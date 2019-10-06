AP

Is this the year the Nuggets finally make the leap?

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Utah Jazz now have Mike Conley, Ed Davis, and Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers filled out with their roster with Danny Green and Anthony Davis. The Houston Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook.

So what does that mean for the Denver Nuggets, a team that missed the Western Conference Finals last season by a quarter of gameplay? And what do several bolstered rivals mean for a team that has largely stayed the same?

For the past three seasons or so, Denver has been the team of the future in the West. It appeared they were on the cusp of challenging the Golden State Warriors last season when the Nuggets took home the second-best record in the conference and pushed the Portland Trail Blazers to seven games in the semi-finals.

But a miraculous performance by an injured Enes Kanter, coupled with big games from both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, pushed the Nuggets out of contention for the final conference playoff series of the year. A dejected Nikola Jokic wants to make a deeper run this upcoming season, but with much of the same cast around him, it’s felt like the team of the future is now in the past.

While there are sexier candidates to choose as favorites out west this year, the Nuggets are moving forward with something its rivals in Portland had last season: consistency.

In an era where the only thing that matters is star power (particularly new star power) the Nuggets have the benefit of having played under the same system, with the same coach, with the same core for some time. That can’t be ruled out as an advantage, particularly as the season opens and as many of these new players adjust to their current teams.

Denver should be able to open the season by picking up right where it left off. Namely, by dismantling teams with its high-powered offense and passing acumen while newly-minted teammates get used to each other rotationally.

Meanwhile, as the shuffle of Denver’s regular cast looks much the same, it all still rides on Jokic. Once again, perhaps the best passing big man the NBA has ever seen will be a leading MVP candidate as the Nuggets try to take on a west that no longer has a uniformly dominant Warriors as its villain.

Still, you wouldn’t be alone if you felt that all this wasn’t enough to propel Denver above the rest of the Western Conference. Some folks are more gung-ho on the Lakers, others on Utah. The Clippers seem to be the odds-on favorite to win it all. After years of being a sexy selection, nobody wants to take the Nuggets to the ball anymore.

But, dear readers, there is some pause to be had out west. There’s no doubt that teams like the Lakers and Clippers have added serious talent. Other teams have strengthened themselves, and even the Blazers have tried to plug their fingers in a leaking dam with guys like Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazmore. Yet none of these teams, outside of the Clippers at least, are so obviously dominant on paper that it necessitates taking the Nuggets out of the running.

Even the Clippers, with all its newfound wing might, isn’t going to be bashing everyone’s brains in. At least, not right away. George’s shoulders are still a question mark, and Leonard will be under minutes management for the entirety of the year. The Clippers were good enough to be eighth in the west last season thanks to their core of useful role players, and it will take a few months to make all of those pieces fit.

So this year is a little different for Denver. Nobody is ushering in the era of the Nuggets like they’ve been trying to do the past several seasons. But instead, there is consistency in the Mile High City. That could be enough to get an early jump on their competitors, and to solidify all of the issues that found them bounced early from the playoffs last year.

Penciling Denver in to have the second- or third-best record in the west and make it to the Western Conference Finals isn’t a guarantee. But with so much shift happening in the conference, Denver’s strength is its resiliency. Jokic is a legitimate MVP candidate, and that’s exactly what many of the Nuggets’ competitors are missing.

Denver is no longer a team of the future. But now they’ve arrived, and they’ve got as good a shot as anyone to take on the wild, wild west.

It’s just preseason, but Anthony Davis put up 22 points, 10 rebounds in first half Saturday

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2019, 7:29 AM EDT
It’s just preseason.

And it was against an undersized Warriors team that started Omari Spellman at center.

Still, Anthony Davis looked like his vintage self Saturday night in his first preseason game as a Laker, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first half. Not to mention showing some chemistry with LeBron James.

LeBron James liked it.

Laker Twitter was pumped, too and tried to put the league on notice.

