Daryl Morey issues apology to China, reports conflict on job security with Rockets

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has found himself in some hot water this week after tweeting his support for Hong Kong in its protests for freedom against mainland China. As a retaliation, several Chinese entities — including the Chinese Basketball Association led by former Rockets great Yao Ming — have cut ties with the Rockets franchise.

Morey deleted his tweets, and on Sunday he issued a statement through his Twitter apologizing for his stepping into the political sphere. In part, Morey said that he was sorry for offending or misunderstanding the Chinese fans of the Rockets organization.

Via Twitter:

A report published by the Ringer this weekend suggested that Morey was in danger of losing his job. That report was refuted by several notable NBA writers, including Sam Amick and Marc Stein.

Via The Ringer and Twitter:

As a consequence, league sources told The Ringer that Rockets ownership has debated Morey’s employment status and whether to replace him.

Meanwhile, the NBA released a statement distancing themselves from Morey and his comments.

Via the NBA:

“We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable. While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals’ educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them. We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.”

Given the business implications of Morey’s support for protesters in Hong Kong, it would not be a surprise for the Rockets ownership group to have at least discussed his permanence. That’s different from his job actually being in jeopardy in a serious way. This amounts to everyone involved — the Rockets, Morey, and the NBA — backtracking their way to protect their business interests. It’s not surprising.

The whole situation is a mess, and it was an arena that Morey probably didn’t think he would be flung into when he decided to sidle up to his keyboard on Friday night.

The Rockets are already a championship or bust team, so Morey’s job might be in question in any case. This is sure to put tension on things, but you know what they say: winning cures all. Who knows if that’s in the cards for a team with Russell Westbrook expected to play a big part in the playoffs in 2020.

Perhaps Morey will lay low to start the season in Texas?

More than 10,000 people reportedly show up to Pelicans’ open scrimmage

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
If you thought that people were going to be improbably interested in the New Orleans Pelicans this year, you may have just been confirmed correct.

In a report from ESPN, the team estimated that more than 10,000 people attended the Pelicans’ open scrimmage on Saturday to garner their first look in person at Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, JJ Reddick, and the rest of the New Orleans squad.

That’s a huge amount of people to turn out for an event like this, particularly in a city like New Orleans that isn’t known as one of the more impassioned fanbases.

Via ESPN:

And they showed out in a way the fan base has few times before. Pelicans officials estimated over 10,000 fans in attendance for Saturday’s open scrimmage, with some waiting in line for over an hour outside of the Smoothie King Center in temperatures pushing 90 degrees.

Teams hold these kinds of open scrimmages before and during the preseason all over the country. Where I live in Portland, the Trail Blazers hold a Fan Fest event that is always well attended. But Rip City is known as one of the more basketball-crazed cities, and they don’t have much else in terms of sports like they do in the Big Easy.

This is a good sign moving forward, and it feels like a lot of people outside of Louisiana are going to be rooting for the Pelicans as one of their League Pass teams.

Doc Rivers: Analytics suggest coach challenge should be used any time during NBA game

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Mike D’Antoni was the first NBA coach to use a coach’s challenge in a preseason game earlier this week. Houston Rockets boss has always been a trendsetter, and the introduction of review in the NBA has been met with some push back.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had to laugh about D’antoni using the coaches challenge in a preseason game. But perhaps more interestingly, Rivers said that the top minds in his own organization have put forth that the coaches challenge can be used at any time.

Via ESPN:

“It’s going to be something that is going to take a little bit for us to get used to and when to use it,” Rivers said. “My guess is we are going to use it first half, if it’s one of your better players that you think didn’t commit a foul, you may use it to make sure he gets the foul back. Analytically they said we should use it anytime, which I don’t agree with that. We’ll see how it goes.”

Coaches will likely try to reserve the challenge for end-of-game situational issues like Rivers referenced here. As per usual, that stands in contrast to what folks have told him about what the best move is from an analytics perspective.

It’ll be interesting to see how teams end up with or without challenges in end-of-game situations, and how fans respond to coach management of that asset.

Former Cavs coach David Blatt leaves Olympiakos 2 months after MS announcement

Associated PressOct 6, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has left his post as coach of Greek club Olympiakos two months after announcing he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In a statement on the club website, Blatt says “after a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways.”

Blatt announced in August he had been diagnosed with MS, which attacks the central nervous system, a few months earlier.

At the time, he said he was determined to continue working despite “not being as agile or active.”

Olympiakos says Blatt’s departure was a “consensual termination of cooperation.”

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum not planning to use load management this year

By Dane DelgadoOct 6, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Many teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, will be planning to rest their stars over the course of this regular season. The term “load management” entered our lexicon last season thanks to Kawhi Leonard, and both he and newest teammate Paul George will likely sit during regular season games so they are fresh for the postseason.

But some teams know they won’t have that luxury.

In a story posted by Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, both Damain Lillard and CJ McCollum said that they know they will not have the luxury of resting during the regular season. Instead, the Portland Trail Blazers guards expect to have to fight tooth and nail to stay in the Western Conference playoff race.

Via The Oregonian:

We’re not some big super team,” Lillard said. “So I don’t think we have the luxury to sit out, especially with how competitive the West is going to be.”

Added McCollum: “The race in the Western Conference is extremely tight. I don’t know if we can afford to Kawhi it, so to speak. You’ll Kawhi your way out of the playoffs.”

The Blazers are at sort of a weird spot in the NBA hierarchy. They reached the Western Conference Finals last season, but Jusuf Nurkic is injured and they basically swapped out their entire wing rotation over the course of the summer.

Folks are expecting Portland to either miss playoffs or be very good, with not a lot of room to land in between. That means that both Lillard and McCollum will need it to be on it each and every game.