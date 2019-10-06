Doc Rivers: Analytics suggest coach challenge should be used any time during NBA game

Mike D’Antoni was the first NBA coach to use a coach’s challenge in a preseason game earlier this week. Houston Rockets boss has always been a trendsetter, and the introduction of review in the NBA has been met with some push back.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had to laugh about D’antoni using the coaches challenge in a preseason game. But perhaps more interestingly, Rivers said that the top minds in his own organization have put forth that the coaches challenge can be used at any time.
Via ESPN:
“It’s going to be something that is going to take a little bit for us to get used to and when to use it,” Rivers said. “My guess is we are going to use it first half, if it’s one of your better players that you think didn’t commit a foul, you may use it to make sure he gets the foul back. Analytically they said we should use it anytime, which I don’t agree with that. We’ll see how it goes.”
Coaches will likely try to reserve the challenge for end-of-game situational issues like Rivers referenced here. As per usual, that stands in contrast to what folks have told him about what the best move is from an analytics perspective.
It’ll be interesting to see how teams end up with or without challenges in end-of-game situations, and how fans respond to coach management of that asset.
If you thought that people were going to be improbably interested in the New Orleans Pelicans this year, you may have just been confirmed correct.
In a report from ESPN, the team estimated that more than 10,000 people attended the Pelicans’ open scrimmage on Saturday to garner their first look in person at Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, JJ Reddick, and the rest of the New Orleans squad.
That’s a huge amount of people to turn out for an event like this, particularly in a city like New Orleans that isn’t known as one of the more impassioned fanbases.
Via ESPN:
And they showed out in a way the fan base has few times before. Pelicans officials estimated over 10,000 fans in attendance for Saturday’s open scrimmage, with some waiting in line for over an hour outside of the Smoothie King Center in temperatures pushing 90 degrees.
Teams hold these kinds of open scrimmages before and during the preseason all over the country. Where I live in Portland, the Trail Blazers hold a Fan Fest event that is always well attended. But Rip City is known as one of the more basketball-crazed cities, and they don’t have much else in terms of sports like they do in the Big Easy.
This is a good sign moving forward, and it feels like a lot of people outside of Louisiana are going to be rooting for the Pelicans as one of their League Pass teams.
PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has left his post as coach of Greek club Olympiakos two months after announcing he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
In a statement on the club website, Blatt says “after a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways.”
Blatt announced in August he had been diagnosed with MS, which attacks the central nervous system, a few months earlier.
At the time, he said he was determined to continue working despite “not being as agile or active.”
Olympiakos says Blatt’s departure was a “consensual termination of cooperation.”
Many teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, will be planning to rest their stars over the course of this regular season. The term “load management” entered our lexicon last season thanks to Kawhi Leonard, and both he and newest teammate Paul George will likely sit during regular season games so they are fresh for the postseason.
But some teams know they won’t have that luxury.
In a story posted by Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, both Damain Lillard and CJ McCollum said that they know they will not have the luxury of resting during the regular season. Instead, the Portland Trail Blazers guards expect to have to fight tooth and nail to stay in the Western Conference playoff race.
Via The Oregonian:
We’re not some big super team,” Lillard said. “So I don’t think we have the luxury to sit out, especially with how competitive the West is going to be.”
Added McCollum: “The race in the Western Conference is extremely tight. I don’t know if we can afford to Kawhi it, so to speak. You’ll Kawhi your way out of the playoffs.”
The Blazers are at sort of a weird spot in the NBA hierarchy. They reached the Western Conference Finals last season, but Jusuf Nurkic is injured and they basically swapped out their entire wing rotation over the course of the summer.
Folks are expecting Portland to either miss playoffs or be very good, with not a lot of room to land in between. That means that both Lillard and McCollum will need it to be on it each and every game.
Going back to the days Yao Ming was at the heart of the Houston Rockets playing with Tracy McGrady, the team has been incredibly popular in China. The “red card” report for 2019 shows they were still the second most popular team in the world’s largest nation and fast-growing NBA market, with James Harden and his beard the face of the squad (the Warriors were first).
Now the Chinese Basketball Association announced it has ended cooperation with Rockets — and the company with the NBA broadcast rights in China will not cover Rockets games (until Morey provides a “reasonable explanation”) — in the wake of a now-deleted Tweet by Rockets GM Daryl Morey backing Hong Kong protestors.
A “reasonable explanation” likely means an apology.
It all shows just how sensitive official China is to perception around the protests continuing in Hong Kong. Those protests have been going on for months, which started with people in the semi-autonomous region protesting a new extradition law that allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China. Those protests have grown in both size and scope, morphing into a larger movement as residents there strive to keep their freedoms and push back against what the see as growing Chinese influence and interference in the region. China itself has responded with increasingly intense crackdowns on the protestors, which included one protestor being shot.
The Rockets getting tied up in this all started last Friday, as the team was heading to Japan for a preseason game. That’s when Morey posted — then a few hours later deleted — a Tweet about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. He posted the image and verbiage — “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” — used on official protest websites.
That brought a quick rebuke from Morey’s boss, Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta.
Fertitta told Tim MacMahon of ESPN not to read too much into this, Morey’s relationship with him and the organization is all good, saying “I have the best general manager in the league.” However, there has been some rumbling around the league about how much longer the Fertitta/Morey relationship might last, if that is at all on shaky ground — from either’s perspective — this could intensify that dynamic.