One should answer a Tweet with a gif.

It’s one preseason game. The Lakers are going to be good, no doubt. They’re contenders. But one preseason game is not a statement.

Suns’ wings Kelly Oubre, Mikail Bridges out at least a week with injuries

Barry Gossage NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The Suns have two young wings they like in Kelly Oubre and Mikail Bridges.

Or they will have. Right now both are out injured and are going to miss at least the next week and likely longer, the team has reported.

Oubre has not really participated in training camp, but the good news is this is his non-shooting hand and is not something that has been chronic. Oubre just needs time to heal, but that’s time lost in camp getting used to playing with Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric and the rest.

Bridges bone bruise is also something that will heal with time, but this is a painful injury and can linger if the player rushes back.

These are the guys the Suns are going to lean on this season at the three, the team needs to be patient and get them healthy. It’s just not an ideal situation early in camp.

With all the changes, Draymond Green says Warriors chemistry is a work in progress

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Draymond Green is there. So is Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney.

But the core of the Golden State Warriors roster is very different this season. Klay Thompson is sidelined for training camp. Kevin Durant also is sidelined but in Brooklyn. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are gone. D'Angelo Russell, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Alec Burks are in.

With that, team chemistry is a work in progress, Green told Nick Friedell of ESPN. Things are just not the same.

“A lot different,” Green said after Friday’s practice at Chase Center. “But it’s fun, though.”…

“Just the lack of familiarity,” Green said. “You get used to a certain thing for so long, and then it’s not that. The normal reads that you would make, just kind of second nature, you got to make sure they’re there. It’s just a lot more making sure everyone’s on the same page, or getting there. Everybody’s not on the same page, which is to be expected, so just getting everybody there is the difference.”

One of the secret weapons of the Warriors in recent years was continuity. For the past six years, the core of the Warriors was there every year, and while players on the fringe changed it was easy to get them to blend in. The one exception was the addition of Durant, but fitting in a seven-footer whose silky-smooth shots that fell from anywhere wasn’t that difficult, it just took some sacrifice.

This season is different, this is a largely new Warriors team, one that is going to take time to adapt to one another. Then they will have to go through it again when Thompson returns.

That said, count the Warriors out at your own risk. They are going to be good, and a potentially serious playoff threat if everything goes their way.

Challenges upheld: Pacers, Kings get calls changed in India

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Officially, it’s an NBA first: Coaches successfully argued referees’ calls Saturday.

Sacramento’s Luke Walton became the first coach to win a challenge – a new option for coaches to use in the NBA this season – when he asked for a review of an out-of-bounds call during the third quarter of the Kings’ game against the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai, India.

Review showed that Walton was right and the Kings retained possession.

About a minute later, Pacers coach Nate McMillan wanted a review of a goaltending call made against Indiana center Myles Turner – and he, too, was proved correct, resulting in a jump ball at midcourt instead of two points for the Kings.

So Mumbai becomes the answer to a trivia question – the site of the first successful NBA coaches’ challenge. The Pacers and Kings wrapped up a two-games trip to India, the NBA’s first two games played in that country, with Indiana winning 130-106 to complete a sweep of the series.

“Thank you India for allowing us the opportunity to make history…thankful to be a part of this moment,” Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes tweeted postgame.

Coaches may challenge one call per game, provided what they’re challenging meets certain criteria and if they have a timeout remaining. The timeout is charged if the challenge is unsuccessful, and the challenge isn’t retained even if it results in a call being overturned.

As for the game too long, Alize Johnson scored 17 points to lead eight Pacers in double figures, and Indiana scored 46 points in the second quarter alone on the way to an easy 130-102 win.

Aaron Holiday scored 16 and JaKarr Sampson 15 for the Pacers, who outrebounded Sacramento 51-35 and had 35 assists on 49 field goals.

Buddy Hield scored 17 points and Marvin Bagley III finished with 15 for Sacramento.

 