these kinds of open scrimmages before and during the preseason all over the country. Where I live in Portland, the Trail Blazers hold a Fan Fest event that is always well attended. But Rip City is known as one of the more basketball-crazed cities, and they don’t have much else in terms of sports like they do in the Big Easy.

This is a good sign moving forward, and it feels like a lot of people outside of Louisiana are going to be rooting for the Pelicans as one of their League Pass teams.

Doc Rivers: Analytics suggest coach challenge should be used any time during NBA game

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Mike D’Antoni was the first NBA coach to use a coach’s challenge in a preseason game earlier this week. Houston Rockets boss has always been a trendsetter, and the introduction of review in the NBA has been met with some push back.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had to laugh about D’antoni using the coaches challenge in a preseason game. But perhaps more interestingly, Rivers said that the top minds in his own organization have put forth that the coaches challenge can be used at any time.

Via ESPN:

“It’s going to be something that is going to take a little bit for us to get used to and when to use it,” Rivers said. “My guess is we are going to use it first half, if it’s one of your better players that you think didn’t commit a foul, you may use it to make sure he gets the foul back. Analytically they said we should use it anytime, which I don’t agree with that. We’ll see how it goes.”

Coaches will likely try to reserve the challenge for end-of-game situational issues like Rivers referenced here. As per usual, that stands in contrast to what folks have told him about what the best move is from an analytics perspective.

It’ll be interesting to see how teams end up with or without challenges in end-of-game situations, and how fans respond to coach management of that asset.