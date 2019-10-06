Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s just preseason, but Anthony Davis put up 22 points, 10 rebounds in first half Saturday

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2019, 7:29 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s just preseason.

And it was against an undersized Warriors team that started Omari Spellman at center.

Still, Anthony Davis looked like his vintage self Saturday night in his first preseason game as a Laker, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first half. Not to mention showing some chemistry with LeBron James.

LeBron James liked it.

Laker Twitter was pumped, too and tried to put the league on notice.

One should answer a Tweet with a gif.

It’s one preseason game. The Lakers are going to be good, no doubt. They’re contenders. But one preseason game is not a statement.

Suns’ wings Kelly Oubre, Mikail Bridges out at least a week with injuries

Barry Gossage NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Suns have two young wings they like in Kelly Oubre and Mikail Bridges.

Or they will have. Right now both are out injured and are going to miss at least the next week and likely longer, the team has reported.

Oubre has not really participated in training camp, but the good news is this is his non-shooting hand and is not something that has been chronic. Oubre just needs time to heal, but that’s time lost in camp getting used to playing with Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric and the rest.

Bridges bone bruise is also something that will heal with time, but this is a painful injury and can linger if the player rushes back.

These are the guys the Suns are going to lean on this season at the three, the team needs to be patient and get them healthy. It’s just not an ideal situation early in camp.

With all the changes, Draymond Green says Warriors chemistry is a work in progress

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Draymond Green is there. So is Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney.

But the core of the Golden State Warriors roster is very different this season. Klay Thompson is sidelined for training camp. Kevin Durant also is sidelined but in Brooklyn. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are gone. D'Angelo Russell, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Alec Burks are in.

With that, team chemistry is a work in progress, Green told Nick Friedell of ESPN. Things are just not the same.

“A lot different,” Green said after Friday’s practice at Chase Center. “But it’s fun, though.”…

“Just the lack of familiarity,” Green said. “You get used to a certain thing for so long, and then it’s not that. The normal reads that you would make, just kind of second nature, you got to make sure they’re there. It’s just a lot more making sure everyone’s on the same page, or getting there. Everybody’s not on the same page, which is to be expected, so just getting everybody there is the difference.”

One of the secret weapons of the Warriors in recent years was continuity. For the past six years, the core of the Warriors was there every year, and while players on the fringe changed it was easy to get them to blend in. The one exception was the addition of Durant, but fitting in a seven-footer whose silky-smooth shots that fell from anywhere wasn’t that difficult, it just took some sacrifice.

This season is different, this is a largely new Warriors team, one that is going to take time to adapt to one another. Then they will have to go through it again when Thompson returns.

That said, count the Warriors out at your own risk. They are going to be good, and a potentially serious playoff threat if everything goes their way.

Challenges upheld: Pacers, Kings get calls changed in India

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Officially, it’s an NBA first: Coaches successfully argued referees’ calls Saturday.

Sacramento’s Luke Walton became the first coach to win a challenge – a new option for coaches to use in the NBA this season – when he asked for a review of an out-of-bounds call during the third quarter of the Kings’ game against the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai, India.

Review showed that Walton was right and the Kings retained possession.

About a minute later, Pacers coach Nate McMillan wanted a review of a goaltending call made against Indiana center Myles Turner – and he, too, was proved correct, resulting in a jump ball at midcourt instead of two points for the Kings.

So Mumbai becomes the answer to a trivia question – the site of the first successful NBA coaches’ challenge. The Pacers and Kings wrapped up a two-games trip to India, the NBA’s first two games played in that country, with Indiana winning 130-106 to complete a sweep of the series.

“Thank you India for allowing us the opportunity to make history…thankful to be a part of this moment,” Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes tweeted postgame.

Coaches may challenge one call per game, provided what they’re challenging meets certain criteria and if they have a timeout remaining. The timeout is charged if the challenge is unsuccessful, and the challenge isn’t retained even if it results in a call being overturned.

As for the game too long, Alize Johnson scored 17 points to lead eight Pacers in double figures, and Indiana scored 46 points in the second quarter alone on the way to an easy 130-102 win.

Aaron Holiday scored 16 and JaKarr Sampson 15 for the Pacers, who outrebounded Sacramento 51-35 and had 35 assists on 49 field goals.

Buddy Hield scored 17 points and Marvin Bagley III finished with 15 for Sacramento.

 

Sixers GM Elton Brand: Joel Embiid could play some back-to-backs

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Joel Embiid has been a poster child for the load management trend, playing 64 and 63 games the past two regular seasons as Philadelphia tries to keep its best player rested and healthy for the playoffs.

Embiid says he wants to play in more games this season, better helping him chase awards such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year. To get there, it will likely mean Embiid playing in more back-to-backs.

Philadelphia GM Elton Brand, speaking to the media Saturday, said that was a possibility.

The Sixers tried that at the start of last season, but as the injuries mounted they got more cautious and went back to Embiid playing in just one game in a back-to-back. We’ll see if Embiid’s conditioning and health hold up well enough for him to play in more of these games this season.

Brand also talked about Ben Simmons and the idea he will take more threes this season (he is 0-of-18 for his career, including the playoffs).

The Sixers scrimmaged on Saturday and before the game there was more video of Simmons hitting threes — just remember doing so in warm-ups and uncontested is borderline meaningless.

Brand also said something absolutely true, the Sixers are contenders.

To fulfill that potential they need to answer questions about Embiid’s ability to play more games and Simmons’ jumper.