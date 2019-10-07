Getty

Danny Ainge on Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s back to being Gordon’

By Dane DelgadoOct 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
There’s a lot of hope in Boston this year. Kawhi Leonard is no longer with the Toronto Raptors, and although the Philadelphia 76ers have bolstered themselves with Al Horford, the Celtics added Kemba Walker. Once again, Boston enters the season with high championship expectations.

Part of those hopes remain with Gordon Hayward, a free agent signed three years ago who has only played to middling results. Hayward’s lower leg exploded during his first game with Boston, and last season he didn’t appear to be ready to play at an NBA pace.

An offseason of rest and rehabilitation has yet again raised expectations for Hayward as a potential lynchpin in the Celtics’ scheme. And of course, folks in Boston are talking up Hayward as much as they can heading into 2019-20.

Via Celtics.com:

“He’s back to being Gordon,” said Ainge.

“He’s just got it back, man,” said Williams.

As Ainge put it, “We’re looking for team success.” Not individual success. Hayward can help the team win in a variety of ways, and it doesn’t have to be via 30-point performances.

Earlier in his career with the Utah Jazz, Hayward had the ability to put up big numbers. But he was also a solid foundational piece as one of the very best small forwards in the NBA. He rebounded well, he attacked the rim, he slashed, and he was a good defender.

Small forward is an increasingly difficult position to nail down in the NBA, and if Hayward can return he makes Boston’s formidable wing lineup that much more difficult to deal with on a night-to-night basis.

Bulls to wear retro Michael Jordan-inspired pinstripe jerseys this year (PHOTOS)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoOct 7, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Teams have been rolling out new, retro-styled uniforms all summer long. The season is almost upon us, and so the final jersey options are all but here.

The Chicago Bulls have some of the best iconography in the NBA, and they have easy access to free money when it comes to reissuing new versions of old, Michael Jordan-era uniforms.

To that end, the Bulls announced they would be wearing these special pinstripe throwbacks this season.

Via Twitter

Chicago originally wore these pinstripes between 1995 and 1997 seasons. They were present for the first two championships in Jordan’s second three-peat with the Bulls.

Bulls and Jordan fans will be sure to be picking these up. The retro jersey craze has not slowed down, and it’s an open invitation to print money. At least these ones are pretty damn cool.

Shaq drops another Damian Lillard diss track (audio)

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard exchanged diss tracks last week.

The beef isn’t over.

Speaking of beef, my favorite verse starts at 1:08. I’m not transcribing it here.

The song has a lot going on – casual sexism, jokes about Lillard’s response to All-Star snubs, callbacks to the Rajon RondoChris Paul fight and more. Be careful where you listen without headphones.

Report: Kyle Lowry would’ve held out, demanded trade if Raptors didn’t extend his contract

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
No Kawhi Leonard? OK. Though his departure undercut their title defense before it began, the Raptors can still enjoy a low-pressure honeymoon season full of familiar faces from the championship run. Everyone knew all along Leonard was a flight risk. Toronto fans can still cheer for a likely playoff team and continue to show appreciation for most of the championship group.

No Kyle Lowry? That would’ve been something else completely. He’s the greatest player in franchise history and a perfect symbol of Toronto’s perseverance. Nobody expected him to go anywhere with with another season left on his contract, not unless the Raptors were getting favorable assets to jumpstart their next era.

Yet, he apparently could’ve forced his way out before agreeing to a one-year, $31 million contract extension.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet:

If the Raptors weren’t going to give him an extension, sources close to Lowry say, he was prepared to hold out and try and force a deal to a destination of his choosing rather than allow the club to control the timing.

It’s one thing to make noise during a negotiation about holding out and demanding a trade. It’s another to actually do it. We’ll never know whether Lowry would’ve followed through.

Still, the mere threat says something about Lowry’s future in Toronto. As beloved as he is there, he apparently doesn’t feel so attached he must stay – even right after a championship.

Of course, there have been multiple occasions where Lowry and the Raptors could’ve parted ways. They keep coming back to each other. Maybe that will continue.

But Lowry’s extension still allows Toronto to trade him. In fact, it might make a trade even more palatable because other teams will get more than a rental.

For now, the Raptors keep a long-time fan favorite. That’ll make the banner-raising ceremony more meaningful. There’s clearly a limit on how far sentimentality will go, though.

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will be fun to watch, but are they good?

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
New Orleans is already on everybody’s League Pass must-watch list — they are going to put on a fireworks show every night they step on the court. We see that already in team scrimmages.

Zion Williamson has generated excitement and has New Orleans buzzing — 10,000 people showed up to watch the team’s informal scrimmage over the weekend.

There is a wave of energy around this team that New Orleans fans are ready to ride.

The Pelicans will be fun, no doubt, but will they be any good?

Actually, yes.

Could they be in the mix for a playoff spot in the West?

That might be asking a lot — this was a 33-win team a season ago that made major roster changes and is banking on a lot of young players, plus they are playing in a West deep with quality teams. New Orleans is in the tier of teams that needs everything to go right this season to have a chance to be in the playoff mix. Maybe the best comparison is last-seasons League Pass darlings, the Sacramento Kings, who won 39 games and hung around the fringes of the playoffs until late in the season.

Make no mistake, however, the Pelicans are going to be respectably good, this is not a rebuilding team that is a nightly pushover. Teams are going to have to earn their wins against the Pelicans.

That’s in part because of a good mix of veterans. Jrue Holiday at the guard spot is a borderline All-Star player who averaged 21.2 points and 7.7 assists per game last season. J.J. Redick is in the mix at the guard spot and will be there to wear opponents down chasing him off screens, then draining the three anyway. The Pelicans added a solid big man in the paint in Derrick Favors, and they have guys like E’Twaun Moore coming off the bench.

This should be a lock-down, top-10 defensive team the Pelicans put out on the court. Holiday and Lonzo Ball form one of the better defensive backcourts in the NBA, Favors and Zion are good rim protectors, and while Brandon Ingram isn’t known for his defense he’s long, athletic, and can play within the system. Also remember, the Pelicans hired Jeff Bzdelik — the guy behind the Rockets defense when it was good the past couple of seasons — to be an assistant coach running that end of the floor.

New Orleans’ offense makes a lot of sense when the Pelicans get out in transition — and they will do that a lot. Last season the Pelicans played at the second-fastest pace in the league (103.9 possessions per game) but were 12th in percentage of offense in transition, in part because they just weren’t efficient finishing those plays (28th in the NBA in transition efficiency, stat via Cleaning the Glass).

Expect that to change this season — the Pelicans should be beasts in transition. Ball is at his best playing on instinct in the open court, and with Williamson and Ingram there are athletic finishers to close out plays. Holiday is very good in transition as well. This is when the Pelicans will be fun. Ball needs to finish better at the rim and develop a little floater to score in the paint, but in transition New Orleans will put on a show and be hard to stop.

In the halfcourt, the offense will be tougher to fit together. Ingram has been his best in isolation with the ball in his hands, but that’s not going to happen as much as he likely wants (he’s in a contract year and wants his numbers). Ball needs to hit shots to space the floor. With Redick and Holiday the Pelicans have shooting threats and veterans to run the offense, Favors can get them a solid 12 points a night, but it may take a while to find a rhythm when the game slows down.

The Pelicans bench was an issue in years past, but this season with payers such as Moore and Josh Hart, plus Redick probably comes off the bench, there is a lot more depth on this roster. Coach Alvin Gentry will have some room to experiment with lineups and rotations.

The Pelicans are going to be a nightly fireworks show on the court. They are going to be good and difficult to score against. Saying playoffs is probably jumping the gun, but this is the time to watch the Pelicans and get in on the ground floor of something that could be special.